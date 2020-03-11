Higher-end brands across many different markets are seeking to transform the unboxing of their products into an experience that makes the recipient feel special and understood.

That kind of experience was exactly what LG Electronics aimed to create with its special loyalty kit for the sophisticated consumers who purchase the super-premium LG SIGNATURE home appliances and OLED TVs.

“LG SIGNATURE caters to the most discerning consumers with unique products delivering a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated, and luxurious,” says John I. Taylor, senior vice president at LG Electronics USA, which sells the premium global LG SIGNATURE brand in the U.S.“For these special customers, the LG SIGNATURE experience extends to their loyalty kit."

To make sure the packaging and unboxing experience matched the sophisticated brand persona, LG turned to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, (RRD) a global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications--specifically RRD's new brand experience kits. Designed for maximum impact, RRD’s kits enable brand managers and marketers to build a unique and memorable presentation around a product, service, or relationship, the company says. Examples include welcome, loyalty, and promotional kits, as well as subscription services for consumers, employees, and more.

"We partnered with RRD on an end-to-end solution that aligns with this luxury brand–from producing the premium packaging, to developing and printing the personalized internal components, to assembling and fulfilling the kits for each individual recipient,” Taylor says.

Working hand-in-hand with brand owners, RRD crafts each kit from the ground up from design concepting, material and substrate exploration, to sourcing special accoutrements. The kits can combine personalized print with pre-printed components into a wide range of configurations. The company already packages 30 million kits made up of more than 200 million different components each year. Packaging options include high-end and custom-shaped rigid boxes, corrugated as well as folding cartons.

“The average person is bombarded with product promotions every day,” says Brad Ross, President, RRD Packaging Solutions. “To remain competitive, it is more important than ever for companies to create meaningful points of interaction between their brand and consumers—or even employees.”

RRD also simplifies the supply chain and overall process by serving as a single point of project execution. In addition to designing and producing the packaging, the company will source all secondary components and gift merchandise for inclusion in the kits, and provide kitting and fulfillment services. To ensure cost efficiency, RRD manages all aspects of design, materials, production and distribution utilizing our global production, distribution, and supplier network.

Additionally, RRD’s packaging capabilities in the U.S., China, Mexico, and Europe deepen resources and enhance flexibility for meeting special needs or tight turnarounds.