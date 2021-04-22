A New Model for Digitizing Supply Chain Operations

Global supply chain leaders are collaborating to shape and transform next generation digital supply chain networks.

Kim Overstreet
Apr 22nd, 2021

How future-proof is your supply chain operation? That is a question posed by The Visibility Council, a coalition of leading supply chain executives who plan to create transformation in the supply chain with projects designed to accelerate next generation practices through cross-enterprise ideation, exploration, investment, and execution.

“Over the next decade, supply chain operations across industries will transform significantly from linear, manual, pre-defined and transactional operations to digitally connected, intelligent, automated, and agile networks,” said Bill Read, senior advisor and board director of The Visibility Council. “Successful early movers will gain a competitive advantage while those who lag, or make missteps, will risk significant and perhaps irreparable consequences. The Visibility Council is meant to bring together those early movers and create a next generation of supply chains that will serve our current and future communities to the fullest.”

Launched in June 2020, The Visibility Council includes industry-leading supply chain officers, innovative technologists, thought leaders, and investors. Companies involved include General Mills, Colgate-Palmolive, Microsoft, Roche, Cloudleaf, e2log, and Mercado Labs.

   Read this story on how intelligence is powering supply chain's next wave.

John Church, Chief Supply Chain Officer, General Mills and Visibility Council member, explains, “The significance of this transformation requires coordination, cooperation, and significant innovation throughout the supply chain ecosystem. Corporations cannot transform themselves alone; they must transform in concert with others in their supply networks, including technology and service providers.”

“We recognized an enormous opportunity to accelerate the supply chain transformation by sharing insights and coordinating actions among the most influential and powerful individuals and organizations in the industry, all within a safe, Chatham House Rule-governed environment,” said Ben Bellamy, managing partner, co-founder at The Visibility Council. “We’re honored to have such brilliant minds come together in a pursuit of a more visible – and thus resilient, agile, efficient, and sustainable – supply chain discipline, which will have a great impact on our businesses, our economies, and our planet.”

The Visibility Council believes there is no better time to push for collective transformation in supply chain networks. Digitizing supply chains, already one of the most critical cogs in the global economy, has become even more crucial in the recent year. Coming together to accelerate this movement is the goal of The Visibility Council.


Getty Images 1126880991
A New Model for Digitizing Supply Chain Operations
Global supply chain leaders are collaborating to shape and transform next generation digital supply chain networks.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Getty Images 802570756
Preventing Internal Cyberattacks Could Save Companies Millions
Cyberattacks in the U.S. have the highest cost of any global nation, with an average cost of $8.64 million per occurrence for companies suffering an attack.
Apr 20th, 2021
Contract Packaging Association Webinar
Consumer-Centric Packaging Innovation
Is packaging the product? Consumers drive package and product innovation with their decision making and trends. Recently the Contract Packaging Association discussed this intersection between innovation and consumer.
Apr 20th, 2021
Getty Images 869287090
Two Key Areas of Cybersecurity Vulnerability in Manufacturing
By better understanding operational weaknesses, manufacturers can guard against future threats. Read about two key areas that require assessment.
Apr 13th, 2021
The difference between IT and OT cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity 101: The Difference Between IT and OT Attacks
There are two categories of cyberattacks, but they can create a bridge to one another, creating a potential avenue for cybercriminals to access the organization.
Apr 6th, 2021
CANAINCA, is the only organization that represents the industries dedicated to processed foods manufacturing in Mexico.
Mexico Labeling Regulations: Meeting the Challenge
Nearly six months after the enaction of NOM-051 about front-of-package labeling for foods and non-alcoholic beverages, a webinar of Enlace EXPO PACK 2021 brought companies up to date on the progress made and the challenges of its implementation.
Apr 5th, 2021
Post-COVID Trends that will Define the CPG Industry
Five Post-COVID Trends that will Define the CPG Industry
According to the Consumer Brands Association, the post-pandemic outlook shows five major trends that will affect CPG companies, from consumer-influenced, to logistics and supply chain.
Mar 31st, 2021
Getty Images 1264159267
Macro Trends Impacting Consumers, Retailers, and Product Manufacturers in 2021
At the opening of the 2021 ISTA Forum TransPack and TempPack, the post-COVID state of consumer products and retail industries was the topic of discussion.
Mar 31st, 2021
According to the report, the CP/CM industry is forecast to grow at a 10.2% CAGR through 2025 to reach $121 billion in revenue, up from $67.5 billion in 2019.
Contract Packaging/Manufacturing Industry Booming, but Watch Out for Headwinds
New report from CPA shows that after a short pause at the start of the pandemic, the CP/CM industry ‘has come roaring back.’ Meanwhile, changing supply chain and innovation paradigms are reshaping the industry.
Mar 31st, 2021
Critical components need to be assessed to achieve a robust cybersecurity system.
Manufacturing Cybersecurity: Critical Components for Risk Assessment
By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries with losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses are also at risk.
Mar 28th, 2021
Pet blessing in the Philippines during Covid.
Pet Food Packagers Weigh In On Top Issue: Sustainability
Recently one of our content strategists chatted by phone with key players in the pet food marketplace. Their discussions really helped shed light on current trends affecting pet food processors and packaging professionals, sustainability taking top spot.
Mar 29th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Consumer Purchase Behavior: Buying Trends
Consumers trend toward similar combinations of products when purchasing a basket, but the majority of flower consumers prefer to buy only flower.
Mar 24th, 2021
38% of consumers admitted they have ‘no idea’ which numbers are easiest to recycle.
The Consumer Behavior of Plastics and Recycling in America
How consumers perceive a company may have a lot to do with its plastics and recycling initiatives. And enticing the consumer to fulfill their end of the recycling cycle may inevitably fall back on the brand.
Mar 22nd, 2021
2021 Ista Virtual Forum Noblue
ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging
The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack, will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Sm Graphic Tharp 603020d347fe0
5-Minute Listen: BumbleBee Packaging Design Shift Captures Market Share
In this 5-minute listen, BumbleBee Seafoods President and CEO Jan Tharp tells us how the company handled a total branding shift, including a packaging redesign meant to make the products more relevant on the shelf and appeal to higher end sensibilities.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Getty Images 1202090485
Virtual FATs Here to Stay
The COVID pandemic has turned virtual factory acceptance tests into an accepted method of testing which is now here to stay.
Mar 18th, 2021
Pm3
Predictive Maintenance: A Tale of Two Technologies
Both smart sensors and software are key to a successful predictive maintenance solution, and finding a business model that benefits end users and OEMs is also key.
Mar 17th, 2021
Daily Download
Editor Show Picks--The Best of PACK EXPO Connects
Available for only two more weeks, here are short clips from our editors discussing their personal picks from last Fall's PACK EXPO Connects. Make plans to be back live in Vegas this September.
Mar 17th, 2021
'Your lovin' gives me a thrill, but your lovin' don't pay my bills.' From Money (That's What I Want) first released in August of 1959, written by Motown's Barry Gordy and Janie Bradford.
How does Your Salary Compare?
Are you among top earners or are you sorely in need of a raise? Calling for industry-wide response to annual salary survey conducted by IoPP and covered in Packaging World Magazine.
Mar 12th, 2021
More in Business intelligence
White Leaf Provisions Baby Food
How are Food Industry Innovators Meeting Consumer Needs?
Plant-based protein is still a big topic in the food industry and reducing waste and responsible packaging are the top related-trends for food packaging, according to New Hope Network.
Mar 8th, 2021
Getty Images 169969711
Predictive Maintenance Pain Points in Packaging Machinery
There are specific packaging machinery needs related to predictive maintenance, and a new PMMI Business Intelligence report researched what is most prominent.
Mar 5th, 2021
Remote access has seen an accelerated level of interest due to COVID in the past year.
Automation Trends in Food Processing and Packaging: Remote Access
Remote access and augmented reality are two technologies that have seen increased usage in the food industry – particularly since the start of COVID-19.
Mar 2nd, 2021
PepsiCo's new brand of cocktail mixers: Neon Zebra
PepsiCo Launches New Canned Cocktail Mixers
In a move to meet consumer trends, PepsiCo is launching ‘Neon Zebra’ cocktail mixes in aluminum cans, which are due to hit shelves on Monday.
Feb 26th, 2021
Getty Images 904060684
Predictive Maintenance 101
What does it mean, and why is it important? Learn more from a new PMMI Business Intelligence report.
Feb 25th, 2021
Getty Images 934890318
Automation Trends in Food Processing and Packaging: vFAT
Watch part three of this three-part series on top automation trends impacting food processing and packaging today.
Feb 19th, 2021
Getty Images 1216987169
Alcohol Consumption Habits Shift During COVID-19
New white paper explores how adult beverage consumption and purchase habits have changed during the pandemic, and what to expect in the future.
Feb 17th, 2021
Quaker Oats Announces ‘Pearl Milling Company’ to Replace Aunt Jemima Brand Name
‘Pearl Milling Company’ to Replace Aunt Jemima Brand Name
PepsiCo, which owns the Quaker Oats Company, announced the forthcoming rebranding of the Aunt Jemima brand in 2020.
Feb 14th, 2021
817 An M4 M 1920 6007054b55d64
CEOs and long-term vision
How to see beyond the now and plan for the future. Bumble Bee CEO Jan Tharp talked with OEM editor, Stephanie Neil during PACK EXPO Connects. Here is a one-minute clip on long-term vision.
Feb 11th, 2021
E Rvaybw1 1920 6022f15625b73
Robotics: Driving a New Revolution of Change Within the Food Industry
Listen to this two-minute video as Bryan Griffen, PMMI Director of Industry Services, discusses 'revolution of change' in robot technologies that are impacting food processing and packaging today.
Feb 9th, 2021
Nutella to reduce 400g size due to production costs.
Nutella the Latest to Join Shrinkflation Nation
The Ferrero-produced product will soon reduce the size of its 400g jars in the UK and Belgium without altering the product price, in what is becoming a common move to cut costs.
Feb 4th, 2021
Stéphane Pique from Accenture
New chairman takes AIPIA forward into 2021
Stéphane Piqué will lead AIPIA into the digital transformation of the industry.
Feb 2nd, 2021