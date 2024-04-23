New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Fully Adjustable Gating System Reduces Cartoner Changeover Time

Econocorp’s lattice-style crank gating system meets customer demand for an easier, faster changeover option.

Melissa Griffen
Apr 23, 2024
Econocorp's Spartan Beverage Cartoner now features a fully adjustable, lattice-style crank gating system.
Econocorp's Spartan Beverage Cartoner now features a fully adjustable, lattice-style crank gating system.

At the 2024 Craft Brewer Conference, held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nev., Econocorp, a provider of cartoning and case packing equipment unveiled its latest technology on its Spartan Beverage Cartoner.

The cartoner now features a fully adjustable, lattice-style crank gating system that is designed to decrease the changeover time from one diameter of can to another so that the machine can handle beverage sizes ranging from traditional beer cans to the tall sleek cans of traditional Seltzers. The gates, lanes, and spacers are all designed to move automatically to fit the correct product run.

This new system was put in place to address the needs of customers who expressed a need for less time-consuming changeovers and that was easier to manage. Econocorp’s Director of Operations, Sam Goldberg, says this new gating system should decrease changeover times by about half of what it currently takes to run from one can size to another.

This fully automated system is set up to handle beverage packs ranging from four to 24 within standard configurations and is also fully configurable for cans outside of standard size ranges. The machine can be plugged directly into upstream fillers and/or act as an offline variety pack system, according to Goldberg.

The Spartan also comes standard with an Allen Bradley PLC, a servo, a touchscreen human-machine interface system (HMI), and a LinMot actuator acting as infeed. The actuator allows Econocorp to set home positions for different size boxes and pack patterns at the touch of a button.

Optional features include a variety pack system that allows operators to hand load variety packs offline or to have the machine plugged in upstream, as well as programmable Nordson guns to facilitate runs with different style cartons that may require some variation in the glue pattern, which also saves time.

   Insights, tips, and best practices in the Cartoning eBook.


Companies in this article
Econocorp Inc.
Videos from Econocorp Inc.
View more »
Econocorp Spartan Beverage Cartoner Running in the Factory
Econocorp Spartan Beverage Cartoner Running in the Factory
Mar 25th, 2024
Econocorp Spartan Cartoner Packaging Coffee Filters
Econocorp Spartan Cartoner Packaging Coffee Filters
Feb 6th, 2024
Econocorp Econocaser Case Packing Jugs of Oil
Econocorp Econocaser Case Packing Jugs of Oil
Jan 26th, 2024
View more »
Related Stories
Pw 58541 2010 Frasers Econocorp Logo
Home
Econocorp Inc.
Schneider Packaging Equipment Co.'s Robox palletizer
Secondary/End-of-Line
Pacteon Group to Showcase End-of-Line Solutions at PACK EXPO East
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View more »
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Find out how wrapping machines can be used for many applications such as small round items, rectangular cartons, horizontal trays, large flat products and more. Learn about the most common categories of wrapping machines in this Package This episode.
Measures cover the full life cycle of packaging and will lead to less packaging, less waste, and restrictions on certain packaging formats
Sustainability
New EU Rules Adopted to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Packaging
The hands-on curriculum behind the patch is intended to change the perception of packaging, teach basic recycling, promote packaging degree programs, teach girls to create a personal sustainability plan, and to make a career in packaging seem “cool” by exposing the scouts to people (especially women) that exemplify cool packaging careers.
Workforce
Girl Scouts Introduce SPE Foundation-Backed Sustainable Packaging Patch
The new Johnson's Baby Refill cartons include visual cues and instructions to refill the original packaging.
Sustainability
Johnson’s Introduces Range of Baby Refill Cartons
Supporting Demand for Plastic-Free Packaging with APP’s Foopak Bio Natura
Sponsor Content
Supporting Demand for Plastic-Free Packaging with APP’s Foopak Bio Natura
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Read about the various types of cartoning equipment, how to select the right one, and common pitfalls to avoid. Plus, read equipment advice from CPGs for ultimate cartoning success.
Read More
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Products
Snap Slide Pr Launch Release Photo
Child-Resistant Cap with Single-Handed Operation
The SnapSlide cap features a first-of-its-kind design that allows single-handed opening for those with physical limitations while maintaining child safety and boosting sustainability.
Low-Voltage Motor Control Center
Recyclable Paper Packaging Tape for Carton Sealing
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Enticement 1080x1080 Pw Cartoning E Book 2024
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
View more »