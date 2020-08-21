Hartmann North America Announces Second Phase of Plant Expansion

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Hartmann North America
Aug 21st, 2020
Logo

Since its establishment in 2017, the factory in the U.S. has contributed to Hartmann’s volume growth in North America where capacity utilization is high at the group’s two factories in the U.S. and Canada. Rolla’s second expansion within a 2-year period will further strengthen Hartmann’s position in the North American market and serve to accommodate the increasing demand of molded fiber egg packaging. This increase in demand is largely driven by growing consumption of eggs, positive changes in consumer behavior, and ongoing transition from polystyrene and plastic packaging to molded-fiber packaging.

“We are very pleased with the progress this facility has made since 2017,” notes Karl Broderick, President of North America. “Execution of Phase 1 has gone very well despite the unique challenges from COVID-19. We are positioning our platform for continued growth in future years and are ensuring we are there to support our customers.”

Companies in this article
Hartmann North America
Logo
Hartmann North America Announces Second Phase of Plant Expansion
Aug 21st, 2020
Medical Vials Cold Chain
ISTA Pharma Committee Virtual Roundtable Discussions: Aug. 11 and 25
As a follow up to the open meeting held in June, the ISTA Pharma Committee will host two roundtable discussions in August to discuss in-depth the top two topics of interest from the industry survey.
Aug 5th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
So Prim Karton Tragen
Innovative, Sustainable Strapping Band
TEUFELBERGER developed a new strapping solution especially for the printing and packaging industry, as well as the mailing and logistics industry. It is not only easy to operate, easy on the environment but also easy to handle.
Jul 1st, 2020
Albacher Can Lid Label
Beer Cans' Premium Foil Lidding Adds Billboard Space While Appealing to Post-COVID Consumer
Romanian lager Albacher doesn't mention the pandemic specifically, but the timing of its new foil lidding, which adds billboard space and ensures a clean beer can surface, is fortuitous considering an increasingly safety-conscious consumer base.
Jun 29th, 2020
Pregis Lakeview Pantry
Pregis Donates Insulated Packaging to Chicago Food Pantry
Pregis recently donated more than 5,000 Penguin Pack insulated box liners to Lakeview Pantry, Chicago’s largest food pantry.
Jun 19th, 2020
06082019 Nest Rack 4840 Cd Od Offen3
Nestable Pallets
Cabka’s new NestRack nestable pallets, available in HDPE and ACM, are suitable for high-bay racking, double stacking, and roller conveyors. They are available with an open or closed deck.
Mar 4th, 2020
Print Wiz&circledR; from QSPAC
Custom Printed Tape
Create custom printed tape with the new Print Wiz hand-held tape dispenser that creates printed tape as needed.
Feb 1st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 01 07 At 10 23 50 Am
Dover to Acquire Systech International, a Leading Provider of Serialization, Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions
Enhances Dover's Product Identification and Traceability Solutions Portfolio
Jan 7th, 2020
Luxe&circledR; seal two-piece, embossed induction seal closure liner
Tri-Seal: Embossed induction seal closure liners
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, launches the Luxe® seal two-piece, embossed induction seal closure liners that provide an embossed alternative to traditional printed liners.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Pw 9700301 Thumbnail 2 89bb7379 V3
Wax Replacement Protective Packaging
DS Smith's Greencoat is a coated, water-resistant packaging solution that provides the same performance characteristics as wax-coated boxes but is 100% recyclable.
Sep 26th, 2019
Although 30% smaller than the former Jenny Craig shipper, the new box provides the same number of food items.
Jenny Craig Trims the Excess from its Meal Delivery Packaging
New delivery option allows consumers to receive one-week shipments of food in a 30% smaller package fitted with compostable insulation panels made from corn.
Sep 15th, 2019
GCube Shield
Greif: Barrier protection technology
The GCube Shield technology from Greif is an advanced barrier protection technology used in its intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) to reduce the permeation of gases through the polyethylene.
Aug 22nd, 2019
Meat delivery service uses cornstarch-based insulated coolers
NIKU Farms uses bio-based, insulated coolers made from cornstarch that are backyard compostable and biodegradable to ship its farm-to-door meat subscription boxes in Canada.
Aug 9th, 2019
Coextruded foamed closure liners
Tri-Seal: Coextruded foamed closure liners
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business adds F-224, F-419M, and F-830 coextruded foamed closure liners to its existing line.
Jul 24th, 2019
Cargill Malt bags on pallet
New stabilizing solution for Cargill Malt palletizing issues
Slippery malt bags and heavy totes were causing issues with load instability and product damage. A new combination of adhesive and stretch film solved these issues with an added cost savings for the company.
Jul 3rd, 2019
Crowd Cow is transitioning all of its shipping materials from EPS to corn starch-based Green Cell Foam.
Compostable, water-soluble shipping materials used by meat delivery service
E-commerce meat company Crowd Cow ditches the EPS insulation for a shipping material that is home-compostable and meltable, and can be safely disintegrated in water.
Apr 27th, 2019
Sun Basket&rsquo;s thermal liner is created by filling kraft paper with a uniform inner batting made from recycled paper fibers.
Meal kit company tackles sustainable packaging
San Francisco-based Sun Basket only uses packaging that is 100% recyclable or compostable for the 1.5 to 2 million certified-organic meals it produces each month.
Feb 12th, 2019
Hp 102386 Thumbnail 2 Aa68a01b V3
Closure Liners Provide Differentiation
TriSeal/TekniPlex business showcased Sniff Seal technology that allows consumers to experience a scent/aroma at retail.
Oct 30th, 2018
Uni-Foam US&trade;
Selig: Foam liner
Selig announces an advanced three-ply LDPE foam lining material initially being offered in thickness of 0.030, 0.035, and 0.040 in., with a density of 25 lb/ft³ (0.40 g/cm³), an 8 in. core size with a 32 in. maximum roll diameter. It is designed for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other industries that supply their goods in rigid containers.
Oct 24th, 2018
More in Protective/transport packaging
Easypack&circledR; Quantum&trade; XTW paper void fill system
Pregis: Paper void fill system
Pregis introduced Easypack® Quantum™ XTW, a paper void fill system designed for high volume operations. Unit uses 29.5 inch-wide bundles of fan-folded, 100% recycled kraft paper to produce compressed paper that is used for void fill.
May 7th, 2018
The cooler and lid are manufactured via a proprietary process using 100% old corrugated containers.
Baby-food meal kits strive to make the world better
From its plant-based, flash-frozen meals that minimize food waste to its use of a new molded pulp shipper with starch-based insulation, Raised Real works to preserve resources for the next generation.
May 4th, 2018
Nearly 20-year partnership, which involves shared pallets that have reduced emissions and reduced landfill waste, now includes on-site pallet storage and international shipments.
Melon 1 expands its watermelon pallet program
Nearly 20-year partnership with CHEP, which involves shared pallets that have reduced emissions and reduced landfill waste, now includes on-site pallet storage and international shipments.
Mar 1st, 2018
By switching from wood to &lsquo;pooled&rsquo; pallets, the global produce company reduces solid waste, carbon emissions, and travel costs.
Grimmway Farms gains economic, environmental benefits
By switching from wood to ‘pooled’ pallets, the global produce company reduces solid waste, carbon emissions, and travel costs.
Feb 6th, 2018
Sun Basket wanted new insulation materials for its boxes while retaining its commitment to 100%-recyclable packaging.
Meal kits get insulated, curbside-recyclable box liner
San Francisco-based healthy meal kit delivery service Sun Basket switches to a 100% recyclable box liner that is also 1-in. thinner than its previous material and reduces box size by 25%.
Jan 29th, 2018
Signode Industrial Group acquires Packaging Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Signode Industrial Group (SIG), a manufacturer of industrial packaging systems announced the acquisition of all shares of Packaging Design & Manufacturing, Inc. (PDM) a designer and manufacturer of custom foam packaging solutions.
Jan 5th, 2018
Conitex Sonoco
Conitex Sonoco: Barrier bag
Multi-layer laminated film packaging provides puncture-resistant barrier against UV light, moisture, and oxygen.
Nov 28th, 2017
Pw 332742 M Tri Seal
Tri-Seal: Embossed induction seal liner
Luxe seal is applied via an induction seal, which secures the liner onto the PE, PP, or PET container rim, which makes the liner tamper-evident.
Oct 17th, 2017
Protective packaging/bagging equipment
Pregis/Sharp: Protective packaging/bagging equipment
Combined packaging machinery offerings at PACK EXPO Las Vegas represent the first joint exhibit since Pregis acquired Sharp.
Sep 19th, 2017
Pw 237692 Screen Shot 2017 07 12 At 9 50 35 Am
Orbis: Fire-retardant plastic pallets
FDA-compliant Proliant meets Factory Mutual Insurance standards for commodity classification of idle plastic pallets and NFPA 13/2000 requirements.
Jul 20th, 2017
IoPP&apos;s Best of Show winner in the 2017 AmeriStar Package Awards Competition was this Locked4Kids Certified Child Resistant and Senior Friendly Reclosable Package.
Locked4Kids carton earns AmeriStar ‘Best of Show’ Award
IoPP reveals the winners of the 2017 AmeriStar Package Awards Competition, with the top award going to a child-resistant, senior-friendly reclosable pharmaceutical package.
May 26th, 2017
Pregis acquires Sharp Packaging Systems
Pregis adds bagging systems capability to its protective packaging portfolio with the acquisition of Sharp Packaging Systems.
May 9th, 2017