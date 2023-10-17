General Mills, Molson Coors, and Quorn Introduce Packaging Innovations for Consumer Engagement

Packaging that effectively connects with consumers plays a crucial role in the market. We continue to observe a variety of innovative examples, such as utilizing smart technology or unique packaging graphics to spark engagement. Maintaining a consistent dialogue with consumers can greatly enhance brand-building efforts.

ThePackHub Freezing New General Mills Yoplait Go-GURT Pack Activates Temperature-Sensitive Inks

U.S. multinational consumer foods manufacturer General Mills has launched packaging that features thermochromic packaging intending to engage with their young audience. Yoplait Go-GURT Freeze to Reveal has a trio of usage occasions. It can be chilled, frozen, or frozen and then thawed, so the company was inspired to use temperature-sensitive inks that reveal hidden graphics only when the tubes are frozen. Using temperature-sensitive inks means that hidden graphics are revealed only when the 2-oz.(56.7g) tubes are frozen. A spokesperson for the company said that the ‘revealed’ designs on frozen tubes were primarily text or small creative additions to the ‘refrigerated’ tube artwork. There were themes around ‘ice’ and ‘frozen’ shown through Yeti, penguin, and other designs. Yoplait Go-GURT Freeze to Reveal has several flavors, including Berry, Strawberry, and Orange Cream. Boxes hold 8 or 16 tubes.

ThePackHub Molson Coors Simply Spiked Alcoholic Drink Features Can That Doubles as a Lie Detector

Molson Coors has launched a new alcoholic lemonade drink in Canada called Simply Spiked. Their ‘Keep it Real’ Can is a promotional campaign for the new brand, featuring what is being billed as the world’s first lie detector in a can. It uses a heart rate sensor and a galvanic skin response sensor to tell if people are, in fact, “keeping it real” for real. To administer the test, the can is connected to a smartphone via WiFi and is conducted via a browser app. The test taker holds the can with fingers over the sensors, and when a lie is detected, a ring of light at the bottom glows red. When the can reads the truth, the light turns green, and blue indicates an inclusive response or error in reading. The Keep it Real Can will be popping up at sampling events in BC, Ontario and Quebec throughout the summer.

ThePackHub U.K. Meat-Free Brand Quorn Adopts Technology to Aid Visually Impaired Customers

British meat-free brand Quorn is the latest company to adopt Navilens technology to help visually impaired consumers. Quorn will use the technology on two new products in its frozen range –Tomato & Mozzarella Escalopes and Mini Vegan Sausage Rolls. The Navilens technology will make the Quorn range more accessible and inclusive to blind and visually impaired shoppers. The barcodes allow shoppers to easily access key product information and nutritional details up to 12 times farther away than standard QR codes. A spokesperson said that they wanted to make their products as widely accessible as possible so everyone can enjoy more meat-free choices. NaviLens technology is a huge step in Quorn’s journey toward making things like the weekly food shop a more inclusive and smoother experience for the visually impaired. More Quorn products will be rolled out with the NaivLens technology over the next 12 months.

