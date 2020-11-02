Markem-Imaje Offers Multilingual Webinars on Improving Package Coding Operations

Available now are eight, on-demand webinars in English, French, and German with tips to improve product, case, and pallet coding. In October to December there will be six more, addressing segments such as small to medium enterprises (SMEs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and beverage, as well as continuous inkjet (CIJ) and thermal transfer (TTO) coding. Options to combat counterfeiting and safeguard compliance, best practices for end-of-line coding, and the role connected services play in boosting uptime will also be discussed. These webinars will be in English, Spanish, French, and Chinese.

With most of 2020’s global trade show calendar cancelled and 2021 uncertain, prospects for knowledge exchange are limited. Which is why Markem-Imaje held the virtual expo in May—to help manufacturers still learn about the latest innovations to help cost-effectively maximize uptime, performance, and quality in their package coding operations.

“In these unprecedented times, it’s vital to help companies stay connected and informed. Following interpack’s postponement, we virtualized our trade show and, in a safe and time efficient way, reached many people normally unable to attend such events,” says Viktor Hermansson, Global Marketing and Communications Manager, Markem-Imaje. “Our expo gave them practical insights to improve their coding solutions, and in the case of OEE, their lines more generally. Feedback was so positive we’ve launched an Innovation Day program to cover new ground.

Autumn Innovation Days

Thirty-one educational sessions, 45 minutes each with at least 15 minutes for questions, will be delivered. Most will be done in English, Chinese, Spanish and French. The six topics are:

• Continuous inkjet or laser: Choosing the right technology for beverage applications

• Hassle-free inkjet coding: Setting SMEs up for success as they grow and diversify

• Form, fill and seal lines: Achieving easier, more seamless coding integration for OEMs

• End-of-line coding: Ensuring the best results for your specific application needs

• Connected services: Boosting uptime and production efficiency

• Packaging Intelligence: Optimizing packaging operations while ensuring compliance and brand protection

Video on-demand available

All completed webinars will also be available through Markem-Imaje’s recently launched redesigned website. In addition to quick webinar access, the site makes it easier to navigate the company’s portfolio with a new, user-friendly product finder which enables searching by various criteria including application, line speed and material being coded. See the webinars by clicking here. Click here to register for Innovation Days.

