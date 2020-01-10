Prestige-Pak Invests in Additional Flexographic Press from PCMC

Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, announced that Prestige-Pak purchased a new Fusion C flexographic press.

Prestige-Pak will be adding a second Fusion C press to its current PCMC presses.
The press will be the second Fusion C (and the fourth PCMC press) for Prestige-Pak, a second-generation, family-owned business, and producer of printed and laminated flexible packaging materials.

“We’re looking forward to our new Fusion C press,” said Vince Kuber, President of Prestige-Pak. “Our Fusion C and Fusion presses have helped us better meet the needs and requirements of our customers. We’ve experienced significant growth, and that has prompted us to add an additional press. One deciding factor in choosing PCMC is the fact that the company’s machines are engineered and built in the United States.”

The Fusion C has fast make-ready and waste-saving features, all in a smaller footprint with fewer parts. This reliable flexographic press also includes PCMC’s SteadyPrint print-stabilization technology. With this feature, the bearing arrangement is coupled with an algorithm that uses noise-canceling technology to largely remove the impact of bounce when printing graphics with hard edges. With patents pending on all features, SteadyPrint is currently the only product on the market using this kind of technology to eliminate disturbances and monitor in real time.

Prestige-Pak’s second Fusion C press will continue to help the company move forward with its vision of excellence and customer satisfaction through state-of-the-art equipment, preferred vendor affiliations, rigid industry certification, and environmental stewardship.

“It’s a privilege for PCMC to continue to be able to grow with Prestige-Pak,” said Mike Shaw, Regional Sales Manager, PCMC. “We’re honored to be part of the growth of a fellow Wisconsin company.”

