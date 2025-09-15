Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
New Research Hub C3PS Tackles Packaging Challenges

At the Packaging Recycling Summit, attendees got a first look at C3PS, a new research hub bringing together universities and industry to develop scalable, sustainable packaging  technologies.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 15, 2025
Thomas Osip, industry liaison officer for the Center of Plastics, Paper and Hybrid Packaging End-of-Life Solutions (C3PS)
PMMI Media Group

At Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, Thomas Osip introduced the new Center for Plastics, Paper, and Hybrid Packaging End-of-Life Solutions. Known as C3PS, the new research hub is focused on solving complex packaging challenges through industry and academic collaboration. Osip is the industry liaison officer for the group.

C3PS was formed in April through the National Science Foundation’s Industry-University Cooperative Research Center program and brings together eight universities, 24 professors, and a growing group of industry partners to fund and guide applied research. “It’s research against specific industry needs,” explained Osip. “It’s not research for research’s sake.”

C3 Ps WebCP3S

Backed by NSF funding and powered by industry input, C3PS aims to develop scalable, sustainable packaging innovations that individual companies may find too risky or complex to tackle alone. Members help identify the problems, vote on which research proposals move forward, and receive royalty-free access to the results. “We take the industry members and ask them, what do you wish you could have but you can’t now?” said Osip.

Early focus areas include PFAS-free coatings, compostable barriers, chemical recycling with lower emissions, and restoring the performance of PCR, all while working to develop a skilled workforce.

Full membership is $50,000 annually, with associate memberships available at half the cost. Osip encouraged packaging companies to consider budgeting for 2026. “If this is something your company is interested in, it’s budget-planning season. We’d love to have you involved.”  PW

Cng Nova Collab Pr 2 Website
Flexible packaging
Charter Next Generation and NOVA Chemicals Collaborate to Commercialize Recycled Polyethylene (rPE) for Sustainable Flexible Packaging
The design uses minimal material through unique dielines and a streamlined form, reducing environmental impact while maintaining durability for both retail and transit.
Recycling
Target, Brazilian Pet Foods, and Ahlstrom Design Paper-based Packaging
The cleaner sachets are packed in a home-compostable pouch that combines FSC paper, cellulose, and a biopolymer film. The compostable zipper is made from PLA.
Bio-based
Grove Toilet Cleaner Pods Reduce PVA, Use Compostable Pouch
