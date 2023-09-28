Retailer Aldi, Store Brand Milsani Test HolyGrail 2.0 Digital Watermark Initiative

In preparation for the testing phase of the HolyGrail 2.0 initiative, Aldi partnered with Digimarc and Wipak to print invisible codes, called digital watermarks, on packaging to improve sorting of materials upon collection at end of life.

Matt Reynolds
Sep 28, 2023
Milsani yogurt with digitally watermarked packaging.
Milsani yogurt with digitally watermarked packaging.

The Aldi South Group and Aldi Nord are taking part in the third phase of the HolyGrail 2.0 initiative, a program driven by AIM-European Brands Associations and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. Adding watermark technology to packaging, the company says, will help to improve sorting in waste facilities and boost recycling for a circular economy.

Digital transformation and collaboration are key to achieving Aldi's International Packaging Goals, and the brand says it recognizes the value of investigating and trialing innovative solutions that bring the industry closer to a transition towards a circular economy.

   

German retailer Netto also committed to using Digimarc's digital watermarking system on its store brand products in order to help test HolyGrail 2.0. Read more about the project. 

Yogurt with digitally watermarked packaging

In preparation for the testing phase of the HolyGrail 2.0 initiative, Aldi South and Aldi Nord have partnered with Digimarc and Wipak to print invisible codes called digital watermarks on packaging to improve sorting of materials upon collection at end of life. Aldi’s suppliers, in collaboration with packaging converter Greiner, have ensured that 18 different Milsani kefir and yogurt flavors have been digitally enhanced with watermark technology. These products can already be found in Aldi stores across the German market.

The technology has been added to the surface of packaging to test an intelligent way to sort the materials, enabling high-quality recycling outcomes. The packaging will be detected and decoded by a high-resolution camera on the sorting line at the recycling facility, accurately separating the different materials to their corresponding streams.

Aldi spokespeople say they hope to contribute to this phase of the HolyGrail 2.0 initiative by testing the technical and economic viability of watermark technologies to improve material sorting. This trial will enable further investigation into the potential of watermark technologies as a driver of sustainable packaging. PW

Companies in this article
Digimarc
Greiner Packaging International
Wipak
Related Stories
Digimarc20 Logo20 Black20 Single
Home
Digimarc
At Maggi, the IQJET is used for direct printing on the product. CJI printers are especially well suited to the printing of best-before dates, codings and batch numbers.
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Airtight Feature on CIJ Nozzle Eliminates Cleaning, Reduces Consumables
Bran Protection 1
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Safeguarding Brand Security in E-Nicotine
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
The new line expands the range of returnable products in the Coca-Cola HBC portfolio to include Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in a 400-mL glass bottle for at-home and on-the-go consumption.
Materials & Containers
Coca-Cola Bottler Cuts Carbon with Returnable, Resealable Glass
Coca-Cola HBC has opened a new high-speed returnable glass bottling (RGB) line to support its efforts toward achieving net zero emissions by 2040.
Milsani yogurt with digitally watermarked packaging.
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Retailer Aldi, Store Brand Milsani Test HolyGrail 2.0 Digital Watermark Initiative
Baggers Handles Multiple Sizes, Mono Films
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Baggers Handles Multiple Sizes, Mono Films
Tablet Based Operator Resource Addresses Operator Training
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Tablet-Based Operator Resource Addresses Operator Training
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Products
Single Phase Ac Energy Meters
Single-Phase AC Energy Meters
Carlo Gavazzi’s EM511 Series 1-phase energy meters are designed for single-phase energy metering for Level 1 and 2 EV charging applications meeting all global certification requirements for this application.
Data Collection Software
Pneumatic Service Units
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »