Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

New Palletizing Solutions Incorporate Cobots

Packaging machinery OEMs deliver new cobotic palletizing solutions that offer features such as a small footprint, AI, smart vision, and quick deployment.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 4, 2023
Packaging Robotics: Techman Robot’s TM AI Cobot series
Packaging Robotics: Techman Robot’s TM AI Cobot series

Several packaging machinery OEMs have introduced new solutions this past year that incorporate new heavier-payload, longer-reach cobots into a dedicated palletizing systems. One such company is ONExia, with its second-generation PalletizUR, the PalletizUR 2.0, which can handle case weights of approximately 20 kg using Universal Robot’s UR20 cobot arm. Emphasizes the company, the PallezUR 2.0 is not a kit. Every palletizer application is reviewed by ONExia’s engineers and is delivered with all the conveyors and grippers needed for a collaborative robot cell.

Packaging Robotics: The PalletizUR 2.0 from ONExiaPackaging Robotics: The PalletizUR 2.0 from ONExiaAccording the company, the PalletizUR 2.0 can handle virtually any size case using the company’s robotics palletizing software, with no programming required. The cobot is controlled through a single touchscreen, which ONExia says provides a simplified user experience for daily operators. To add or edit pallet configurations, boxes are positioned using the drag-and-drop interface with advanced features built-in, including conveyor control, label orientation, and slip-sheet layer placement.

Says Greg Selke, chief executive officer of ONExia, “This is the easiest robot install our customers will ever have. Many in fact do not require any startup support from us when deploying additional palletizers to other lines in their facilities.”

As with all cobots, the PalletizUR 2.0 requires no caging or guarding to operate; it is third-party verified to meet the ANSI and RIA industry standards for collaborative robot safety.

Packaging Robotics: Sidel’s RoboAccess_Pal S palletizerPackaging Robotics: Sidel’s RoboAccess_Pal S palletizerSidel’s new palletizer, the RoboAccess_Pal S was designed to bring the benefits of cobots to palletizing operations for customers in the food, home, and personal care markets. Says the company, “With the introduction of cobotics in palletizing, Sidel has been able to answer the growing market demand for very compact and affordable cells, which generally replace manual operations. For more demanding lines, where robotic arms could offer higher technical performances, Sidel has drawn on its 50-plus years of palletizing expertise to create an all-in-one solution that combines a small footprint, a fast return on investment, and a higher case payload and speed.”

The new palletizer operates at 12 cycles/min and can handle case weights up to 25 kg, with an ROI of one to two years. The machine footprint measures less than 40 sq ft for two stations and has a pallet height of approximately 5.6 ft. Embedded in the machine are three new patented features: a light-weighted carbon fiber and 3D-printed clamping head that helps lighten the tooling weight to increase the case/pack payload, a folding guarding system that ensures movable plug-and-play capabilities, and a mobile physical curtain that guarantees the operator’s protection during pallet supply and removal.

   Read related story, “White Castle’s Robotic Path to Packaging Automation.”

Recently introduced in a soon-to-be available 25-kg-payload version, Techman Robot’s TM AI Cobot series combines a precise robot arm with a native AI inferencing engine and a smart vision system in a complete package, ready for deployment. Says Techman, “TM AI Cobot works on the principle of being smart, simple, and safe. By combining visual processing in the robot arm, the AI Cobot can perform fast and precise pick and place, AMR [autonomus mobile robots], palletizing, welding, semi-conductor and product manufacturing, AOI [automated optical inspections], and foodservice preparation, among many other applications that can be accelerated by AI-Vision.”

According to Techman, the AI Cobot is the only intelligent robotic arm series on the market that comes with a comprehensive AI software suite. It includes the TM AI+ Training Server software tool, designed to help users manage image data, set up AI training parameters, and train AI models; TM AI+ AOI Edge, a smart function software that allows customers to deploy TMvision to all required areas in the plant; TM Image Manager quality tracking software; and TM 3DVision, which includes 3D vision software and a 3D camera. Together, these software programs allow users to train and tailor their system to meet their specific application.  PW

Companies in this article
ONExia Inc.
Techman Robot Inc.
Universal Robots
Sidel Group
Videos from ONExia Inc.
View more »
Why you need the robotic palletizer | Palletizing Robot | PalletizHD
Why you need the robotic palletizer | Palletizing Robot | PalletizHD
Oct 19th, 2022
Infeed Conveyors and Custom End Effectors for Robotic Palletizers | Cobots | PalletizHD
Infeed Conveyors and Custom End Effectors for Robotic Palletizers | Cobots | PalletizHD
Jul 29th, 2022
Slip Sheets with a Collaborative Robot Palletizer | Cobots | PalletizHD
Slip Sheets with a Collaborative Robot Palletizer | Cobots | PalletizHD
Jun 16th, 2022
View more »
Videos from Sidel Group
View more »
Coca Cola bottling - Automatic end-of-line Ep.2 | Sidel
Coca Cola bottling - Automatic end-of-line Ep.2 | Sidel
Jul 6th, 2023
Coca Cola bottling - Automatic end-of-line Ep.3 | Sidel
Coca Cola bottling - Automatic end-of-line Ep.3 | Sidel
Jul 6th, 2023
Sidel cutting-edge equipment at IFFCO
Sidel cutting-edge equipment at IFFCO
Jul 6th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
Onexia Logo Transparent
Leaders 2022
ONExia Inc.
Pw 9660281 Sidel Group Corporate Logo Cmyk2
Case/Tray Packing
Sidel Group
Packaging Robotics: ESS Technologies’ TaskMate Robotic Systems Blister Loader
Robotics
Pharmaceutical Industry Enlists Packaging Robotics
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Deep Learning Robotics Packaging Robotics Software
Robotics
AI and ML: The two biggest trends in robotics today
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications for packaging robotics are growing rapidly, helping robots perform tasks more efficiently and eliminating the need for manual programming.
Canada Pollution Plan
Sustainability
Canada Solicits Public Help for Plastics Recycling Plan
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trailling a reusable, doorstep-delivered Coke Zero bottle in partnership with Milk & More.
Sustainability
Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and W&P Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
Shay_Zeltzer_Sustainable_Packaging
Sustainability
Paper Produce Packaging: ‘An Ecological Disaster’
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Come explore the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
Register now and save!
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Changsung (cvc) 990 Sr Capsule Filler
Capsule Filling Machine
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6831! The Changsung 990SR softgel capsule filling machine is expected to increase productivity by 36.4% compared with the previous model 880SR (softgel size Oval #10).
Programmable Electric Actuators
Cable Management Technology
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »