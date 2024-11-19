View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Amcor Acquires Berry for 8.4b, Combining Packaging Giants

The merger creates a global leader in consumer packaging solutions, with a broader flexible film and converted film offering for customers, a scaled containers and closures business and a global healthcare portfolio.

Sean Riley
Nov 19, 2024
Amcor announces intent to buy Berry for $8.4 billion.
Rafeal Widenmeier via Getty Images

Amcor and Berry Global Group, Inc. have announced a definitive merger agreement, combining their operations in an all-stock transaction worth an estimated $8.4 billion. The combined company will be named Amcor plc, with its global head office in Zurich, Switzerland, and a significant presence in Evansville, Indiana.

The merger aims to create a global leader in consumer packaging solutions, enhancing the combined company's capabilities in flexible films, containers, and closures. The new entity will focus on high-growth, high-margin categories, including healthcare, protein, pet food, and beauty products. It will leverage its expanded scale and resources to address sustainability needs and deliver value to shareholders.

Amcor CEO Peter Konieczny emphasized the strategic benefits of the merger, highlighting the enhanced product offering and increased supply chain flexibility.

“This combination delivers on our strategy to accelerate growth by putting the customer first, elevating the role of sustainability and orienting the portfolio toward faster growing, higher margin categories. We will have a more complete and more sustainable product offering, supported by stronger innovation capabilities, global scale and supply chain flexibility. We will help global and local customers grow faster and operate more efficiently with a team of exceptional talent," Konieczny said.  

