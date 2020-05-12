Pre-assembled Torque Limiter Sprockets

U.S. Tsubaki’s torque limiter sprocket combines Tsubaki’s 100+ years of engineering and manufacturing excellence with high-quality Tsubaki sprockets and overload protection devices to create a single device that provides a long-lasting torque limiting solution
Until now, the method for purchasing torque limiting devices required end-users to assemble the limiting device, springs, bushings and sprocket by themselves. Tsubaki now offers all these components pre-assembled and bored-to-order in U.S. Tsubaki’s Wheeling, Ill. facility. End-users can now simply install the fully assembled unit to the shaft, set the torque limit, and move forward with operation.