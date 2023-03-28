New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR

Persil is adding Accessible QR codes (AQR) to give the UK’s two million blind and partially sighted people access to product information.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 28, 2023
Persil Zappar

Persil’s capsules in plastic-free packaging and its Ultimate Liquids range will now feature a new enhanced Accessible QR (AQR) code on their packaging.

The aim is to create a more inclusive experience in-store and at home for the UK’s 2 million blind and partially sighted people. The AQRs were created in partnership with augmented reality specialists Zappar and in collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). Once accessed via smartphone, the code provides product, usage, safety, and recycling information in a structured way that has been designed with blind and partially sighted users in mind. The AQR also interacts with the device’s configured accessibility features to display information in larger text or in audio-described and voice-guided formats.

The technology that makes the AQRs more detectable works by adding additional markings to existing QR codes.

   Read more on Zappar's Zapvision, as well as the unique D3 QR code that lowers the barrier to entry for brands thinking of adopting inclusivity-minded on-pack QR codes. 

“Although QR codes have been in mainstream use almost 30 years now, they have lacked the important ingredient of accessibility,” says Zappar CEO and co-founder Caspar Thykier. “This is really about helping make a small but important everyday quality-of-life improvement in people’s lives.”

This simple enhancement means brands can integrate a layer of accessibility and use their existing code scheme without taking up any additional space on-pack. 

As well as driving a broader conversation on the accessibility of consumer goods, Unilever, RNIB and Zappar hope this initiative will make accessible product information a standard for packaging design.

“For us, this is bigger than Unilever, and we see it as a first step in helping make packaging more accessible for everyone,” says Unilever’s Laundry marketing director, Nadine Slyper.

“We’re pleased to be exploring Accessible QR codes as a business and hope to see other companies and accessibility apps join in this conversation,” she says.

“More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and by 2050 it will double to over 4 million people,” adds Mark Powell, RNIB’s Accessibility Innovation Lead. “It’s great to be collaborating with Unilever and Zappar on making packaging more accessible for blind and partially sighted people, as we should have the same freedom, independence and choice as sighted customers.”

Gathering user feedback to optimize and improve

Currently the QR codes can be detected by accessibility app Zapvision with integration into Microsoft Seeing AI, one of the world’s leading accessibility apps. Unilever’s ambition is to work with other accessibility apps to support wider integration of the technology and to expand the reach across different categories and countries. As the technology is rolled out, for example, Unilever will work with Microsoft to collate user feedback from the blind and partially sighted communities to optimize the technology so that further improvements can be made.

   Read about other QR-based inclusive packaging plays, like brand entries from Kellogg's and Coca-Cola that use the NaviLens platform. 

“We’re only at the very start of this journey but we hope this simple and scalable solution will over time be adopted by more forward-thinking brands who will join this movement,” says Caspar. “We’re delighted to have started that journey with Unilever and with the help of the RNIB, and we look forward to continuously improving the solution from this initial release.”

Persil’s capsules in plastic-free packaging and its Ultimate Liquid range will have the new enhanced codes on-pack by the end of March and the brand has committed to adding Accessible QR codes to their full range by end of next year.

“This is a global initiative,” adds Slyper. “We hope it will help create a more inclusive experience for all of our shoppers as we grow and learn in this space.”

As a business, Unilever plans to expand and add Accessible QR codes to additional products in the UK and globally in 2023, covering other Dirt Is Good brands such as Breeze Excel in Thailand. PW

Companies in this article
Zappar
Microsoft
Related Stories
Paper-based coffee pods are the result of a collaboration between Bellarud AB, Syntegon, and Huhtamaki.
Package Design
Beyond Boxes: Paper’s New Looks, Functionality
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Morton Salt's new Safe-T-Pet Ice Melt packaging improves shelf visibility and grip.
Package Design
Packaging Innovations for Ease of Use by Morton Salt, Breitsamer Honey, and Yamazaki
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Top Stories
Formic palletizer in the GreenSeed facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
GreenSeed Contract Packaging Increases Line Efficiency Through Automation
A pay-by-the-hour robot model has mitigated the effects of labor shortages and provided scalability for the contract manufacturer.
Persil Zappar
Package Design
Persil Adds Accessibility-Minded On-Pack QR
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 108
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 3 - Paper
The colorful new container holds 2.1 oz of strawberry-, orange-, watermelon-, cherry-, and lemonade-flavored Original Nerds candies, or one mini box (12 g) of each.
Package Design
Nerds Candy Container Offers a New ‘Twist’ on a Classic Favorite
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Products
Universal Robots
Collaborative Cobot
Universal Robots’ UR20 cobot, ideal for palletizing applications, is designed to handle heavier loads up to 20 kg with a reach of (1750 mm).
Mobile Robot
Bucket Filling System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »