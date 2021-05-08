The BoxMaker is Big on Digital for Corrugated

The BoxMaker, a leading U.S. manufacturer of digitally produced packaging, has announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, adding significant capacity as the converter launches a nationwide expansion.

Pat Reynolds
May 8th, 2021
The BoxMaker has announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, adding significant capacity as the converter launches a nationwide expansion.
The BoxMaker has announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, adding significant capacity as the converter launches a nationwide expansion.

This investment makes The BoxMaker the first converter in the world to operate two sheet-fed HP C500 presses.

HP PageWide C500 presses deliver direct-to-board offset quality print at mainstream production volumes, making the benefits of digital print available at scale. Installation of the new press begins this year in Springdale, Ark., at The BoxMaker’s newly acquired all-digital production facility located there.

The addition of the industrial-scale HP PageWide C500 builds on the company’s nine plus years of experience producing high-value digitally printed corrugated packaging, displays, labels, and more. The BoxMaker operates the Pacific Northwest’s highest-capacity Digital Production Center, which in addition to their current HP PageWide C500 press, features digital finishing with a fleet of fully automated CAD cutting tables and two narrow-web digital presses for labels and folding carton.

The purchase of the C500 press is part of a planned multi-million-dollar investment by The BoxMaker to effectively address growing demand in the market for digitally produced packaging and displays. “We are making significant equipment investments in Seattle and Springdale to deliver best-in-class products to clients across the country,” says Richard Brown, President and Co-Owner of The BoxMaker.

“The HP C500 has proven valuable to both our business and that of our clients,” Brown continues. “Digital print technology enables brands greater flexibility for quick turnaround times, high-impact designs for multiple SKUs, and the ability to engage consumers with marketing promotions directly integrated into their packaging. The HP C500 is proven technology that will serve as the print platform to drive our growth strategy as we continue on our journey with HP to transform the market to digital.”

The HP PageWide C500 Press enables The BoxMaker to digitally print corrugated sheets in orders of any size in offset quality with sharp text and barcodes, smooth tone transitions, and vivid colors. The press prints with HP true water-based inks, which allow for the production of boxes with no need for added internal packaging or an extra layer of material separating the corrugated from the product for the food and agriculture industry.

Go here to read the latest on SuperCorrExpo® (SCE), organized by TAPPI and AICC, which will be held August 8–12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

As an all-in-one packaging partner, The BoxMaker strives to provide custom solutions that amplify their clients’ people, processes, and brand. Digital print not only empowers brands to create total alignment between their marketing efforts and retail packaging and display, but also enhances their supply chain management and reduces waste. The company is currently focused on scaling their digital production offerings and capacity to meet these growing needs.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.


Companies in this article
The BoxMaker
HP Indigo
The BoxMaker has announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, adding significant capacity as the converter launches a nationwide expansion.
The BoxMaker is Big on Digital for Corrugated
The BoxMaker, a leading U.S. manufacturer of digitally produced packaging, has announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, adding significant capacity as the converter launches a nationwide expansion.
May 8th, 2021
The redesign features a modern design that, with color and chalkboard imagery, suggests gourmet bistro food.
Specialty Deli Meat Pack Redesign Highlights Home-Prepared Meal Possibilities
This past year, more people than ever prepared meals at home, with 71% of Americans stating that they will continue this trend after the pandemic, according to food and beverage agency Hunter.
May 7th, 2021
Video conferencing software and the adoption of digital communications across demographics has enabled virtual consumer focus-group testing during COVID.
5 Benefits of Virtual Focus Group Testing
Necessitated by the pandemic, virtual consumer focus-group testing offers benefits such as reduced costs, more authentic outcomes, and a wider pool of subjects from which to draw.
May 6th, 2021
Degree Inclusive's pack design employs a hooked cap design and integral handle.
People with Limb, Vision Disabilities Gain Access with Inclusive Deodorant Pack Design
A revolutionary deodorant pack prototype from Unilever’s Degree brand, now in beta-testing in certain communities of people with disabilities, makes the deodorant application process much more accessible.
May 5th, 2021
Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, Associate Professor, Clemson University
Old-School Prototyping Speeds Modern Packaging Design Workflow
A five-step packaging prototype design process based on ‘old-fashioned’ tools from Dr. R. Andrew Hurley helps students reap the benefits of both physical and digital tools.
May 5th, 2021
Refreshed package kicks off Cinco de Mayo for Pasote Tequila
Pasote Tequila Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with New Premium Packaging
From our companion website in Latin America, Mundo PMMI, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation has renewed the bottle and label for one of its most renowned products, Pasote Tequila, in conjunction with this traditional holiday.
May 4th, 2021
For the graphics for L'Atelier Shelter, Appartement 103 focused on a simplified but powerful visual brand identity.
Men’s Grooming Brand L’Atelier Shelter Breaks Category Norms
Packaging for L’Atelier Shelter men’s grooming products uses a simple, dark design to convey mystery and creativity; refill packs enhance sustainability.
May 1st, 2021
Sce21 Icon
SuperCorrExpo 2021 to be Held Live in Orlando
SuperCorrExpo® (SCE), organized by TAPPI and AICC, will be held August 8–12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Apr 30th, 2021
Rheo Flexibles Image
Rheo Engineering Launches Rheo Flexibles
Rheo Engineering launches a new company division: Rheo Flexibles. It will provide a full range of single use products, all designed and manufactured at the Peoria, Ill., facility.
Apr 30th, 2021
Hershey Brazil has capitalized on digital printing of flexible film as a way of celebrating female talent during International Women’s Day.
Hershey Celebrates International Women's Day with Digital Print Campaign
At Hershey Brazil, the #HerSheGallery transforms a chocolate bar wrapper into a celebration of women, as Hershey once again uses a digital print campaign to mark International Women's Day.
Apr 26th, 2021
Io Pp Ameri Star2021 Logo Transparent
Enter AmeriStar Competition For Package Design: Deadline May 21
AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award. Here's your chance to gain recognition for your innovative package design.
Apr 26th, 2021
Amcor Flexible Packaging will further invest in ePac Flexible Packaging.
Amcor Announces Strategic Investment in ePac Flexible Packaging
Amcor recently announced their investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment will include a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC and funding for more ePac locations.
Apr 26th, 2021
Packaging Design Trends 29th April
Webinar Explores the Latest Packaging Design Trends
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub’s latest free packaging webinar explores the world of packaging design innovation trends with a whistle-stop tour of the latest innovations.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Index
Oliver Inc. Acquires Boutwell Packaging
Oliver Inc. acquired Boutwell Packaging a manufacturer of folding carton and blister card packaging serving personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer products markets.
Apr 21st, 2021
Among the new formats are a hexagonal paper tube for the Smarties Giant Tube, a multipack consisting of paper tubes held together with a label, a paper bag for small cartons of mini Smarties, and a stand-up pouch.
Nestlé Achieves ‘Paperization’ of Confectionery Packaging
Transitioning from plastic to paper for 419 SKUs of its Smarties brand chocolate candies requires extensive R&D in new materials, new package designs, equipment compatibility, and recycling potential for Nestlé.
Apr 21st, 2021
Contract Packaging Association Webinar
Consumer-Centric Packaging Innovation
Is packaging the product? Consumers drive package and product innovation with their decision making and trends. Recently the Contract Packaging Association discussed this intersection between innovation and consumer.
Apr 20th, 2021
Briefing Hub Header
Brand Owner & Retailer Briefing Hub Launch
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub has launched a regular online meeting and information service for brand owner and retailer packaging professionals.
Apr 20th, 2021
The first AR promo is a cheeky, immersive experience that features nine vignettes starring overripe onions, forgotten fruits, and leftover legumes.
Morton Salt’s Packaging-Based AR Experiences Seek to Erase Food Waste
Nine AR vignettes accessible through a QR code on Morton Salt’s culinary salt packaging prompts users to visit each scene, get tips, and collect recipes that use commonly wasted food items.
Apr 14th, 2021
Wp Ologo
WPO Announces Date for WorldStar 2021 Awards Virtual Ceremony
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) will host a virtual ceremony on June 9, 2021 for the winners of WorldStar 2021. All winners will be announced, including WorldStar Special Awards, Student Awards, and WPO Life Time Achievement Award.
Apr 14th, 2021
Winerytale is being rolled out to California wineries
Augmented Reality Packaging Innovations for CPGs, Beer and Wine Industry
Pizza Hut, and White Castle - in conjunction with Coca-Cola, are rolling out new novelty AR technology packaging, while the beer and wine industry will see options for a new virtual customer experience.
Apr 9th, 2021
More in Package Design
Beverages are some of the most common package leaks in e-commerce.
The Challenge of Package Design for Liquids in E-commerce
The e-commerce or direct-to-consumer supply chain is particularly challenging for liquid consumer packaged goods. A collaborative effort is working to solve this problem.
Apr 8th, 2021
Sm Graphic Cannanis Soonke
CANnabis or CAN’Tabis: Where is Cannabis Heading Amid New Administration?
Listen in as Healthcare Packaging's director of editorial content talks new directions for cannabis regulation, packaging updates, consumer behavior, and more.
Apr 6th, 2021
The new Superfood range uses the fully recyclable K3 cardboard-plastic combination from Greiner Packaging and uses the printable reverse of the removable wrap for consumer communication.
Transparent PP Yogurt Cup with Reverse-Printed Paperboard Exterior is Fully Recyclable
Trimona Bulgarian Yogurt chose a yogurt container with an outer paperboard wrapper, easily removed for recycling, and an inner transparent PP cup. Paperboard is reverse printed for an impactful consumer communication experience inside the pack.
Apr 7th, 2021
Bag-in-box is just the right format for this Lambic-style ale, a flat beer that has no carbonation.
Craft Brew—Bag-In-Box
Primitive Beer, a small blending facility and taproom in Longmont, Colo., is putting its lambic-style ales in 1.5- and 5-L bag-in-box formats.
Apr 5th, 2021
CANAINCA, is the only organization that represents the industries dedicated to processed foods manufacturing in Mexico.
Mexico Labeling Regulations: Meeting the Challenge
Nearly six months after the enaction of NOM-051 about front-of-package labeling for foods and non-alcoholic beverages, a webinar of Enlace EXPO PACK 2021 brought companies up to date on the progress made and the challenges of its implementation.
Apr 5th, 2021
P&G’s Gillette male grooming brand has switched from plastic to new recyclable paper packaging across its core razor range.
15 Sustainable Packaging Innovations to Watch
New sustainable packages, including those made from oat hulls and cocoa bean byproduct, refillable and reusable packaging for cosmetics, hand sanitizer, and deodorant, and other innovations, are the focus of webinar from ThePackHub.
Apr 5th, 2021
To extend the lightness and approachability of the brand, Pearlfisher paired each Paperbird product with descriptive copy. For facial tissue with lotion, it reads, 'for rosey noses.'
Packaging for ShopRite Own-Brand Paperbird Reflects Free-as-a-Bird Optimism
Apr 1st, 2021
Metsä Board’s new Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland, is two-story, 5,000-sq-ft facility created to allows for joint exploration, innovation, and testing of more sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions.
Metsä Board Opens Excellence Centre in Finland
New center offers cutting-edge technology for R&D, packaging design, and paperboard and packaging innovation and provides a collaborative platform for customers and technology partners globally.
Mar 30th, 2021
Sterling Anthony, CPP, Packaging World Contributing Editor
Speed-to-Market in the Wake of COVID-19
A full-speed-ahead approach should include a well-defined destination and the avoidance of speed bumps.
Mar 30th, 2021
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
Monolayer Materials Help Bring Plastics Full Circle
Brand announcements about packaging material usage shifts are coming in faster than we can post them on our website or write about them in our print pages.
Mar 29th, 2021
Four different pieces of artwork are printed in succession on the PETG rollstock used to shrink sleeve cans of beer at CAB, resulting in four differently decorated beer varieties coming off of each batch run.
Shrink Sleeve Solution for Craft Brewery's Cans Lets Artist-Inspired Labels Shine
With a progression of differently decorated labels printed in succession on a roll, this customized shrink sleeve canning operation produces a range of unique, artistic labels during each run of craft beer.
Mar 26th, 2021
Ben Miyares, Packaging Sherpa, President, The Packaging Management Institute, Inc.
Amped-up Paper, Other Materials Make Inroads on Rigid Plastics
It’s too soon to say if all the anti-virgin plastic rhetoric from environmental critics will have a lasting impact on the packaging materials mix.
Mar 26th, 2021