Aluminum Tariffs, Aftermarket Equipment, and Craft Brew Packaging Trends in a Maturing Market

The craft brew boom is plateauing at long last. But according to Bart Watson, president and CEO of the Brewer's Association, savvy brewers are finding ways to thrive. Stand-out packaging design and aptitude with packaging automation are proven strategies.

Matt Reynolds
Feb 25, 2025
A selection of specialty brews canned and packaged for the Craft Brew Conference last year.
Bart Watson, president and CEO of the Brewers Association 
What has the packaging equipment market looked like in an era where, for the first time in a while, we’re consolidation?

Bart Watson, president and CEO of the Brewers Association: There are a lot of different factors at play. One of the clearest trends is that it's a tougher time to be an equipment manufacturer, that the secondary market for equipment is stronger, and people are looking there because there's a lot of value there right now. That takes multiple forms. We've long seen breweries “hermit crabbing,” where one leaves [a production and packaging location], and another one comes in [to take advantage of the existing equipment]. That trend continues. A lot of breweries look to just take over a space, and breweries with established brands do that a lot. They look for new spaces, but they don’t want to do full build outs anymore. They identify an area, wait for brewery to go out of business, and then they can move in. They can still customize to their own needs, but they don't have to go in with all new equipment. More operators have the patience to just wait to take over a space, rather than building everything custom.

What are these established breweries doing with their increased capacity, having taken over that capacity from an outgoing brewery?

At production breweries, the desire to build out new capacity is pretty low. When people are expanding, often they're doing so via contract or partner brewing, finding ways to gain that capacity with lower risk and lower capital expense. There’s just more secondary equipment out there, since closings have risen somewhat, and those prices have stayed low. When openings outpaced closings, you saw stainless was still holding its value incredibly well. There were times where banks would insure the stainless at low cost, because they knew they could get that back what people paid for it. Today, I hear there are some screaming deals out there of very cheap equipment. People are looking at the secondary market as opportunities for breweries who do want to expand, because there is a lot of equipment out there, and you can get at a much better pricing.

That’s an interesting equipment dynamic. But even if the total number unique brewery brands or businesses is decreasing, the number of locations might be more static, and the total volume of beer sounds to be flat. Do I have that right?

Yeah. Most of the closings are still really small breweries. One of the transformations we've seen over the last decade or two is most of the breweries that open now are small tap rooms, brew pubs, and hospitality folks. In the grand scheme of capacity, they don't move the needle much. I think that's another reason we're seeing breweries, when they want to scale up, go with a partner [as private label brewer or contract packager] as opposed to building out their own big production brew house. That capacity exists already. It's much cheaper to test the market that way, than to build out a major facility and hope for the best. But generally, I don't think we've seen capacity change that much. There have been a few bigger facilities that have come off-line, but often their equipment disappears into the secondary market and reemerge with growing breweries. The capacity has been pretty stable in recent years.

Sounds like co-man, co-pack, and private label is a growing trend in craft brew. What does that landscape look like?

There are two flavors of contract brewing. There are breweries that are speciality-built for it. We saw a wave of that over the last five to 10 years. With breweries like Sleeping Giant here in Denver or Brew Hub in Florida, contract is their main market. But we've also seen breweries that have a lot of capacity lean into that fact, realizing they can use that capacity to produce for other people. And sometimes you see hybrids. Prost Brewing here in Colorado just built a big second facility, and it was built with the idea that they were going to make their own beers, but they were also going to have capacity to contract brew. A lot of the regional craft breweries who have had excess capacity have been looking for people to bring in, looking for partners, looking for people for whom they can brew. I think that's going to increasingly be part of the landscape going forward.

We’ve been beating the “shift to cans” drum for a few years, and now cans are king. Some breweries have transitioned entirely away from bottles. Meanwhile, aluminum has been topsy turvy lately on several fronts. For starters, minimum order quantities (MOQs) for printed had hit all-time highs during the pandemic. But now, those MOQs seem to be falling to more attainable quantities, even for smaller brewers. Is that the case, and if so, what do you make of this shift?

General Trends in Craft Brew

To better understand packaging trends in craft brew, it helps to get a picture of the wider market. Below is the remainder of PW's interview with Bart Watson. 

Packaging World: Can you define who we’re talking about when we’re using the term “Craft Brew?”

Bart Watson: We use a definition of ‘small and independent brewers’ where ‘small’ is producing up to 6 million barrels per year, so it can be fairly large. The largest craft brewers are companies like Yuengling or Boston Beer, which means up to national distribution in size. But in the context of the almost 200-million-barrel beer industry in the U.S., they’re still pretty small. Independent just means less than 25% ownership by another beverage alcohol company that itself is not a craft brewer. If you’re a division that's owned by AB InBev, you don't qualify. Craft brewers make about 13% of the beer in the U.S., by volume. There are more breweries per capita in some other countries, but the U.S. has the highest share.

Craft brew had seen meteoric growth in the previous decade, but that’s leveling off now, no?

It’s an ‘s’ curve where we are now at a plateau after accelerating growth. Hopefully someday there can be another rise, another ‘s’ curve, but certainly where we are now is a more stable, mature market than where we have been.

Are ciders and seltzers and other 'craft brew adjacent' products part of the Craft Brew universe?

We're certainly inclusive of companies that make those, but we don't count those in our volume. In the craft category, we're tracking beer only. But we did broaden the definition so that companies that also make those products are certainly welcome and can be craft brewers. We've seen the move toward more companies becoming beverage companies. Our job is to holistically promote the and protect the businesses that we represent. So we've certainly done more things too, to welcome those products into our fold and events. So Great American Beer Festival, you know, has cider now has hard seltzer if breweries are bringing it. So we don't count them in our statistics, but we do, you know, welcome them, and more and more breweries are making those, and that's part of the world we live in good

How has the industry weathered the tumultuous last five years?

There are really two stories; one is about where consumption was happening and packaging doing heavy lifting during the pandemic. And the other is about the industry, which was already slowing going into the pandemic, but certainly experienced a roller coaster of dips and rises through the pandemic. The short version of beer during the pandemic is we drank just about the same amount, we just drank it in radically different places. Overnight, people stopped going out to bars and restaurants and rushed to the grocery stores to pick up the essentials, which meant lots of beer and other beverages. Beer sales spiked in off-premises and packaged format.

Is that true of Craft Brew only, or across the board for beer in general?  

Across the board. There were some share shifts that occurred, but those were less because of the channel, and more because of the movement between channels. Craft beer does much better in on-premises, with much higher share where. Craft will have, say, 30% share on-premises, and a little less than 10% share off-premises. When everybody's sales went up off-premises, it went up those previous rates, at that existing share distribution. This was a losing equation for Craft, even if the overall in the beer industry was flat. The pandemic certainly benefited some products—hard seltzer is a great example of a product that has very low share on-premises (or at least did), and has pretty high share off-premises. So that was a net win for the White Claw and Truly brands of the world.

Regardless, we have this huge shift, and everybody scrambled to catch up. We had shortages of cans. That’s when Ball changed their minimum policy. Everybody was stocking up on these packaged goods, and brands couldn’t catch up to the demand. And then after that collapse, things steadily returned to where they were, but never fully got back to exactly the same share points we were at. Some of this is historical trend as well, but draft beer never recovered to the same share that it had going into the pandemic, in craft beer or in beer across the board. But generally, over the couple of years following the shock, we’ve equilibrated. For craft that meant a roller coaster of growth, as well. In 2020 we measured a volume drop of 10%. That largely rebounded in 2021 with 8% growth. So not fully refilling the glass but getting close. And then in 2022 we saw kind of a flat year, and we saw a slight decline in 2023, and we’re anticipating slightly larger but, also slight decline in 2024. Generally, we saw a re-equilibration, and now craft is in that more mature place with slow to no growth.

What about in terms of number of breweries?

Amazingly, we continued to see growth through the pandemic. Some if that was just that it takes a while to “turn the machine off,” so to speak. But we still saw growth in the number of breweries opening right up until this year. Now in 2024, we’ve measured more closings than openings, though I’d stress it wasn’t a precipitous drop in the number of breweries—we're still close to the all-time high. This trend has driven by less by increased closings, and more on decreased openings. We've seen openings decline linearly over time. We used to have three to four breweries opening a day. We're going see about 400 openings nationally this year, give or take, and we've seen closings go up a little bit. They spiked during the pandemic, of course, and then dropped again, and now coming back up. But we are going to see closings outpace openings this year. There are still some places where numbers are growing, there's some places where they're dropping a little bit faster. But nationally, we're in a place that's more or less balanced.

