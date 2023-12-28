See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

Top 10 of 2023 – No. 6: Filler, Seamer Lets Contract Brewer Keep D.O. Low

To contract craft brewer The Brutalist and its owner King State Beer, dissolved oxygen is four-letter word. A new filler and seamer combo keeps D.O. low and the beer quality high, while paperboard multipacks help to make an impact on the shelf.

Dec 28, 2023
From left, Aric Parker and Pete Lewis of King State and The Brutalist, Tegan Foster and Amanda King of Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe, and Vinny Giusto of King State and the Brutalist.
From left, Aric Parker and Pete Lewis of King State and The Brutalist, Tegan Foster and Amanda King of Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe, and Vinny Giusto of King State and the Brutalist.

The Brutalist is a 3,500-barrel/year collaborative contract brewing facility in St. Petersburg, Fla., headed by Aric Parker of King State Beer. The Brutalist has its own line of branded of brews that it sells out of its taproom, Temple of Beer. And as a contract brewer, it sells brewing and packaging capacity to high-end craft brewers looking to scale with the help of higher-volume professional equipment. Meanwhile, King State Beer—the beer-brewing arm of a King State operation that’s also known as a coffee roaster, coffee cold-brewer, and breakfast and cocktail bar—owns The Brutalist Brewery and in a sense is its own biggest customer with its line of branded King State Beer varieties. Perhaps this unique arrangement makes for a tangled web of stakeholders, but it’s hard to complain when the result is innovative, artisanal craft brew under an evolving variety of banners, brands, and titles.

“King State’s lineup has our lagers and more traditional styles, with the occasional sour. The Brutalist tends toward on-trend brews like hazy IPAs or pastry stouts, and we have the freedom to take it wherever we want. And finally, our contractors are mostly smaller breweries or sophisticated home brewers that are willing to pay a premium to grow their footprint or up their production,” Parker says, disambiguating the three primary constituencies of King State, Brutalist, and contract work. 

As he built out the brewery’s new canning line in June of 2022, Parker began with the filler/seamer, working backward from there. After some extensive comparison shopping, he landed on a 50-can/min CB50C integrated counter-pressure in-line filler and seamer from Pneumatic Scale Angelus (PSA), a BW Packaging company.

Read the full article here. 

Companies in this article
Romanow Container
Ska Fabricating
Pack Leader USA
WestRock
Pneumatic Scale Angelus, A Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Company
Videojet Technologies Inc.
Videos from Ska Fabricating
View more »
The MAB Depalletizer by Ska Fabricating
The MAB Depalletizer by Ska Fabricating
Dec 14th, 2023
The FAR Bulk Palletizer by Ska Fabricating
The FAR Bulk Palletizer by Ska Fabricating
Dec 14th, 2023
The CIB Depalletizer by Ska Fabricating
The CIB Depalletizer by Ska Fabricating
Dec 14th, 2023
View more »
Videos from Videojet Technologies Inc.
View more »
1880 UHS – the ultimate coding solution for high-speed production lines
1880 UHS – the ultimate coding solution for high-speed production lines
Oct 31st, 2023
Videojet 1880 +: redefining excellence through enhanced design and digital capabilities
Videojet 1880 +: redefining excellence through enhanced design and digital capabilities
Oct 31st, 2023
Laetus Vision Inspection by Videojet
Laetus Vision Inspection by Videojet
Sep 18th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
No20background
Home
Ska Fabricating
Wr H Rgb 5e333ff6529c5
Cartoning
WestRock
Psa Logo Stacked 20w Caption 20tucked 5e2a034281ac3
Home
Pneumatic Scale Angelus, A Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Company
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
From left, Aric Parker and Pete Lewis of King State and The Brutalist, Tegan Foster and Amanda King of Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe, and Vinny Giusto of King State and the Brutalist.
Primary Packaging
Top 10 of 2023 – No. 6: Filler, Seamer Lets Contract Brewer Keep D.O. Low
To contract craft brewer The Brutalist and its owner King State Beer, dissolved oxygen is four-letter word. A new filler and seamer combo keeps D.O. low and the beer quality high, while paperboard multipacks help to make an impact on the shelf.
Ecstatic Colors By Ben To 63d94d1d2d5db
Package Design
Top 10 of 2023 – No. 7: Four Packaging Design Trends that Permeated the Year
Blueland 63c1eab0c53fd
Materials & Containers
Top 10 of 2023 – No. 8: Refill-at-home Packaging Taking Off Across All Categories
Zeltzer 1 Sustainable Packaging 64c80c60eb7c1
Materials & Containers
Top 10 of 2023 – No. 9: Paper or Plastic for Produce? Controversy Continues
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
B&r X90 Cp150 (1)
Controller with Standby Mode
B&R’s Standby X90 CP150 compact controller provides the option of restarting a machine or vehicle immediately after the engine was shut down for a short time.
Terminal Blocks
Retaining Magnets
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »