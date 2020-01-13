Duravant Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

”We are very pleased to welcome Chuck to Duravant,”said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “Chuck is responsible for identifying opportunities to accelerate growth within our operating companies by connecting our customers with the entire portfolio of Duravant products and solutions they need to operate more efficiently and profitably.”

Adams brings over 30 years of experience across a variety of sales and commercial leadership roles. Most recently, he was the Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell Intelligrated, a $1.7B global provider of automated material handling solutions, where he had responsibility for sales, marketing, product management and commercial operations. Prior to his role at Honeywell, Adams served as the Vice President & General Manager of North America for VideoJet, a global manufacturer of high-quality coding and marking equipment and supplies.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining the Duravant team,” said Adams. “I look forward to working with the commercial leaders across all our businesses to further develop a global, best-in-class team, delivering valued engagements and unrivaled support to our customers and partners.”

Adams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Penn State University and an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management.

