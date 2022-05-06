GreenSeed Contract Packaging Names Brad Meridith Director, Customer Service Management

GreenSeed Contract Packaging, a leader in sustainable external packaging operations for CPG brands, promotes long-term growth strategist Brad Meridith to director of customer service management. In his new role, Meridith’s goal is to create exceptional packaging experiences for large to mid-level CPG companies. In addition, through his deep understanding of operations, he will create better internal and external efficiencies to drive growth.

“My goal is to create the best customer experience possible for our clients,” states Meridith. “I’ll be the producer behind the scenes orchestrating the entire co-packaging operations, making sure internally we create efficiencies, and externally we drive growth. Solid communications and collaboration have always been critical at GreenSeed and will continue to play a significant role in the success of this new streamlined approach. I look forward to continuing to offer outstanding service to our clients and their customers.”

As part of his role as Director of Customer Service Management, Meridith continues his work as a long-term growth strategist by building alignment between client operations and GreenSeed packaging efficiencies. Holding numerous roles within GreenSeed over the last seven years, Meridith has tremendous insight into how each piece of operations works within the company and how to optimize for the customers’ benefit.

“Brad has been a staple at GreenSeed for a long time, and he knows operations inside and out,” says David Gray, CEO of GreenSeed Contract Packaging. “I’m really pleased to have him in this new role where he can bring his years of expertise and knowledge to build efficiencies for both clients and the internal operations management team.”