User-Friendly Packaging Innovations by Haleon and Microsoft, ASUS, and Canyon Europe

Haleon and Microsoft App Reads Product Info for Visually Impaired, ASUS Laptop Packaging Doubles as Stand, Canyon Europe Thumb-Activated Spray Trigger

See a few examples of packaging designed for ease of use by Haleon and Microsoft, ASUS, and Canyon Europe from ThePackHub’s November Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Dec 12, 2022
Packaging that is easy to use will always have a place in the packaging innovation schedule. With the focus very much on sustainable solutions, it is important that packaging still delivers the necessary functional requirements and packaging. Easier to use packaging will always create a point of difference in the market and often meets the needs of a growing senior consumer segment.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

In a joint project, British multinational consumer healthcare company Haleon and technology giant Microsoft are launching an enhanced version of the latter’s Seeing AI app, which they say will advance inclusivity and improve accessibility. This new collaboration will help people who are blind, have low vision or have difficulty reading packaging labels due to low literacy. With the launch of Haleon’s ‘Always Read the Label,’ campaign for World Sight Day, consumers will be able to access more detailed labelling information directly from Haleon by scanning the product barcode. Consumers will be able to hear important label information for over 1500 everyday consumer health products such as Sensodyne, Centrum, Aquafresh, ChapStick and Emergen-C. The app will read out the product name and all text on the packaging. The user can skip ahead or move back to the relevant section. There are plans to expand globally and add additional languages in the future.

ASUS laptop packaging doubles as a computer stand.ASUS laptop packaging doubles as a computer stand.ThePackHubASUS Laptop Packaging Can Be Converted into Computer Stand

As part of the launch of its new ExpertBookB9 14″ laptop, Taiwan-based computer hardware manufacturer ASUS has gone a step further in advancing the sustainability of its computer packaging. Not only is 95% of the box made from FSC Mix paper, meaning all wood, paper, and/or other wood-based materials within the product come from FSC-certified material, recycled material, or controlled wood, but it is also designed to be repurposed as a computer stand. The laptop box incorporates magnetic suction to make the process of folding the box into a laptop stand easy for consumers. The multipurpose box was designed by ASUS’s in-house packaging department, a division established specifically to focus on packaging material research and innovation. ASUS says that it has received positive feedback from users, who apparently love the packaging design.

   Read this October story from Packaging World on ASUS's laptop box that converts to a computer stand.

Canyon Europe's new spray trigger is thumb-activated.Canyon Europe's new spray trigger is thumb-activated.ThePackHubCanyon Europe Creates Thumb Activated Trigger Spray

Canyon Europe, who are headquartered in Northern Ireland, develops what they say are world class, innovative and environmentally friendly dispensing systems. Their latest offering is the Poseidon, which Canyon says is the world’s first thumb-activated trigger sprayer, and that they claim is lightweight and easy to use. Poseidon has a distinctive look, with an ergonomically shaped handle which is said to provide easier and better control, while also creating shelf impact. Poseidon has been designed to keep hands away from the liquid when in use, giving improved user safety, while a built-in security feature prevents leaks during transit. It is claimed to be highly compatible across a wide range of product areas, including professional and home cleaning uses, for use in animal care, and in the garden for fertilizers and weed control. Designed for improved durability, Poseidon has been developed to be reused.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Microsoft
Forest Stewardship Council
