At Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, Thomas Osip introduced the new Center for Plastics, Paper, and Hybrid Packaging End-of-Life Solutions. Known as C3PS, the new research hub is focused on solving complex packaging challenges through industry and academic collaboration. Osip is the industry liaison officer for the group.

C3PS was formed in April through the National Science Foundation’s Industry-University Cooperative Research Center program and brings together eight universities, 24 professors, and a growing group of industry partners to fund and guide applied research. “It’s research against specific industry needs,” explained Osip. “It’s not research for research’s sake.”

CP3S

Backed by NSF funding and powered by industry input, C3PS aims to develop scalable, sustainable packaging innovations that individual companies may find too risky or complex to tackle alone. Members help identify the problems, vote on which research proposals move forward, and receive royalty-free access to the results. “We take the industry members and ask them, what do you wish you could have but you can’t now?” said Osip.

Early focus areas include PFAS-free coatings, compostable barriers, chemical recycling with lower emissions, and restoring the performance of PCR, all while working to develop a skilled workforce.

Full membership is $50,000 annually, with associate memberships available at half the cost. Osip encouraged packaging companies to consider budgeting for 2026. “If this is something your company is interested in, it’s budget-planning season. We’d love to have you involved.” PW