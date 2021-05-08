The BoxMaker has announced the purchase of a second HP PageWide C500 Press, adding significant capacity as the converter launches a nationwide expansion.

This investment makes The BoxMaker the first converter in the world to operate two sheet-fed HP C500 presses.

HP PageWide C500 presses deliver direct-to-board offset quality print at mainstream production volumes, making the benefits of digital print available at scale. Installation of the new press begins this year in Springdale, Ark., at The BoxMaker’s newly acquired all-digital production facility located there.

The addition of the industrial-scale HP PageWide C500 builds on the company’s nine plus years of experience producing high-value digitally printed corrugated packaging, displays, labels, and more. The BoxMaker operates the Pacific Northwest’s highest-capacity Digital Production Center, which in addition to their current HP PageWide C500 press, features digital finishing with a fleet of fully automated CAD cutting tables and two narrow-web digital presses for labels and folding carton.

The purchase of the C500 press is part of a planned multi-million-dollar investment by The BoxMaker to effectively address growing demand in the market for digitally produced packaging and displays. “We are making significant equipment investments in Seattle and Springdale to deliver best-in-class products to clients across the country,” says Richard Brown, President and Co-Owner of The BoxMaker.

“The HP C500 has proven valuable to both our business and that of our clients,” Brown continues. “Digital print technology enables brands greater flexibility for quick turnaround times, high-impact designs for multiple SKUs, and the ability to engage consumers with marketing promotions directly integrated into their packaging. The HP C500 is proven technology that will serve as the print platform to drive our growth strategy as we continue on our journey with HP to transform the market to digital.”

The HP PageWide C500 Press enables The BoxMaker to digitally print corrugated sheets in orders of any size in offset quality with sharp text and barcodes, smooth tone transitions, and vivid colors. The press prints with HP true water-based inks, which allow for the production of boxes with no need for added internal packaging or an extra layer of material separating the corrugated from the product for the food and agriculture industry.

As an all-in-one packaging partner, The BoxMaker strives to provide custom solutions that amplify their clients’ people, processes, and brand. Digital print not only empowers brands to create total alignment between their marketing efforts and retail packaging and display, but also enhances their supply chain management and reduces waste. The company is currently focused on scaling their digital production offerings and capacity to meet these growing needs.

