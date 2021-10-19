Inks and IML Handle HPP for Guacamole Pack

Spanish producer of fruit- and vegetable-based juices and sauces Avomix selected shelf-life improving high-pressure processing (HPP) technology for its Fresh Mix product range, specifically its guacamole.

Oct 19th, 2021
Avomix Mcc Verstraete Iml Labels 2 Db

Needing packaging and labels that would withstand this HPP technique—which exposes packaged product to extreme pressures to extend shelf life—the brand teamed up with packaging converter Berry Superfos Pamplona and label and IML expert MCC Verstraete. The former delivered the ideal polypropylene packaging to the brand, and he latter provided high-quality, fully recyclable labelling with inks and lacquers suitable for the high-pressure process.

“At Avomix, we want our products to be as natural as possible. Therefore, we focus on eliminating chemicals, any additives, and preservatives,” says Juan Antonio Reyes, CEO, Avomix.

Pressurization via the HPP process–not chemicals or additives—inactivates vegetative microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, or fungi found in food products. The process respects the products’ organoleptic properties and preserves its original freshness throughout its shelf life.

“To maintain a natural product full of flavor, it is important that the packaging is of high quality. This is where Superfos comes in,” Reyes says. “In addition, Superfos’ SuperLock packaging allows the product to be closed once it has been opened. We liked the design of the easy-open, air-tight lid.

“Before switching to MCC Verstraete’s labels, we applied normal self-adhesive labelling, which was much more complicated and less productive. Once print runs started to increase, we needed packaging that enabled us to automate the process and to get more out of the production cost. Of course, the European regulations are very strict and all inks used, whether or not they come into contact with food condiments, must meet certain requirements,” he says.

MCC Verstraete contributed with specialty dyes and lacquers that are able to withstand high-pressure technology. Plus, the in-mold labeling (IML) technique used allows for sustainable and fully recyclable packaging, as it constitutes a mono-material pack

Says Benedict Adins, Regional Sales Manager, Europe, MCC Verstraete, “Avomix was looking for the best label solution, which is exactly what we could offer: the print quality of the IML labels is excellent, and we can cover the entire packaging with a single label. In addition, the labels are strong, hygienic, and resistant to moisture and extreme temperature fluctuations. All this makes IML the ideal solution for a product like this guacamole, for which this HPP technique helps to increase its shelf life, guarantees food safety, and preserves all its flavor and freshness.”

“This alliance between Berry Superfos Pamplona, Avomix and MCC Verstraete, has allowed us to achieve a product of the highest level,” concludes Reyes. “Not only is the final presentation impeccable and the image attractive, but it also has a series of advantages that differentiate us from competitors. We want final customers to know what product they are buying. The consumer doesn’t look at the small print on a label, instead we put our efforts on showing that he’s enjoying a natural product without preservatives or chemical additives.”

