Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation

In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.

JLS Automation
Apr 11th, 2022
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation

This includes ensuring compliance with local and national regulations, handling employee relations and continuing their commitment to diversity and inclusion. To that end, she will be instrumental in strengthening JLS’ commitment to employee training and development through the creation and execution of JLS Academy.

“Jessica is an experienced human resource professional, and we are happy to welcome her to the JLS team,” said Craig Wolfe, Vice President & General Manager at JLS. “As we continue to grow as a company, Jessica’s experience in and approach to HR leadership will be invaluable in helping us carry on our goal of making JLS an exceptional place for our employees to grow.”

Zasadni brings over 15 years of experience in HR leadership. With a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior from Albright College, as well as a Master’s in Leadership from Duquesne University, Zasadni’s career is founded on a multidisciplinary approach to human resources. For the past seven years, she served as the Vice President of HR with SECHAN Electronics. Prior to SECHAN, she worked for Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, PMSLIC Insurance and Bobby Rahal Automotive Group in various HR roles.


JLS Automation
Apr 11th, 2022
Matt Reynolds, Chief Editor, Packaging World
Clearing Out the Notebook
After two years of all-virtual conferences and exceedingly rare travel, it seems (to me at least) like the dam has broken almost overnight.
Apr 7th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
The FlexPrep portion-dispensing device is in action here in a foodservice setting. It uses pouches (inset image) with two coextruded transparent films (A) to form the pouch body, and a blue spout (B) for pressure-based dispensing.
Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s
Rigid containers for back-of-house condiment applications in McDonald’s foodservice settings were wasteful and bulky to store. So, the fast-food giant and its suppliers teamed up to invent a flexible packaging-based applicator solution.
Mar 24th, 2022
Nicolas Ricard
Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc
Ricard’s appointment was effective on March 15, 2022. He had been working as Chief Sales Officer of Serac group since November 2020.
Mar 28th, 2022
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones Named President and CEO of Bastian Solutions
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, promoted Aaron Jones from President to President and CEO effective April 1, 2022.
Mar 18th, 2022
Carl Roeder
Cama North America Adds Carl Roeder and Amber Griggs to its Sales Force
Carl Roeder, Northwest Regional Sales Manager, and Amber Griggs, Southwest Regional Sales Manager will assist customers in their respective regions with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.
Mar 18th, 2022
N2 A0056 (reduced)
Rekha Jones Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for Shorr Packaging
In her new role, Jones will oversee all elements of the company's people strategy in furtherance of the company’s mission to establish Shorr Packaging as a premium provider of packaging supplies, systems, and support in the markets Shorr serves.
Mar 9th, 2022
Joseph Warakomski Romark Logistics
Joseph Warakomski Named Chief Information Officer for Romark Logistics
Warakomski will lead the company’s team of IT professionals in the areas of Project Management, Security, Infrastructure, Help Desk, and Software Development.
Mar 7th, 2022
Tom Mathias
Lenze Americas Makes Key Executive Management Appointments
Lenze appointed Tom Mathias President and CEO and Michael Harper Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Mar 4th, 2022
Dorner Lindsey Muchka
Lindsey Muchka Appointed Director of Marketing for Dorner
In her new position, Muchka will head up all of the company’s marketing and advertising efforts that support its conveyor platforms.
Mar 1st, 2022
Mathias Rivers (left), and Brendon Leuthold (right), recipients of the Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship.
Alexandria Tech Students Rivers & Leuthold Earn PMG, PMMI Packaging Scholarship
Mathias Rivers and Brendon Leuthold, students at the Center for Applied Mechatronics Program at Alexandria Technical College, split the $5,000 Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship from Packaging World and PMMI.
Jan 12th, 2022
Eric%20 Nelson%20 Heashot%20 %20 Eriez
Eric Nelson Appointed Vice President-International Operations and Business Development for Eriez
Nelson worked for Eriez previously, serving the company as interim managing director of Eriez-China until 2018.
Feb 25th, 2022
Casey DiBattista
Kuka Robotics Builds Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments
Kuka appointed Casey DiBattista Chief Regional Officer of KUKA North America and Vancho Naumovski Vice President and General Manager of Operations for the United States.
Feb 24th, 2022
Triangle Cfo Blassick
Robert Blassick Appointed Chief Financial Officer for Triangle Package Machinery
He will replace the current CFO, Tim Gasparich, who is retiring. As CFO, Blassick will be responsible for overseeing and analyzing Triangle’s finances and helping provide a vision for the future and plan for scaling Triangle’s business.
Feb 23rd, 2022
More in Workforce
Micheman Lori Gobris News Release High Resolution Image
Lori Gobris Joins Michelman as Global Marketing Manager for Circular Economy
She will be responsible for Michelman's global market strategy and programs that enable sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy within its Printing & Packaging business segment.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Keith Edwards Danimer Scientific
Keith Edwards Appointed Vice President of Business Development for Danimer Scientific
In this role, Edwards will focus on growing market opportunities for Danimer’s biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic as the it continues to expand its manufacturing capacity.
Feb 15th, 2022
Brian Hodek Close Up
Brian Hodek Named Director of Food and Beverage for Glenroy Inc.
As the Director of Food and Beverage, Hodek will lead the company to grow and expand its reach in the food and beverage industries.
Feb 1st, 2022
Featured in photo from left to right: Edyta Marek, James Ravenscroft, Audrey Caspar, Brett Harding, Sonia Tedeku, and Huafu Wang
Xampla Opens New Lab, Expands Key Teams
Xampla, manufacturer of natural alternatives to single-use plastic, expanded its commercial and technical teams with the addition of seven new hires and opened a new Cambridge laboratory.
Feb 1st, 2022
Matt Reynolds1
Supply Chains Improving? | Welcoming Natalie Craig to Packaging World
As I sit down to type this, it’s 10°F in Chicago, it’s dark by 4:30 p.m., the Bears are in year 37 of their rebuild, and I’m quarantining with COVID-19.
Feb 1st, 2022
Patrick Krieger
Patrick Krieger Promoted to Vice President for Sustainability for PLASTICS
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) promoted Patrick Krieger to the newly created role of Vice President for Sustainability.
Jan 31st, 2022
Pr Bwis Odegaard Hire 012722 Final Web 3
Karl Odegaard Named Vice President, Operations for BW Integrated Systems
As a member of its executive leadership team, Odegaard will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, and assembly teams across the company’s U.S. locations.
Jan 28th, 2022
Angela Rodenburgh
Evanesce Makes Key Appointments to Management Team
Sustainable packaging technology company, Evanesce, added Angela Rodenburgh as Global Vice President of Marketing and promoted David Chaplin to Director of Operations for Manufacturing, overseeing its South Carolina and Nevada facilities.
Jan 24th, 2022
Kendall Packaging Daren Roberts Headshot
Daren Roberts Named Plant Manager for Kendall Packaging
Roberts is responsible for overseeing plant activities to meet business objectives and is accountable for all aspects of Kendall's Pittsburgh, Kan. plant performance.
Jan 21st, 2022
Ryan Schuelke400x400
Ryan Schuelke Promoted to Chief Sales Officer for Enercon Industries
In this newly created position, Schuelke will be responsible for leading Enercon’s Cap Sealing, Object Treating & Web Treating Sales teams, as well as Parts & Customer Support Teams.
Jan 20th, 2022
Untitled
Michelle Bryson Appointed Global Sustainable Packaging Leader for BW Packaging Systems
Bryson will lead the development of sustainable solutions for BW Packaging and collaborate with team members and customers on the usage of responsible materials, recyclability, packaging design, waste, carbon footprint reduction, and more.
Jan 14th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 01 12 At 3 05 03 Pm
Leaders In Packaging 2022: A Thank You from the Publisher
'Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.'– Henry Ford
Jan 12th, 2022