GoodPop’s Package Redesign Helps Fuel 40% Sales Growth

The brand won the 2022 grand prize in the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards, while also doubling down on innovation and social impact.

Kim Overstreet
Goodpop's Mango Chile frozen treat
Goodpop's Mango Chile frozen treat
Goodpop

GoodPop, manufacturer of healthy, all-natural frozen treats, took home the 2022 grand prize in the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards after a successful launch of its new packaging design in 2021.Goodpop's redesigned packagingGoodpop's redesigned packagingGoodpop

Interact Brands, a Colorado-based branding agency with expertise in the food and beverage industries, helped reinvigorate GoodPop’s design by utilizing bolder brand assets, a more consistent design system, and product photography to bolster brand awareness and appetite appeal.

After the new design launched in early 2021, sales increased by 40% compared to the prior year. The results of a consumer evaluation by Designalytics showed that 75% of category buyers preferred to purchase the new design over the old one.

The Designalytics Effectiveness Awards select winners based on in-market sales performance and quantitative consumer testing of each redesign. This year, hundreds of package redesigns launched in the U.S. between July 2019 and July 2021 were considered.

GoodPop has gained market share for 19 consecutive months as distribution into conventional retail and innovation are driving sales growth for GoodPop, beyond the growth of the frozen novelties category overall. In 2022, the brand also launched four new products, including Organic Junior Pops, which, according to SPINS data, are the top selling frozen novelty in the natural channel this year to date and are a winner of a 2022 Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award. GoodPop entered into new formats with the launch of their first stickless frozen treats with two indulgent offerings—Fudge n’ Vanilla Squares and Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches. The brand also partnered with Whole Foods Market for a limited edition summer item—Organic Juice Blasters.Goodpop's Chocolate Vanilla SandwichesGoodpop's Chocolate Vanilla SandwichesGoodpop

“We continue to see unprecedented growth as consumers demand better-for-you options in the frozen novelties category,” said Rahul Shah, COO and president, Goodpop. “Since our inception, we’ve prioritized the highest ingredient standards and remained committed to our values. We’re working hard to keep providing new items that are reminiscent of the classics we grew up with but made with less sugar and higher quality ingredients.”

This year GoodPop’s Pledge Good Foundation has also partnered with 12 organizations across the country focused on ending hunger, supporting equity and inclusion, nurturing a healthy environment, and helping animals find homes. Through its nonprofit partnerships, Pledge Good has supported 400 hours of tutoring, mentoring, and support to students in systematically under-resourced schools with City Year; they have provided 1.5 million meals across the U.S. with Feeding America; funded learning gardens for elementary schools with Big Green; and helped dogs and cats find homes across the country with Best Friends Animal Society.Goodpop's Fudge n' Vanilla SquaresGoodpop's Fudge n' Vanilla SquaresGoodpop


