Hartmann North America Announces Second Phase of Plant Expansion

Since its establishment in 2017, the factory in the U.S. has contributed to Hartmann’s volume growth in North America where capacity utilization is high at the group’s two factories in the U.S. and Canada. Rolla’s second expansion within a 2-year period will further strengthen Hartmann’s position in the North American market and serve to accommodate the increasing demand of molded fiber egg packaging. This increase in demand is largely driven by growing consumption of eggs, positive changes in consumer behavior, and ongoing transition from polystyrene and plastic packaging to molded-fiber packaging.

“We are very pleased with the progress this facility has made since 2017,” notes Karl Broderick, President of North America. “Execution of Phase 1 has gone very well despite the unique challenges from COVID-19. We are positioning our platform for continued growth in future years and are ensuring we are there to support our customers.”