New Package Ideas for the E-Commerce Space

Join Jim Chrzan, PMMI Media Groups' VP of Content, as he discusses disruptive e-commerce packaging ideas from around the globe at ISTA's Omni-Channel Packaging Strategies Webinar.

Sep 17th, 2020
Jim Chrzan 2

During session three of The Omni-Channel Packaging Strategies Webinar Series, Wednesday, September 23rd, 1:30-2:30 EST, Jim Chrzan will share 40 minutes of the latest examples of clever, eye-catching, practical ideas from brands, designers and 3PLs. From unboxing to sustainability,  meal kits to kitty condos, and how your peers are meeting the omnichannel challenge.

Herwin Wichers, Market Development Director at Smurfit Kappa, will also share insights gained from 80,000 shoppers worldwide to encourage people to think deeper into all elements of their packaging, from structural design, to print, Omnichannel supply chain performance, and sustainability.

The program highlights solutions to combat e-commerce and omnichannel distribution challenges, and runs each Wednesday afternoon from 1:30pm-2:30pm EST during September and October. Registration is available for the entire webinar series or by individual sessions. For more information click here.

International Safe Transit Association (ISTA)
Max N High Bay
Autonomous Mobile Robot
AutoGuide Mobile Robots launches the AutoGuide MAX-N High Bay autonomous counterbalanced forklift that can travel up to 4 mph and lift 2,400-lb payloads up to 36 ft.
Sep 11th, 2020
The shipper for Dropps’ 64-ct order is a unique construction of two tuck-top E-flute corrugated boxes, each holding 32 pods, that are connected at the bottom with a perforated panel.
Laundry Pod Pioneer Advances Sustainability with Move to E-Commerce
The first company to launch liquid laundry detergent pods in 2005, Dropps moves from retail to D2C to strengthen its responsiveness to consumers and advance its sustainable packaging efforts.
Sep 10th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Itw Hartness Logo
ITW Hartness Launches New Website and E-Commerce Platform
ITW Hartness unveiled a newly designed website featuring an e-commerce platform, HartnessPARTS, designed for customers to order spare parts online in a user-friendly and efficient fashion.
Aug 4th, 2020
Download 1
Amazon box reuse for play
In a USA Today article, Amazon reveals inspiration came from the well-known fact that kids and cats often like to play with the box things come in.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Survey shows how important sustainable packaging is to e-commerce shoppers.
E-comm Consumer Study
Annual study shows that when it comes to picking which brands they want to shop with, consumers say that sustainable packaging is a key factor.
Jul 9th, 2020
In cooperation with Amazon the organic-certified beauty brand N.A.E. has taken further steps towards sustainability with the launch of its new plastic-free product packaging.
Reduced Material E-comm Play for N.A.E., Henkel's Organic Beauty Brand
Henkel’s organic-certified beauty brand N.A.E. (Naturale Antica Erboristeria) is piloting an Amazon-backed e-commerce project that features reduced packaging material and optimized supply chain methods.
Jul 7th, 2020
Day one of go live with the upgraded ERP system at Avery’s manufacturing site in Northampton, UK.
ERP Upgrade Enables Direct-to-Consumer Model for Avery
QAD’s latest cloud-based enterprise resource planning system has helped Avery better integrate its operations to provide the flexibility needed to depart from its traditional big box pallet model.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.
Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces Up CBD Shipper
Spruce CBD uses a new print technology that prints fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled corrugated, without the time and cost associated with flexo printing, for its e-commerce shippers.
Jun 5th, 2020
Headshot
Opinion: As COVID-19 Precipitates Big Consumer Shift, Omnichannel Adapts
In the wake of COVID-19, expect a new landscape to emerge that reveals a shift in the balance between the channels that constitute 'omnichannel.' An as-of-yet unknown portion of the increased reliance on e-comm is likely to be permanent.
Jun 4th, 2020
0 Full System
Packaging Carries Heavy Load for E-Comm Brand Extension
E-commerce retailer Truman’s optimizes packaging to serve the sometimes competing purposes of securing product, making a good first impression, and staying sustainable.
Jun 2nd, 2020
The advanced Interroll conveyor system at Cookplus is entirely managed by software developed by Teknokom.
Automated Material Flow System for E-comm Center
A fully automated and remotely monitored material flow system is part of a modern, 6,000-square-meter distribution center of Cookplus in Hadimköy near Istanbul, Turkey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
The slim, e-com shipper comprises a hinged tray fitted with movable inner trays that securely hold the bottle and product literature.
Smart Supplement Shipper is Letterbox-Friendly, Sustainable
Brain health company Heights launches its D2C supplement product in a unique bottle and shipper made from bio-based materials that together measure less than one inch deep.
May 15th, 2020
The three shippers include a 24-ct, a 12-ct, and a four-count case illustrated to resemble vintage turntables and a boombox. A booklet designed to look like a cassette tape provides an introduction to the brand and its varieties.
Boombox-Inspired Shippers Reinforce ‘Soda with Soul’ Proposition
With the COVID-19 lockdown, U.K. craft soda company Dalston’s unveils new shippers for its growing online sales that pay homage to its music roots, while introducing new consumers to the brands’ values and personality.
May 13th, 2020
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management
Supply Chains Race to Match Shifting COVID-19 Consumer Behavior
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, discusses what retailers can expect in terms of changing consumer behavior—namely a shift away from commercial/foodservice, and toward e-commerce and retail.
May 12th, 2020
Pepsicolockupbrands 2line
PepsiCo Opens Two New E-Commerce Outlets
PepsiCo launches new direct-to-consumer offerings to deliver food and beverage products and meet increased demand amid pandemic.
May 11th, 2020
1
Liquibox Adds E-commerce Capabilities and Launches Online Store
Liquibox, a manufacturer of bag-in-box flexible packaging and liquid dispensing solutions, has added e-commerce capabilities to its portfolio.
Apr 20th, 2020
Arb 1
Large-parcel Singulator
MHS launches the Activated Roller Belt (ARB) large-parcel singulator designed to keep automated sortation systems running smoothly, transforming a bulk flow of packages into a single-file stream, critical for high-throughput operations.
Apr 20th, 2020
Image001
Paxiom Automation Launches New Website
Paxiom Automation, a packaging system integration and service company, announced the launch of its new website PaxiomAutomation.com making it easier for clients to access all ranges of services in one portal.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Getty Images 1126880991
Without Wholesale Venues, Brands Reaching Out to Consumer
Social media, e-commerce and donations to those in need are various ways brands are trying to directly reach consumers in light of COVID-19 cancellations and closures.
Mar 30th, 2020
Sri Super Pick 2
Automated Material Handling System
Soft Robotics launches the SuperPick Polybag Picking System designed to provide e-commerce operations the ability to automate the handling, scanning, and loading of outbound orders and returns of polybagged items.
Mar 13th, 2020
Lg Signature 1
LG Electronics Taps Customizable Kit for Unboxing, Brand Experience
Companies selling higher-end products--cosmetics, liquor, or consumer electronics, for instance--can struggle amid an over-saturation of “premium” messaging. LG broke the cycle with a unique package design kit from RRD.
Mar 11th, 2020
Pqph Fq B 400x400
DHL Supply Chain and Locus Robotics Expand Partnership
DHL Supply Chain and Locus Robotics, manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announced an expanded partnership that includes 10 new, nationwide deployments of the Locus AMR solution in 2020.
Mar 11th, 2020
Keld Duevang, head of department at Coop.dk.
Online Retailer Improves Pack-Station Ergonomics, Boosts Capacity
Coop.dk, a web-based grocery retailer, reduced uncomfortable lifting motions and taxing repetitive packout habits for workers at its Odense, Denmark distribution center.
Mar 6th, 2020
Brianobanion
ISTA’s Omnichannel Survey Trends
The omnichannel market (retail and e-commerce) poses significant challenges to package designers, product manufacturers, retailers and the distribution system.
Mar 6th, 2020
Food Industry and E-Commerce: 5 Year Outlook
Food Industry and E-Commerce: 5 Year Outlook
By 2024, 70% of consumers will likely utilize online grocery shopping, up from 25% now. (FMI and Nielsen, 2018) See what food manufacturers are doing to prepare for this growth.
Feb 12th, 2020
Bullet Tools EZ Shear cutter is now packaged in a single-wall corrugated case versus the double-wall shipper it was using previously.
Less Packaging, Greater Protection with new Amazon-Certified Shipper
Construction tool company redesigns its packaging with Amazon-approved vendor to provide more protection for its cutting tool while meeting the Amazon’s sustainable packaging guidelines.
Jan 21st, 2020
2 Box Sizer
Report: Innovative New E-Commerce at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten intrepid Packaging World editors fanned out across PACK EXPO Las Vegas in October in search of packaging innovation. Here's what they found.
Jan 16th, 2020
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Packly
Digital Print Boosts User Experience for E-Commerce Packaging
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Italian company Packly, spoke to the Digital Print for Packaging Europe conference in Berlin last week about digital printing’s role in e-commerce.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ecpc Logo
New E-Commerce Packaging Group Aims for Two-Way Dialog With Retailers
Several big brand owners have teamed up as the E-com Packaging Council in an effort to help steer the discussions with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.
Dec 9th, 2019