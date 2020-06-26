Duravant Appoints Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI

Erik Blom was appointed Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI for Duravant LLC.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Duravant
Jun 26th, 2020
Erik Blom

”We are very happy to have Erik as part of the leadership team at Duravant,”said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant.  “His significant experience in the food processing industry will allow us to better service our customers in this ever-evolving sector.”

Blom brings over 20 years of experience in food processing technology. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director for Meyn Food Processing in the Netherlands, a global leader in poultry processing solutions. While at Meyn, he was the driving force behind the organization; developing and implementing innovation processes, focusing on technology acquisitions and executing an organization-wide focus on customers; resulting in 51% growth in sales. Earlier in his career, he held several Human Resource Management leadership positions.

“The Duravant family of operating companies has a strong position in food processing with Key Technology, Marlen and now WECO,” said Blom. “I look forward to working with these teams to develop and provide integrated solutions for our global customers and partners in this segment.”  

Blom holds a bachelor’s degree from the Hodeschool van Amsterdam, and is based in Hasselt, Belgium.

Companies in this article
Duravant
Videos from DuravantView all videos
The Duravant Family of Operating Companies
The Duravant Family of Operating Companies
Jun 22nd, 2020
SupportPro - A Duravant Service
SupportPro - A Duravant Service
Aug 5th, 2019
Meet Motion06
Meet Motion06
Jul 26th, 2019
Erik Blom
Duravant Appoints Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI
Erik Blom was appointed Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI for Duravant LLC.
Jun 26th, 2020
Gentili
Matteo Gentili Named Chairman Designate of UCIMA
Matteo Gentili, Chairman of TMC (Tissue Machinery Co.), has been designated as the new Chairman of UCIMA (Italian Automatic Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Union).
Jun 18th, 2020
Adrian Hermosillo2
Plexpack Corp. Promotes Adrian Hermosillo to Sales Manager
Adrian Hermosillo was promoted to Sales Manager for Plexpack Corp. He will be responsible for all Plexpack brands—Emplex, Damark, and VacPack—as well as lead Plexpack’s sales team and global distribution network.
Jun 17th, 2020
Matt Sweet1
Eaglewood Technologies Supports Minneapolis
Eaglewood Technologies would like to recognize employee, Matt Sweet and his wife Bethany for spending Friday, June 5th, passing out supplies in their south Minneapolis neighborhood.
Jun 9th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Dr. Louis Vintro, Chief Technology Officer, Duravant
Duravant Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer
Former operating company Co-President Louis Vintro will focus on critical technology developments.
May 27th, 2020
Tufftalk M Cnc Shop Alyssa
Technology Built for the Open Road Hits the Plant Floor
General Mills turns to Sena Technologies—known for its Bluetooth motorcycle helmets—to train machine operators while social distancing.
May 22nd, 2020
Michelle Zeller
AWT Labels & Packaging Promotes Michelle Zeller to President
AWT Labels & Packaging promoted Michelle Zeller to President of AWT. She will retain her CFO role.
May 19th, 2020
Michael Reed
Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development
Michael Reed joined Tekni-Plex, Inc. as Vice President of Market Development.
May 12th, 2020
According to a McKinsey report: The broken rung results in more women getting stuck at the entry level and fewer women becoming managers.
Women in the Workforce - Fixing the Broken Rung
A five-year McKinsey study reveals a focus on culture, diversity, and even automation as ways to help advance women’s careers across all industries, including manufacturing.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Photo Az
Volpak Names Chief Executive Officer
Alain Zijlstra was named Chief Executive Officer for Volpak.
Apr 20th, 2020
{352d2b1c 9723 44c2 A67a 6438bf3b2942} Emerson Logo 115x72
Emerson Announces May 1 Deadline for 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarships
Emerson is reminding U.S. engineering students of the May 1 deadline to apply for its 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program.
Apr 17th, 2020
Mike Barry Domino
Domino Appoints Key Account & OEM Manager
Domino appointed Mike Barry Key Account & OEM Manager, Digital Printing North America.
Apr 14th, 2020
Lisa Pruett
RRD Appoints Lisa Pruett President of North America Packaging Solutions
Lisa Pruett was appointed President of RRD Packaging Solutions, a provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications.
Apr 9th, 2020
La Petite Bretonne&rsquo;s Schubert lightline Flowpacker with Flomodul.
Pick-and-Place Robots, Flow Wrapper, Fuel High-Volume Bakery
With daily volumes in the millions and demand growing, this Canadian bakery automated what was once a manual process and is now hitting speeds of 280 product/min.
Apr 7th, 2020
Chad Crouch Webres Headshot 1 640x800
Chad Crouch Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce North Texas District Export Council
Authentix, a manufacturer of authentication solutions, announced that Chad Crouch, Vice President of Revenue Operations, was appointed by the Department of Commerce to the North Texas District Export Council.
Mar 31st, 2020
John Sinks
John Sinks Named CEO of Magnum Systems
John Sinks was appointed CEO of Magnum Systems, Inc., a manufacture of bulk solids pneumatic conveying and packaging automation systems. He assumed responsibilities on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Mar 31st, 2020
Threedy
Ossid Hires Western Regional Sales Manager
Ossid, a ProMach brand, appointed Ty Threedy as its Western Regional Sales Manager.
Mar 26th, 2020
Getty Images 82633841
Why Women are Under-Represented in the C-Suite
If companies with more women in leadership roles have greater innovation, increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and higher employee retention, why are there so few in the C suite?
Mar 26th, 2020
Plote Release03122020 2
Brice Plote Joins AWT Labels & Packaging
AWT Labels & Packaging announce that Brice Plote joined the company as a Sales Executive.
Mar 25th, 2020
More in Workforce
Innovation Stage Logo
Connect your production team for optimum results
PACK EXPO East Innovation Stage presentation in Philadelphia promises software to harness the power of your people.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Andrea Longacre
Clemson Students Longacre, Cummings Claim School Awards
Andrea Longacre has been named the Dr. Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner for Spring 2020, while Ray Cummings is named the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.
Feb 17th, 2020
Crb 1258
Financing Gender Equality in Manufacturing
PPWLN Keynote speakers address the broken rung and economic empowerment.
Jan 17th, 2020
Scott Farkas
AWT Labels & Packaging Announces Senior Production Engineer
Scott Farkas joined AWT Labels & Packaging as Senior Production Engineer.
Jan 14th, 2020
Ifas2013
University of Florida Awarded Packaging Scholarship
Winning the 2020 The Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship from Packaging World and the PMMI Foundation was the University of Florida Packaging Engineering program.
Jan 9th, 2020
90% of all fatalities, 85% of all citations and 90% of dollars applied as fines are related to hazards of the Focus 4.
OSHA’s “Focus 4” Safety Hazards
According to OSHA, 90% of all fatalities, 85% of all citations and 90% of dollars applied as fines are related to hazards of the Focus 4 - falls, caught-in or between, struck-by hazards, and electrocution.
Nov 19th, 2019
Mason Massey, winner of the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award, Fall 2019
Winning Awards at Clemson in 2019
From Clemson University comes news about two Fall 2019 awards. Mason Massey won the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award, while Josh Jones took home the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award.
Nov 8th, 2019
Dr. Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, keynotes the PPWLN breakfast
Women Exploring New Territory On Earth and in Space
Ellen Ochoa, the first female Hispanic astronaut, was the keynote speaker at the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast.
Sep 24th, 2019
Kevin Young
Innovation Stage addresses labor shortage
What is needed to attract a younger workforce in manufacturing today?
Sep 24th, 2019
Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, Founder of Package Insight and The Packaging School, and Associate Professor, Clemson University
Clemson University @PACKEXPOLasVegas
Clemson University puts packaging science to work in and on the field.
Jul 28th, 2019
Jared Stumpenhorst, Systems Engineer, Crest Foods
Labor is a constant challenge
Jared Stumpenhorst, Systems Engineer for dry-foods co-packer Crest Foods, shares his company’s challenges and strategies for finding workers in today’s competitive labor environment.
Jul 27th, 2019
Packaging World July 2019 cover
IoPP's 2019 Salary Survey: Youth optimistic on salary
In IoPP’s annual Salary Survey, we’re witnessing the older pros with higher salaries begin to exit the workforce, leaving Millennials the keys to the packaging castle with job security and optimism about future earnings.
Jul 2nd, 2019