How future-proof is your supply chain operation? That is a question posed by The Visibility Council, a coalition of leading supply chain executives who plan to create transformation in the supply chain with projects designed to accelerate next generation practices through cross-enterprise ideation, exploration, investment, and execution.

“Over the next decade, supply chain operations across industries will transform significantly from linear, manual, pre-defined and transactional operations to digitally connected, intelligent, automated, and agile networks,” said Bill Read, senior advisor and board director of The Visibility Council. “Successful early movers will gain a competitive advantage while those who lag, or make missteps, will risk significant and perhaps irreparable consequences. The Visibility Council is meant to bring together those early movers and create a next generation of supply chains that will serve our current and future communities to the fullest.”

Launched in June 2020, The Visibility Council includes industry-leading supply chain officers, innovative technologists, thought leaders, and investors. Companies involved include General Mills, Colgate-Palmolive, Microsoft, Roche, Cloudleaf, e2log, and Mercado Labs.

John Church, Chief Supply Chain Officer, General Mills and Visibility Council member, explains, “The significance of this transformation requires coordination, cooperation, and significant innovation throughout the supply chain ecosystem. Corporations cannot transform themselves alone; they must transform in concert with others in their supply networks, including technology and service providers.”

“We recognized an enormous opportunity to accelerate the supply chain transformation by sharing insights and coordinating actions among the most influential and powerful individuals and organizations in the industry, all within a safe, Chatham House Rule-governed environment,” said Ben Bellamy, managing partner, co-founder at The Visibility Council. “We’re honored to have such brilliant minds come together in a pursuit of a more visible – and thus resilient, agile, efficient, and sustainable – supply chain discipline, which will have a great impact on our businesses, our economies, and our planet.”

The Visibility Council believes there is no better time to push for collective transformation in supply chain networks. Digitizing supply chains, already one of the most critical cogs in the global economy, has become even more crucial in the recent year. Coming together to accelerate this movement is the goal of The Visibility Council.



