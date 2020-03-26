Ossid Hires Western Regional Sales Manager

His primary role is to focus on Ossid’s existing customer base in the region covering British Columbia, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, and Northern California, and to increase new business for the company’s growing product line. Ossid designs and manufactures packaging equipment for the food and medical device industries, as well as for consumer goods.

“As Ossid continues to grow, we understand the importance of continuing to expand the Ossid team in order to give them more time to spend with each customer. We focus on learning our customers’ needs and working on better solutions for their facilities,” said Jason Angel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ossid. “Ty brings with him extensive experience in the packaging industry, and we look forward to his help solving our customers’ packaging equipment needs.”

Most recently, Threedy served as Account Manager for Silgan Containers, a metal packaging solutions provider, in California. Throughout his career, his focus has been in sales roles supporting customers across a broad range of industries, including food and medical. He graduated from California State University with his Masters in Executive Management.



