Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Closed-Loop Corrugated Case Reuse Process Delivers Savings Through Cycles, Material Input Reduction

Wiring Solutions Plus (WSP) supplies wiring harnesses to manufacturer REDARC Electronics in suburban Adelaide, South Australia.

Matt Reynolds
BoxLatch
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 07 10 Pm

Last year, the two companies piloted a closed-loop corrugated case reuse system to see how much (if any) material input savings they could achieve. Prior the trial, WSP’s products were packaged in single-walled corrugated cases that were taped closed before being sent to REDARC. These weak cases were often damaged during transport under the strain of the heavy wire contents. Upon receiving at REDARC, cases were opened, and flaps removed with knives, then unloaded on the line before being disposed of after a single use.

With 42 cases shipped per week by WSP to REDARC for 50 weeks per year, even this small volume of corrugated was seen as wasteful. Supplier BoxLatch, whose clip products stabilize corrugated and provide for reuse, partnered with the two companies on a year-long trial to see what savings and circulatory could be achieved.

   Read about the genesis of this project, and how Wiring Solutions Plus and BoxLatch conceived of and kicked off the trial of this circular packaging system. 

Today, by using BoxLatch products, WSP’s cases are now kept in good condition as they move through production, enabling their reuse like plastic totes, but at a fraction of the purchase cost. Two BoxLatches are used to secure the base of the box to carry an 11-kg (24-lb) load, while one is used to close the top of the case. Tape is no longer needed, saving WSP $115 per year.  Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 07 30 Pm

The wire supplier also decided to upgrade its cases to a double-walled variety at a marginal cost to allow for reuse and improved product protection, which meant cases are cycled a modest seven times before disposal. This has cut costs from $1.20 to 0.30¢ per use. Over the expected five years of use, this will prevent wasting 9,114 cases and over 20 km (13 miles) of tape.

While there were fears that BoxLatches would take more time, in practice they were faster than tape and knives for closing and opening boxes, saving WSP a projected $568 per year in staff costs. 

REDARC benefits from reduced task time and lowered risks from blades damaging products or injuring staff. Both WSP and REDARC have invested in a set of Clip & Stack products that are used to hold back box flaps as items move along the assembly line, improving access to the contents while being faster and safer than rubber bands or tape. Open boxes are also now safely stacked to save floorspace.

Clean, empty cases are collapsed, with BoxLatches and Clip & Stack packed separately at end-of-line for reuse. No tape was stuck to conveyors and no bands were wrapped around rollers. Maintenance people were happy with this benefit, the company says. Cases and BoxLatches are then returned to WSP, where they start the cycle again.

This case study illustrates that closed loop corrugated case reuse works with even a small number of cartons and provides a significant ROI on the cost of BoxLatch products. The more cycles the cases are reused, the higher the return. PW


Companies in this article
BoxLatch
Fill out the form below to request more information about Closed-Loop Corrugated Case Reuse Process Delivers Savings Through Cycles, Material Input Reduction
Related Stories
Web Shot
Package Design
Seventh Generation Unveils Its Largest Rebrand Ever
Olive Natural Skincare redesigned secondary packaging.
Package Design
Skincare CPG Unveils Garden-Like Package Refresh
The EZ Band comprises a paperboard tray that holds four apples coupled with a paper band that encircles the tray top to bottom.
Package Design
Grower Trials Grab-and-Go Paper Pack for Larger Apples
Pineapple and Ancho Chile pork rind package design
Package Design
Southern Recipe Small Batch Modernizes Pork Rind Package Design
Top Stories
The box for the ASUS ExpertBook B9 14-in. laptop can be folded for reuse as a computer stand.
Package Design
ASUS Laptop Box Converts to Computer Stand
Computer hardware/electronics company ASUS strives to meet its sustainable packaging goals with a new laptop box that uses 90% recycled pulp and can be reused as a computer stand.
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 07 10 Pm
Package Design
Closed-Loop Corrugated Case Reuse Process Delivers Savings Through Cycles, Material Input Reduction
Loop Walmart
Sustainability
Loop's Reusable Packaging Platform Lands in Walmart Grocery Delivery
FreshFry pods are made up of a non-woven fabric that is ultrasonically sealed to form a pouch containing scrap plant materials. Photo courtesy of FreshFry.
Bagging & wrapping
Ultrasonic Weld Keeps Oil-Extending Pods Intact in Foodservice Fryers
Tito's new Tito's in a Can
Sustainability
Tito's, Certified Origins, and Royal Canin Offer Refillable Options to Cut Waste
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Tekni Plex Healthcare Recyclable Mid Barrier Blister Package
Blister Package
TekniPlex Healthcare to Present Transparent Recyclable Blister Package.
Case Packing Cobot
Thermoformed Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »