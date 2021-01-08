IoPP Board of Directors Announced

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the results of its recent Board of Directors election.

Institute of Packaging Professionals
Jan 8th, 2021
Io Pp Logo Hi Res

Newly elected Members of the Board of Directors:
• Camille Chism, CPPL, Fellow, owner, Indigo Packaging & Consulting, LLC

• Brian Stepowany, CPPL, Fellow, senior manager, packaging research & development, B&G Foods

Returning members of the Board of Directors continuing their duties:
• Jennifer Benolken, CPPL, MDM & regulatory specialist, packaging engineering, Tyvek®, medical packaging, DuPont Protection Solutions

• Sara Michals, CPPL, manager, packaging and merchandising, Corelle Brands LLC

• Rebecca Oesterle, CPPL, Fellow

    Chair, IoPP Board of Director

• Michael Okoroafor, Ph.D., vice president, global sustainability & packaging innovation, McCormick & Company, Inc.

    Treasurer, IoPP Board of Directors

• William Rice, principal, packaging technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc. 

    VP, education and certification, IoPP Board of Directors

• Tom Seymour, sales account manager, Hammer Packaging 

    Vice Chair, IoPP Board of Directors

• Toby Wingfield, global R&D packaging director, PepsiCo – Global Gatorade 

    VP, membership, IoPP Board of Directors


