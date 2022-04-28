SEE Launches Digital Packaging Brand prismiq™

Sealed Air’s prismiq is a digital packaging brand with a portfolio of solutions for design services, digital printing, and smart packaging.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Sealed Air Corporation
Apr 28th, 2022
Prismiq Graphic For Businesswire

“The future of digital packaging and graphics is here. prismiq, powered by our state-of-the-art digital printing technology is creating game-changing value for customers, enabling touchless automation both in our facilities and our customers’ operations, and making sustainability for packaging real,” said Ted Doheny, President & CEO of SEE.

The prismiq brand offers three solution categories:

“With your smart phone, prismiq will allow you to see inside the package. Through the SEE Mark, multiple data signatures can be transmitted to your phone (QR, bar codes, RFID, recycling codes, date and time stamps, etc.) enhancing the human experience,” said Sergio Pupkin, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at SEE.

Smart Packaging: prismiq eliminates waste and excess packaging while enhancing products and customer engagement. SEE’s end-to-end cloud-based platform generates package-specific digital IDs that collect and manage data along the value chain.

Design Services: SEE designs packaging made to be connected for brand owners. Our team of nearly 200 design specialists work with customers around the world to create custom graphics, design new concepts, and conduct performance testing.

Digital Printing: SEE systems can run multiple designs on a single order, print serialized/digitized codes and images that are package-specific, and allow customers to have flexible order quantities as well as faster turnaround times.

“prismiq offers a one-stop, integrated approach to make packaging brilliant. We are embedding digital printing capabilities within our manufacturing operations, our customers’ operations and bringing packaging to life in consumers’ homes,” said Carrie Giaimo, Executive Director of Smart Packaging and Design at SEE.

Companies in this article
Sealed Air Corporation
Prismiq Graphic For Businesswire
SEE Launches Digital Packaging Brand prismiq™
Sealed Air’s prismiq is a digital packaging brand with a portfolio of solutions for design services, digital printing, and smart packaging.
Apr 28th, 2022
AMC Global advises that as brands update or launch new products, the online shopping environment must be considered in packaging design.
AMC Global: Top Five Packaging Design Adjustments for Selling Online
As online shopping continues to grow, AMC Global compiles the top five packaging design considerations for successfully selling your products through e-commerce.
Apr 28th, 2022
Little Spoon Babyblends purées AFTER the redesign
Rebrand for Little Spoon Baby Food Reflects Fresh Approach
Organic baby foods company Little Spoon redesigns its packaging for a more cohesive, impactful look across its range of products and to work better in the D2C environment.
Apr 27th, 2022
Essentra Image
Essentra Packaging, Advanced Material Development Announce Smart Packaging Collaboration
Essentra Packaging and Advanced Materials Development (AMD) are developing a new generation of time temperature indicators, an accurate and cost effective smart packaging technology for the pharmaceutical sector.
Apr 26th, 2022
Qr Cover Image Square
Unleashing QR Codes' Potential in Healthcare
QR codes can link consumers and patients to dynamic engagement, education, authentication features and more. Here are 12 examples of how brand owners can unleash the potential of QR codes for life science and personal care applications.
Apr 26th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Tee Packaging (front Back) 02
Compact Bra Alternative Gets Luxe Packaging with Detailed Printing
Nuudii System offers grab-and-go 'boobwear,' or bra alternative, that gives women an option between wearing a bra and going braless.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Applying pressure to the Packlock blister card and creating the rectangular prism is required to open up a space between the backing of the card, allowing the user to push a pill into the space and have the pill drop down.
Johnson & Johnson Chief Medical Officer Highlights Unit Dose Packaging’s Role in Preventing Accidental Ingestion
Dr. Ed Kuffner: “Every day in the U.S., we have about 150 children—about four busloads of kids—coming into emergency departments because of accidental unsupervised ingestions… Packaging innovations can reduce these risks.”
Apr 20th, 2022
The design team married the new brand promise, smell from a nice-smelling place, with the versatility of its iconic assets to create a sleek, modern look that pays homage to the brand’s legacy.
Irish Spring Rebrands, Emphasizing Products’ ‘Smell from a Nice-Smelling Place’
Looking to appeal to a younger male consumer, Irish Spring updates its look, with a sleek new bottle shape that provides a canvas for travel poster-like images highlighting the refreshing destinations of Irish Spring.
Apr 19th, 2022
Pw Title
Sustainably Minded E-Commerce at Your Front Door
U.K. sustainable packaging expert Paul Jenkins of the PackHub and Packaging World’s Matt Reynolds discuss real-world applications of e-commerce packaging focused on sustainability available today.
Apr 18th, 2022
Dhl Packaging In Warehouse
DHL Supply Chain AI OptiCarton Solution Promotes Cost and Emissions Savings
DHL's solution helps optimize the filling volume of boxes and suggests the splitting of an order into several consignments to make individual shipments more cost effective or reduce their carbon footprint.
Apr 14th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
In March, Colgate-Palmolive launched its new Palmolive Shake & Clean Dish Soap product, which features a packaging system made up of a reusable bottle paired with a flexible pouch refill.
Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart Shake Up the Dish Soap Category
New Palmolive Shake & Clean Dish Soap features a reusable bottle and a concentrated gel packaged in a flexible pouch for 75% less plastic waste.
Apr 11th, 2022
Iron Fish
Spirits Bottle’s Elevated Shape & Decoration Runs on Existing Equipment
Michigan’s Iron Fish Distillery says that it’s the state’s first farm-based distillery.
Apr 8th, 2022
Graasi
Functional Water Label Design Zigs Where Category Zags
Graasi Barley Water is a new line of RTD organic waters available in three flavors: Citrus Mint, Cucumber Lime, and Lemongrass Ginger. The launch of Graasi Barley Water marks the return of a functional beverage consumed by ancient civilizations.
Apr 7th, 2022
This bag immediately draws attention with its vibrant colors and captivating image of a blue-and-gold macaw, and a see-through window allows shoppers to ensure the product is fresh and pest-free.
Digital and Flexographic Printing Create Appealing Birdseed Package
Creating a fresh, pest-free seed product can be a challenge since insect eggs and larva can be hard to detect when seeds and grains are being harvested and then packaged. A window in this pouch lets a consumer know that the contents are indeed pest-free.
Mar 24th, 2022
Pw Title 2
Unilever, Kao Corp., and Uni Devise Unique Reusable Body-Care Packaging Systems
Sustainability, ease of use, elegance, guaranteed lifetime use, and whimsical product dispensing are just some of the features found in four new reusable packaging systems for body care.
Apr 1st, 2022
3 D Neopac Tube Image
3D Neopac Makes Major Technology Investments
The company has recently implemented several technology upgrades in production and is bringing a variety of EcoDesign solutions for its signature SpringTube™ and plastic tubes.
Mar 31st, 2022
Five unisex products make up the Uni line: (from l. to r.) a shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body serum, and hand wash.
Uni Refillable Body-Care System Provides Guilt-Free, Luxury Experience
The new Uni line of high-performance, reef-safe body and hair-care products uses a two-part reusable packaging system made up of a simple elegant aluminum shell and an aluminum refill bottle, both created by renowned designer Marc Atlan.
Mar 30th, 2022
Juno makes good use of vacuum conveyor transfer to bring unprinted cans down from the overhead depalletizer.
‘Home-grown’ Direct-to-Shape Printing
The self-described ‘super nerds’ who launched Juno DTS a few years back have come up with a modular and scalable way of digitally printing aluminum cans at 400/min.
Mar 29th, 2022
More in Package Design
1 Entera Loc
2022 FPA Awards Highlight User Experience, Shelf Impact
Sustainability, technical innovation, & print quality continue to be driving forces behind advances in flexible packaging. Noteworthy among the 2022 Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Award winners was how consumers or end users interact with the packs.
Mar 24th, 2022
Packsys Capsule Dispenser
Dawn One-Handed Dispenser, Pharma Capsule Dispenser, and Bio-Based, Ergonomical Coffee Cup Lid
See a few examples of packaging innovations that are making life easier, from ThePackHub’s February Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Mar 18th, 2022
Laundry Paste Min
Waste-Free Products Need Packaging, Too
As brands shift their focus to more sustainable packaging, some companies like Tangie by Waste Free Products are figuring out how to eliminate packaging waste entirely.
Mar 16th, 2022
Pw Title
Doting Pet Parents Drive Innovation in Packaging Design, Technology
Pet food brands are embracing new packaging design strategies and technologies to meet pet parents’ desire for fresher, healthier pet food products and sustainable packaging. See four recent examples.
Mar 11th, 2022
K Npsr7mj 720 622c0a5180683
Supplements and Personal Care Packaging At Natural Products Expo West 2022
Check out some of the colorful and innovative packages from the show, including SPF, pet care, pain management, sports recovery, and assorted gummies.
Mar 11th, 2022
The P2 system is available in four configurations: the partition only, the P2 HSC (half-slotted container), the P2 RSC (regular slotted container), and the P2 FOL (full overlap).
Reusable Corrugated Cases Save Auto Parts Supplier $10M in 24 Months
A simple, yet ingenious, innovation that allows for reuse of corrugated shippers with partitions for auto parts suppliers helps save Yanfeng Automotive Interiors $10 million over 24 months.
Mar 9th, 2022
Papacks Fiber Bottles
Cannabis in Cartons, Fiber Bottles, and Beer Light-Weighting
See a few examples of material packaging innovations from ThePackHub’s February Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Mar 9th, 2022
“In light of social injustice, we wanted to remind the community of its rich regal history; a time when people of color were kings and queens,” founder Jamhal Johnson says.
Black-Owned Brewing Co. Opens Up Underserved Market
In an era when subservient, racially charged mascots are being shown the door, Moor’s Brewing ushers in a royal depiction of the untold story of Africa’s massive contribution to current craft brew culture.
Mar 8th, 2022
On the front panel of the chocolate bar carton, Super Okay chose bold, bright color backgrounds that reflect the natural brilliance of cacao pods throughout the world.
Chocolatier Radically Transforms Products & Packaging
A change in its product ingredients to become fully plant-based prompts craft chocolate maker TCHO to reinvent its packaging for consumer ease of use and greater storytelling.
Mar 7th, 2022
Bondi Sands
Bondi Sands Makes Waves with New Skincare Range Package
Bondi Sands self-tan and suncare products are known for their environmentally conscious formulas and packaging.
Mar 7th, 2022
Judy Larkins Bumble Bee Pic
Finding Opportunity in the Project that Never Was
Your big packaging project has suddenly fallen apart after all your hard work. Is it a total loss or can you somehow turn it into a win?
Mar 4th, 2022
Iceland
Iceland Freezes Use of Unnecessary Plastic with Launch of Paper Packaging
Iceland replaced its previous plastic packaging with Mondi’s EcoSolutions functional barrier paper to become the first U.K. supermarket to become plastic neutral
Mar 4th, 2022