Loma Systems to Host an Open House Event

The event will take place at Loma’s U.S. Office in Carol Stream, Ill. on May11 2022 at 1-5pm CST.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Loma Systems, An ITW Company
Apr 18th, 2022
Cs Open House 2022

The purpose of the event is to provide an exclusive opportunity for those involved in inspection, to visit Loma, meet inspection experts from production, support and sales, and learn more about how to improve their safety and quality.

Visitors will be able to see the very latest technology to protect brands and consumers in the toughest production environments and learn about food safety with Loma’s Food Safety Inspection presentation. An insight into how Loma’s service team provides the best service and support in the market, will precede a facility tour and a product testing demo.

Loma will also be running a “test your own product” opportunity, where visitors can test their products for difficult to detect contaminants on Loma’s equipment - those wishing to take advantage of this offer need to ensure that their products are shipped to arrive at the Loma Office (550 Kehoe Blvd. Carol Stream, IL 60188), no later than May 10th.

The event will conclude with a complimentary happy hour and appetizers, together with an opportunity to quiz Loma experts and meet industry peers.

As Loma’s open house event coincides with the 2022 Food Safety Summit in the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, the company is providing a courtesy taxi service from the convention center, or local area, to enable summit visitors to join this not-to-miss event. Those attending can indicate their transport requirements on registration.

As space is limited, to join the event attendees must register by Tuesday, May 3rd.
