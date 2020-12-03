drupa 2021 Cancelled

The 2021 edition of drupa has been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next event will take place as scheduled from May 28-June 7, 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Dec 3rd, 2020
Dru2002 Tm01 Rgb01

To maintain the momentum until then, the organizers will offer “virtual.drupa”, a four-day digital event from April 20 – 23, 2021 during the time frame drupa was originally scheduled for.

“The pandemic has caused great uncertainty among exhibitors and visitors regarding participation in drupa 2021. Travel restrictions and budget pressure have increasingly intensified the situation in the print industry," explained Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf. “We have made this decision together with our partners who support this step. It was preceded by a detailed process of considering the current conditions and the needs of the industry.”

Sabine Geldermann, Project Director Print Technologies, added: “Our primary goal remains to support the industry in any way we can to keep in contact at a national and international level, further develop their network and generate leads. To this end, we will hold an interim event from April 20 to 23, providing our exhibitors and visitors with an additional sales channel and allowing them to make reliable plans.”

Claus Bolza-Schünemann, Chairman at König und Bauer and President of drupa, welcomes this approach: “A virtual event is exactly the right format in the current time. “Attending drupa under the usual parameters was just too great a risk for many exhibitors, given declining export and turnover figures, as well as significant travel restrictions, which would also affect visitors. The new digital forum is a virtual platform, providing a reliable pillar and an opportunity to maintain valuable communications within the industry until 2024.”

Launched in October, the drupa preview platform already offers an impression of what “virtual.drupa” will look like. It will give companies the opportunity to showcase themselves and their innovations virtually, as well as maintain existing contacts and establish new ones via the matchmaking feature. In addition, the conference schedule of the five drupa hot spots will provide key incentives and set the agenda for an online transfer of knowledge. For instance, international speakers from vertical markets will present success stories of Future Technologies in the Cube, outlining the future of our industry.

“Our members are telling us, that trade fairs to drive their business forward are still in great demand. The value and appeal of drupa remain intact. The decision to suspend it in 2021 is entirely due to the pandemic”, stated Dr. Markus Heering, Managing Director of the VDMA Printing and Paper Technology Association. “In the long run, it is important for all of us to maintain drupa as an international platform in Europe, as it displays the diversity of our industry. 200 years of expertise are rooted in Europe and must continue. However, we welcome the introduction of the new digital platform as an interim solution until 2024.”

The printing industry continues to stand clearly behind its world-leading trade show, whose top international reach is unbroken. As a platform that calls for an open and competitive market comparison, it is a driver for innovations, from which exhibitors and visitors alike benefit. Through direct contact, technology trends and innovations can be experienced and compared and new synergies discovered. Its impetus, sales strength, unique atmosphere, comprehensive industry exchange and intensive network maintenance are aspects that can only be depicted to a limited extent via online formats. The organizers are aiming to meet this demand with ‘virtual.drupa’ as well as the annual “Print & Digital Convention” in Düsseldorf, which was developed in cooperation with the Fachverband Medienproduktion e.V. (fmp), until drupa returns as a live event in 2024 with new, valuable parameters and hybrid propositions.

“Today's decision to cancel drupa 2021 and present it in a different format is an event- and industry-specific decision”, added Erhard Wienkamp. “For all other Messe Düsseldorf events, we are in close contact with the authorities and partners of the respective trade fairs, with whom we will assess the situation in good time and make responsible decisions.”

A drupa Q&A is available at https://tinyurl.com/y46rvo5n.


Dru2002 Tm01 Rgb01
drupa 2021 Cancelled
The 2021 edition of drupa has been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next event will take place as scheduled from May 28-June 7, 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Index
Purdue Northwest College of Technology Awarded Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces that Purdue Northwest College of Technology is the 2020 recipient of the Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Bacardi Range Innovation Paper Bottle Us Lifestyle
Bacardí Scales Biodegradable Bottle
Bacardí Ltd.’s approach to reducing marine plastic pollution is somewhat counter-intuitive.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Dave Navin shares how Spee-Dee Packaging kept on keeping on during PACK EXPO Connects.
Overcoming obstacles at PACK EXPO Connects
Dec 3rd, 2020
Getty Images 529776532
Pharma and Medical Device Capital Equipment Investments to Grow
PMMI Business Intelligence research shows 3 out of 4 companies interviewed plan to spend more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Visual 2
Wine Brand’s Foundations Reflected in Package Design
New Lalomba premium wine brand uses a label shape and texture that harken back to the natural elements of its terroir, with a touch of metallic desaturated tones to convey refinement.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Guinness Gives Back America Can
Custom ‘Guinness Gives Back’ Pack Funds Community Relief Efforts
Guinness is launching custom cans that trigger donations to community charities helping those in need over the holidays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other challenges.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Sterling Anthony
Reduce Package Design’s Liability With Failure Mode and Effects Analysis
Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), as the name implies, evaluates potential failures and their potential effects.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 01 At 2 46 14 Pm
What Your Peers Are Earning: IoPP Salary Survey Results
How do you stack up? Watch (less than five minutes) video with Jane Chase of IoPP and Packaging World’s Matt Reynolds.
Dec 1st, 2020
Syndey Wilson
Clemson Announces Fall 2020 Award Winners
From Clemson University comes news about two Fall 2020 awards. Austin Moore won the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award and Sydney Wilson received the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pablo Silva Freire
Boosting Employee Engagement While Confronting COVID-19
For this year’s View from the Top feature we checked in on Colgate-Palmolive.
Dec 1st, 2020
Swiss Miss Container
A More Sustainable Swiss Miss
Katya Hantel, Sr. Director of Sustainability for Conagra Brands, shares details on the company’s new Swiss Miss container how the design fits into the company’s larger sustainability efforts.
Nov 30th, 2020
Sp 1220
Unilever Launches its Largest Ever Refill Trial
New Asda store in Leeds, U.K., pioneers sustainability store, offering a number of Unilever household brands available in reusable packaging through three refill models.
Nov 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 27 At 3 04 01 Pm
What Skills Do Future Leaders Need?
Join Alicia Lomas, Manager of Automation Systems at Intuity Medical and OEM Magazine's Natalie Craig, as they discuss skill sets for emerging leaders.
Nov 27th, 2020
One case packer receives cartons from one of two different robotic cartoning systems.
Nestle Purina’s ‘Most Modern’ Packaging Operation
Sophisticated use of robotics is the key to this impressive cartoning and case-packing line for 85-g tins of cat food in 4, 8-, 12-, and 24-count cartons.
Nov 25th, 2020
Beam 1
New CBD Packaging Simplifies Product Story
D2C company simplifies and updates its packaging graphics for its CBD wellness products, as consumers seek remedies for sleep, stress reduction, and other conditions during COVID-19.
Nov 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 24 At 12 34 02 Pm
CPGs Lean on OEMs During the Pandemic
From equipment startups to training to more automation, manufacturers are asking machine builders to adopt new technology and service roles in difficult times.
Nov 24th, 2020
Arctic Blue Gin
Mystical Northern Lights Captured on Holographic Carton
Finnish spirits company uses unique holographic metallization effect on cartons for its Arctic Blue Gin for ‘a result that is as close to an actual northern lights flare as printed materials can accomplish.’
Nov 23rd, 2020
After evaluating the club store format of its Keurig McCafe carton, KDP redesigned the packaging for e-commerce, working specifically with Amazon SIOC specifications.
Keurig Dr Pepper Helps Guide CPGs Through Amazon Packaging Compliance
Having braved its own journey into Amazon’s Ships in Own Container (SIOC) certification demands, KDP packaging engineers explain what’s required to ready products for e-commerce delivery.
Nov 19th, 2020
Ds Smith 2
Brrr Box Cooler: A Sustainable Alternative to EPS
Startup value-added packaging company develops a reusable, recyclable cooler made from DS Smith’s water-resistant, food contact-safe material that offers an alternative to wax-coated and EPS materials.
Nov 20th, 2020
More in Home
Fnzkz Aoi 1280 5fb588ee677ac
Cannabis 2.0 -- Design, Engineering, Operations
Rarely does an entirely new industry emerge in packaging and processing, but the legalization of cannabis for medical and adult-use did just that.
Nov 19th, 2020
Coca-Cola HBC has successfully begun the roll out of KeelClip™ technology in The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Austria.
Coca-Cola Bottler Rolls Out KeelClip
Coca-Cola HBC has successfully begun the roll out of KeelClip™ technology in The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Austria.
Nov 19th, 2020
Syntegon Aim3
Fewer Ampoule Rejects with Automated Inspection
Pharmaceutical manufacturer CDM Lavoisier decided to fully automate its inspection process for injectable glass ampoules, using the new AIM 3000 from Syntegon Technology.
Nov 19th, 2020
Packaging operations at Pelican include a full canning line and a full bottling line, each capped by its own combination stretch wrapper/palletizer.
Craft Brewer Grows into Two-In-One Palletizer, Stretch Wrapper
Automation often begets more automation. That was certainly the case with Pelican Brewing Co., whose fast filling operations soon necessitated end-of-line palletization.
Nov 18th, 2020
Pulmuone has launched Golden Apple and Cocoa Classic beverages in Ecolean Air aseptic 125-mL packages. Photo courtesy of Ecolean.
South Korean Processor Embraces Sustainable Packaging
The new beverages are aimed at schoolchildren, featuring an easy-to-use, nutritious companion for their lunch meals.
Nov 18th, 2020
Pec2020
Exhibitor Initiative Drives PACK EXPO Connects Achievement
The experience continues online through March 31, 2021
Nov 18th, 2020
Constellation 1
Pharmaceutical Liquid Filling Monobloc with Dual-Weight Verification
BellatRx’s Constellation Monobloc is a new servo-driven fill-weigh-cap system for unstable pharmaceutical microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 18th, 2020
Robby Martin, Engineering Specialist, Bush Brothers & Company
Risk & Brand Protection: A Two-Way Street
Great relationships have more give than take, and it comes from both sides.
Nov 17th, 2020
1120 Industry News 1
The Global Outlook for the Pharma Contract Packaging Market
New report predicts a 7.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and highlights the countries, packaging types, and packaging materials expected to see the greatest growth.
Nov 17th, 2020
H7mc P5y P 1920 5fae947b0b81d
E-commerce 2020 in less than 20 minutes
See the E-Commerce Jumpstart segment from PACK EXPO Connects 2020, including all the numbers, a deep dive into improving e-commerce packaging for highly breakable stemware, and ISTA discusses Amazon requirements and where to find a testing lab.
Nov 16th, 2020
Silvio Colombo, director of Teckdes (left); David Freyre, founder of ImasD (center); and Guillermo Dufranc, Tridimage project manager, (right), were panelists in this webinar of EXPO PACK México and Mundo PMMI.
Latin American E-commerce
In the EXPO PACK Mexico Webinar, three Latin American Packaging Design Leaders offered a lucid and documented vision of the opportunities for the industry today brought about by the exponential growth of online shopping in the region.
Nov 16th, 2020
Using Beumer Smart Glasses provides operators with hands-free troubleshooting, and helps to mitigate the costs of a technician traveling to the customer site.
Smart Glasses Ease Troubleshooting Communication
Beumer has added augmented reality to the tools available to its customers while servicing equipment, enabling faster, easier support. The OEM even used the smart glasses technology to commission and install new equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov 13th, 2020