IoPP Board of Directors Announced

Newly elected Members of the Board of Directors:
• Camille Chism, CPPL, Fellow, owner, Indigo Packaging & Consulting, LLC
• Brian Stepowany, CPPL, Fellow, senior manager, packaging research & development, B&G Foods
Returning members of the Board of Directors continuing their duties:
• Jennifer Benolken, CPPL, MDM & regulatory specialist, packaging engineering, Tyvek®, medical packaging, DuPont Protection Solutions
• Sara Michals, CPPL, manager, packaging and merchandising, Corelle Brands LLC
• Rebecca Oesterle, CPPL, Fellow
Chair, IoPP Board of Director
• Michael Okoroafor, Ph.D., vice president, global sustainability & packaging innovation, McCormick & Company, Inc.
Treasurer, IoPP Board of Directors
• William Rice, principal, packaging technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
VP, education and certification, IoPP Board of Directors
• Tom Seymour, sales account manager, Hammer Packaging
Vice Chair, IoPP Board of Directors
• Toby Wingfield, global R&D packaging director, PepsiCo – Global Gatorade
VP, membership, IoPP Board of Directors