New Package Ideas for the E-Commerce Space

During session three of The Omni-Channel Packaging Strategies Webinar Series, Wednesday, September 23rd, 1:30-2:30 EST, Jim Chrzan will share 40 minutes of the latest examples of clever, eye-catching, practical ideas from brands, designers and 3PLs. From unboxing to sustainability, meal kits to kitty condos, and how your peers are meeting the omnichannel challenge.

Herwin Wichers, Market Development Director at Smurfit Kappa, will also share insights gained from 80,000 shoppers worldwide to encourage people to think deeper into all elements of their packaging, from structural design, to print, Omnichannel supply chain performance, and sustainability.

The program highlights solutions to combat e-commerce and omnichannel distribution challenges, and runs each Wednesday afternoon from 1:30pm-2:30pm EST during September and October. Registration is available for the entire webinar series or by individual sessions. For more information click here.

