Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Losing Agency: How One Case Could Reshape

There’s a U.S. Supreme Court case that might soon undo one of the most basic rules-of-the-road about how our federal government works. If it does, all kinds of government regulations would be much easier for courts to overturn.

Eric F. Greenberg
Aug 8, 2023
Eric Greenberg, contributor
Eric Greenberg, contributor

There’s a U.S. Supreme Court case that might soon undo one of the most basic rules-of-the-road about how our federal government works. If it does, all kinds of government regulations would be much easier for courts to overturn. And if that happens, unpredictability will be the new rule-of-the road for your business and life.

Although the past year brought many consequential Supreme Court decisions, this one, likely to emerge next year, could have perhaps the biggest effects on packagers of any decision in decades.

The case is called Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, and you can examine it for its specific details or its general themes. Specifically, it involves a challenge to regulations made by the Biden administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service that require fishing boats to pay for onboard monitors to make sure they don’t over-fish. The challengers said the law told the agency to require monitors, but didn’t say the agency could require the fishing boats to pay for them.

However, its more interesting general theme is this: The case also raises the question of whether the courts should continue to follow the doctrine from the 1984 “Chevron” case. That case, which involved EPA air pollution rules, established the concept that when courts review agency rules or other actions that involve interpretation of a law, and that law is silent on a topic or ambiguous in some way, the court will only check to make sure the agency’s interpretation was “reasonable.” If the agency’s interpretation was reasonable—that is, not nutty or clearly beyond the scope of Congress’s instructions—it would be upheld. In a word, the Chevron case says the court should “defer” to agency interpretations unless they’re not reasonable. (And by the way, if the law Congress made was clear, the court would simply check to see if the agency did what Congress instructed.)

What a judge should not do, according to the Chevron case, is substitute the judge’s own judgment for that of the agency about what should be the right interpretation of a law.

By telling courts to defer to an agency interpretation unless the interpretation is unreasonable, the Chevron doctrine meant courts almost always upheld regulations when they were challenged in court for being wrong-headed or unconstitutional in some way. Many judges and other observers say that a big reason to defer to agencies is that those agency folks have the subject matter expertise you’d want them to have if they’re going to make rules on a particular topic. Regulatory agencies have people in them, ideally, with training and education and experience that makes them appropriate folks to decide how to limit air or water pollution, or decide whether a new drug is safe and effective enough to go to market, or choose where to build an interstate highway, or where to store nuclear waste, or how to prevent over-fishing of the oceans, and so on.

The Chevron case has been cited by 19,000 other cases, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and more importantly, it’s been a fixture in legal doctrine for almost 40 years, relied on by industry and regulatory officials alike.

Clearly, when you defer to agency decisions most of the time, you give those agencies, rather than Congress or judges, lots more power.

(This discussion might bring to mind the recent judge’s ruling that invalidated FDA’s approval decades ago of a drug used in abortions. That ruling didn’t mention the Chevron case, oddly, and I predict the Supreme Court will find the plaintiff doctors in that case didn’t have standing—the legal right to sue—to bring the case in the first place.)

Several current Supreme Court justices have expressed displeasure with a system that allows so much power to be given to agencies, and some of the Court’s recent decisions have created workarounds from the doctrine. The most notable is the Court’s creation of a “major question doctrine” that says the Court need not defer to agency interpretations, even if they’re reasonable, if the decision implicates far-reaching matters. Their objections to it include the empowerment of agency officials who voters have no control over, as well as the fact that giving agencies so much power to decide things and fill in details about policy issues is giving them legislative power that is Constitutionally supposed to stay with Congress.

This is really just a debate over the old “three branches of government” idea that you probably learned in school. The idea is that the U.S. Constitution requires the legislative, executive and judicial branches to stay in their respective lanes, with the legislative (the House and Senate) making laws, the executive (headed by the President) implementing and enforcing laws, and the judicial (the Supreme Court and lower federal courts) interpreting laws.

If Chevron is overturned and you won’t be able to expect most regulations to be upheld, predictability for business goes way down, and the costs go up of adapting to regulations that come and go more often and more quickly.

There are echoes in this case of the kind of blind anti-expertise bias that seems to infect too many public policy issues these days—“The purpose of the regulations doesn’t matter to me, and all I know is that your alleged expertise restricts my freedom.” Well, maybe, but how else would a complex society address issues that affect everyone’s safety and fairness?

Sez me, the solution to the problem of agencies having too much discretion is that Congress should make its laws less ambiguous. The solution shouldn’t be to take discretion away from regulatory officials and give it to judges for gosh sakes, over whom voters really have no recourse (we don’t vote for them), and who may or may not have even the slightest expertise in the relevant area. Since several Supreme Court justices have already expressed exasperation about the Chevron doctrine, the good advice for all packagers is to keep an eye on this new case. But, if the common prediction is correct that the doctrine will be undone, be ready next year for a rupture in the foundation of our regulatory system, and a huge increase in unpredictability.

Eric Greenberg can be reached at greenberg@efg-law.com. Or visit his firm’s website at www.ericfgreenbergpc.com.

INFORMATIONAL ONLY, NOT LEGAL ADVICE.


 


Related Stories
Announcement Eba23 Social Media Ads 2022 Grant Winners V2
Business Intelligence
Emerging Brands Alliance Announces 2023 Grant Award Finalists
BMC bottled water report
Business Intelligence
Bottled Water Continues to Make a Splash
AI in packaging market report
Business Intelligence
AI in Packaging to Reach $6 Billion by the End of 2033
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
With this redesign, Petit Pots aimed to ensure it kept the best elements of the brand, while improving on product understanding and appeal, as well as shoppability across flavors and platforms. Improved sustainability profile was another benefit.
Materials & Containers
Petit Pot’s Design Refresh Leads to a Better Board
Sure, the pack redesign was an aesthetic improvement. But it also allowed the brand to consider more sustainable options, like PCR material in both the glass and the paperboard.
Packaging and processing companies are struggling to find and retain workers that can operate automated machinery.
Workforce
Career Accessibility Bridges Packaging Skills Gap
(from left) John Avolio of NOVA Chemicals leads a brand owner panel of LEGO's Drew Felz, Peapod and Ahold's Mike Roxas, Mars Petcare's Barnaby Wallace, and Adrianna Wolf of McCain Foods.
Sustainability
Column: Should We Call it Advanced, Chemical, or Molecular Recycling?
Announcement Eba23 Social Media Ads 2022 Grant Winners V2
Business Intelligence
Emerging Brands Alliance Announces 2023 Grant Award Finalists
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Come explore the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
Register now and save!
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Iwk Fp 10 Tube Filler (2)
Tube Filler
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth C-5428! The IWK FP 10 tube filler allows accessibility from all sides, without the type of blockage sometimes caused by electrical cabinets.
Capsule Filling Machine
Programmable Electric Actuators
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »