Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation

This includes ensuring compliance with local and national regulations, handling employee relations and continuing their commitment to diversity and inclusion. To that end, she will be instrumental in strengthening JLS’ commitment to employee training and development through the creation and execution of JLS Academy.

“Jessica is an experienced human resource professional, and we are happy to welcome her to the JLS team,” said Craig Wolfe, Vice President & General Manager at JLS. “As we continue to grow as a company, Jessica’s experience in and approach to HR leadership will be invaluable in helping us carry on our goal of making JLS an exceptional place for our employees to grow.”

Zasadni brings over 15 years of experience in HR leadership. With a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior from Albright College, as well as a Master’s in Leadership from Duquesne University, Zasadni’s career is founded on a multidisciplinary approach to human resources. For the past seven years, she served as the Vice President of HR with SECHAN Electronics. Prior to SECHAN, she worked for Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, PMSLIC Insurance and Bobby Rahal Automotive Group in various HR roles.



