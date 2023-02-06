New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Four Packaging Design Trends for 2023

No matter what lies ahead for your brand in 2023, whether you’re launching a product line or looking to spruce up your visual presentation, here are some of the approaches you can take to better connect with your target audience through your packaging.

Caitlin Collins
Feb 6, 2023
Ecstatic colors designed by BenTō on 99designs by Vista
Ecstatic colors designed by BenTō on 99designs by Vista

For most of us, 2022 didn’t exactly pan out the way we thought it would. Instead of experiencing the bliss of no longer being in lockdown and subject to pandemic restrictions, we encountered more global crises, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to rising economic uncertainty. Many areas of culture and the economy have been impacted, and packaging design is no different, with consumers moving to invest in brands that bring them comfort, lightness, and honesty during trying times. Mascot variations designed by Daria V. on 99designs by VistaMascot variations designed by Daria V. on 99designs by Vista

Every year, 99designs by Vista collects insights from the global community of professional freelance designers on those packaging trends we should expect to see in the year ahead. No matter what lies ahead for your brand in 2023, whether you’re launching a new product line or looking to spruce up your visual presentation, here are some of the approaches you can take to better connect with your target audience through your packaging.

1. Infuse your brand personality with diverse characters

From the Pillsbury Doughboy to Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger, if there’s anything the biggest brands in the world have taught us, it’s that a great mascot gracing your packaging can work wonders. In 2023, these cheery figures will be getting a refresh with brands playing with mascot variations, changing up their appearance across various product types. From wearing different outfits to doing different activities, this approach to mascot design adds an extra layer of personality and uniqueness to each product within a range without losing any sense of brand cohesion. If you have an existing mascot and are launching a new product in the year ahead, this could be a great way to liven things up while still staying true to your brand.Cartoon charm designed by Surabhi Pitti on 99designs by VistaCartoon charm designed by Surabhi Pitti on 99designs by Vista

If you aren’t keen on featuring a regular mascot, but want to make your packaging feel a little more personable, consider adding some cartoon charm, which is another trend identified for 2023. These cartoons feel akin to newspaper comics—simple and classic, as if someone effortlessly drew them while daydreaming in a cafe. These illustrations are cute, imperfect, and even a little silly, which can make your brand feel endearing and approachable. Add them to your mailer boxes to say a quick hello before your customers open them or to your product label to make people smile and show them you don’t take yourself too seriously.

2. Channel nostalgic vibes

In a world full of uncertainty, it’s no surprise that many consumers are seeking comfort, and brands are looking to past eras to provide it. With the increasingly popular trend toward a sticker-book aesthetic, we’re seeing the use of bright colors, sticker-like images, and doodles randomly spread out across packaging, reminiscent of a child’s sticker collection in the ’90s. The design feels carefree and happy, while offering a bit of intrigue as to what’s inside the packaging. This could be a particularly effective option for a limited gift box or to make a minimalistic design feel more playful and nurturing. Seventies’ vintage designed by Kamilla Oblakova on 99designs by VistaSeventies’ vintage designed by Kamilla Oblakova on 99designs by Vista

Equally, go a couple decades further back from there and you’ll find yourself in the ’70s, which is perfect for channeling the latest wave of vintage style gracing packaging design. Think groovy curves, lots of browns and warm hues, and retro serif fonts. People want to feel relaxed, and this aesthetic is casual and calming while still being sophisticated. That said, this trend works best when it connects and represents your overall brand personality—it isn’t a one-size-fits-all. If you don’t want to adopt this style in full, you can simply try adding a curvy ’70’s typeface to your packaging to experiment and nod to the trend, or alternatively, explore the style in a limited edition product package or similar. Although this look cycles in and out of fashion, for the right brand, it has true staying power.

3. Highlight key elements of your products

Two main goals of any packaging design is to help a brand stand out and to effectively communicate what the product is. A popular way we’ll see this delivered in the year ahead is through illustrated ingredients in punchy palettes. This trend is just as it sounds—filled with playful illustrations of ingredients in bright, bold colors. It’s exciting and full of life, prioritizing playfulness over polish, while effectively conveying what your product is made up of with a transparency customers will appreciate. Illustrated ingredients in punchy palettes designed by gianni88 on 99designs by VistaIllustrated ingredients in punchy palettes designed by gianni88 on 99designs by Vista

While elevating visuals of ingredients on packaging makes sense, doing so doesn’t have to be entirely literal for the design to create the same effect. This is evident in the latest trend toward showcasing product visuals with a more abstract, creative twist. Sure, your product may be lemon-flavored but does that mean you need a lemon tree on your packaging? Not necessarily,  and that’s what this trend is all about—featuring product elements in a looser, more abstract way that leaves the visual somewhat open to interpretation. Not only does this style give brands a little more freedom with their packaging, it’s visually intriguing, helping them stand out and heightening their customers’ curiosity. Tactile texture designed by Dalmartian on 99designs by VistaTactile texture designed by Dalmartian on 99designs by Vista

4. Play with colors and textures

If adding illustrations or playing with patterns doesn’t make sense for your packaging, how about trying new colors or textures? In 2023, ecstatic colors will be all the rage for packaging design, helping brands to grab the spotlight. Think splashes of bold, highly saturated colors that are overflowing with confidence. The beauty of this trend is these hues can be adapted in all sorts of variations, working particularly well for brands with black or white logo marks that leave room for ecstatic colors to be an enticing backdrop. Its versatility doesn’t always extend to more high-end brands, but if being loud and proud is what matters most, this approach is well worth exploring. Product visuals with a creative twist designed by Levro on 99designs by VistaProduct visuals with a creative twist designed by Levro on 99designs by Vista

For more refined or minimalist brands, never fear, leveraging textures is a packaging trend that enhances perceived value. This aesthetic employs techniques like foil printing, which uses reflective metals, and embossing or debossing, where the packaging is raised or recessed, to make a design feel instantly expensive. Not to mention, adding these tactile effects appeals to consumers’ sense of touch—perfect for tempting people to grab your product off shelves. As this style is a bit extra, it does work particularly well for upscale products, making it a great tactic for any brand launching an extravagant product line in the year ahead. Sticker Book Aesthetic designed by TikaDesign on 99designs by VistaSticker Book Aesthetic designed by TikaDesign on 99designs by Vista

Ultimately whether creating new packaging or updating existing creative, what most consumers are looking for right now is to be greeted positively and authentically—whether you are appealing to new customers or longtime loyalists. As always, it’s important to stay aligned with your brand personality and values, but if you’re in a position to address these needs in any capacity, it will be well worth the investment.

Caitlin Collins is head of brand marketing for  99designs, the global creative platform by Vista.


Companies in this article
99designs
Related Stories
Photo 1—gronigner
Package Design
Innovative New Pharmaceutical Packaging at PACK EXPO International
Berry’s closure for Coca-Cola is based on its patented CompactFlip hinge solution. It is the first to be used in conjunction with the new lightweight 26-mm GME30.40 neck, developed by the Cetie Single-Use Plastics Group.
Package Design
Coke Europe Adopts Tethered Closure, Follows EU Directive
In this year’s Color of the Year selection process, Pantone says it observed a heightened appreciation and awareness of nature represented by countless lifestyle trends.
Package Design
Pantone Unveils Color of the Year 2023
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
East London Liquor Company's Project Refill allows customers to refill empty 700ml bottles.
Sustainability
East London Liquor Company, Coty, and Teaology Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Solutions
See a few examples of refillable and reusable packaging innovations from East London Liquor Company, Coty, and Teaology from ThePackHub’s December Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Patty Andersen is PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology's 2023 Chairperson of the Board.
PMMI news
PMMI Welcomes First Female Board Chair
Ecstatic colors designed by BenTō on 99designs by Vista
Package Design
Four Packaging Design Trends for 2023
Coca-Cola's first bottle made from 100% rPET.
Business intelligence
Coca-Cola, Nivea Top List of Multi-Category Sustainability Innovations
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Sponsor Content
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Storopack Product Launch Renature Wrap En Us 4
Sustainable Protective Packaging Wrap
Storopack RENATURE® packaging wrap is made from starch derived from vegetable plants and is available premade in perforated rolls at both 12 in. and 24 ft. length intervals or as individual sheets.
Print and Apply Labeling System
Multipack Can Handle Applicator
More Products
In Print
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »