For most of us, 2022 didn’t exactly pan out the way we thought it would. Instead of experiencing the bliss of no longer being in lockdown and subject to pandemic restrictions, we encountered more global crises, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to rising economic uncertainty. Many areas of culture and the economy have been impacted, and packaging design is no different, with consumers moving to invest in brands that bring them comfort, lightness, and honesty during trying times.

Every year, 99designs by Vista collects insights from the global community of professional freelance designers on those packaging trends we should expect to see in the year ahead. No matter what lies ahead for your brand in 2023, whether you’re launching a new product line or looking to spruce up your visual presentation, here are some of the approaches you can take to better connect with your target audience through your packaging.

