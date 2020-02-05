EOAT Vacuum Tool

It features a generic electrical interface as well as several options for mechanical mounting plate dimensions in accordance with the ISO 9409-1 standard.

Originally certified to work with cobots from Universal Robots, piCOBOT® now extends its reach into the cobot market offering a high degree of configurability.

Through a user-friendly online configuration tool, Piab’s customers can choose between a generic electrical interface including a standard cable or one specified by Universal Robots. Customers are also able to choose various different mechanical interfaces, configuring tools that precisely meet their specific requirements and/or applications. Offering plug-and-play extensions to cobots, piCOBOT® ensures safe and effective human-robot interaction. Featuring Piab’s proprietary and highly efficient COAX® vacuum technology, piCOBOT® comprises a vacuum pump unit and a gripper unit fitted with suction cups. Piab’s extensive range of suction cups enables customers to tailor their own solutions.

Providing optimal payload capacity for the cobot, piCOBOT® including the gripper weighs only 1.59 lb. Despite its minimal weight, Piab’s EOAT is still able to lift objects weighing up to 15.4 lb. A compact format and low build height of 2.72 in also allow piCOBOT® to be used in space-restricted areas. Designed for maximum flexibility and reach, piCOBOT® is 3.82-5.59 in wide and its gripper arm is tiltable to +/-15 degrees.

