IoPP Board of Directors Announced

Newly elected Members of the Board of Directors:

• Camille Chism, CPPL, Fellow, owner, Indigo Packaging & Consulting, LLC

• Brian Stepowany, CPPL, Fellow, senior manager, packaging research & development, B&G Foods

Returning members of the Board of Directors continuing their duties:

• Jennifer Benolken, CPPL, MDM & regulatory specialist, packaging engineering, Tyvek®, medical packaging, DuPont Protection Solutions

• Sara Michals, CPPL, manager, packaging and merchandising, Corelle Brands LLC

• Rebecca Oesterle, CPPL, Fellow

Chair, IoPP Board of Director

• Michael Okoroafor, Ph.D., vice president, global sustainability & packaging innovation, McCormick & Company, Inc.

Treasurer, IoPP Board of Directors

• William Rice, principal, packaging technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

VP, education and certification, IoPP Board of Directors

• Tom Seymour, sales account manager, Hammer Packaging

Vice Chair, IoPP Board of Directors

• Toby Wingfield, global R&D packaging director, PepsiCo – Global Gatorade

VP, membership, IoPP Board of Directors



