Prestone Debuts Pouch to Serve New Cohorts, Cut Plastic

Prestone’s legacy 1-gallon HDPE jug (left) remains in the market for full flush-and-fill use cases, while a new 1-quart flexible pouch (right) enters the lineup to address top-off needs. The pouch, which uses 60% less plastic, is designed to be self-standing without secondary packaging and features a child-resistant spout. Prestone & PFX, Performance Fluid experts Group

Prestone is adding a new option to its coolant packaging lineup: a 1-quart flexible pouch that uses 60% less plastic than its traditional 1-gallon HDPE jug. The new pouch, equipped with a certified child-resistant (CR) spout, is intended for top-off use cases and arrives on shelf with no additional secondary packaging. The jug continues to serve its role for full flush-and-fill needs. "This is a new product. It will not be replacing an existing one but complementing our current existing offer," says Jerome Dujoux, VP of marketing, branding & innovation for PFX Group, the brand owner behind Prestone. "The formulation is the same as our current best-selling Prestone iconic universal coolant anti-freeze — but in a new, innovative one-quart pouch format that has been specially designed to meet the needs of Millennials and women to make top-off easy." PFX Group conducted U.S. market research to better understand packaging preferences among emerging consumer segments. According to Dujoux, 61% of surveyed millennials indicated a preference for eco-responsible coolant packaging, compared to 48% in the general population. The pouch format responds to concerns about plastic use while also offering easier handling for users who only need a small quantity to top off fluid levels. Dujoux notes the pouch could also be a fit for convenience retail settings. The pouch is constructed from a three-layer lamination supplied by Zacros, consisting of a reverse-printed 48-gauge PET outer layer, a 60-gauge biaxially oriented nylon barrier layer, and a 5.5 mil polyethylene sealant layer. The adhesive layers between films are designed for chemical durability. The pouches are printed rotogravure in six colors, two-up.