SEE Launches Digital Packaging Brand prismiq™

“The future of digital packaging and graphics is here. prismiq, powered by our state-of-the-art digital printing technology is creating game-changing value for customers, enabling touchless automation both in our facilities and our customers’ operations, and making sustainability for packaging real,” said Ted Doheny, President & CEO of SEE.

The prismiq brand offers three solution categories:

“With your smart phone, prismiq will allow you to see inside the package. Through the SEE™ Mark, multiple data signatures can be transmitted to your phone (QR, bar codes, RFID, recycling codes, date and time stamps, etc.) enhancing the human experience,” said Sergio Pupkin, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at SEE.

Smart Packaging: prismiq eliminates waste and excess packaging while enhancing products and customer engagement. SEE’s end-to-end cloud-based platform generates package-specific digital IDs that collect and manage data along the value chain.

Design Services: SEE designs packaging made to be connected for brand owners. Our team of nearly 200 design specialists work with customers around the world to create custom graphics, design new concepts, and conduct performance testing.

Digital Printing: SEE systems can run multiple designs on a single order, print serialized/digitized codes and images that are package-specific, and allow customers to have flexible order quantities as well as faster turnaround times.

“prismiq offers a one-stop, integrated approach to make packaging brilliant. We are embedding digital printing capabilities within our manufacturing operations, our customers’ operations and bringing packaging to life in consumers’ homes,” said Carrie Giaimo, Executive Director of Smart Packaging and Design at SEE.

