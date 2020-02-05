EOAT Vacuum Tool

Piab’s piCOBOT EOAT is now configurable with any collaborative robot or smaller industrial robots.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

PIAB USA Inc.
Feb 5th, 2020
Pi Cobot 2 0 Print

It features a generic electrical interface as well as several options for mechanical mounting plate dimensions in accordance with the ISO 9409-1 standard.

Originally certified to work with cobots from Universal Robots, piCOBOT® now extends its reach into the cobot market offering a high degree of configurability.

Through a user-friendly online configuration tool, Piab’s customers can choose between a generic electrical interface including a standard cable or one specified by Universal Robots. Customers are also able to choose various different mechanical interfaces, configuring tools that precisely meet their specific requirements and/or applications. Offering plug-and-play extensions to cobots, piCOBOT® ensures safe and effective human-robot interaction. Featuring Piab’s proprietary and highly efficient COAX® vacuum technology, piCOBOT® comprises a vacuum pump unit and a gripper unit fitted with suction cups. Piab’s extensive range of suction cups enables customers to tailor their own solutions.

Providing optimal payload capacity for the cobot, piCOBOT® including the gripper weighs only 1.59 lb. Despite its minimal weight, Piab’s EOAT is still able to lift objects weighing up to 15.4 lb. A compact format and low build height of 2.72 in also allow piCOBOT® to be used in space-restricted areas. Designed for maximum flexibility and reach, piCOBOT® is 3.82-5.59 in wide and its gripper arm is tiltable to +/-15 degrees.

Feb 5th, 2020
