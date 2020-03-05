Bold Graphics Celebrate Women’s History

That’s the impetus behind Stacy’s Rise Project, a program dedicated to helping women grow their food and beverage ventures. It’s also the impetus behind the limited-edition pita chip packages that tell the story of a female entrepreneur’s journey to success.

Stacy’s—a brand of Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of PepsiCo—is always looking for ways to connect its brand with consumers. Honored with a Gold Award for Printing, Printpack produced the packaging that takes this to a whole new level—connecting and aligning the Stacy’s brand with female entrepreneurs as well as supporters of female-founded businesses. Six colorful package designs celebrate Women’s History Month with artwork from six different female artists. The graphics depict the six key stages of a female entrepreneur’s journey: inspiration, courage, grit, nourishment, success, and community.

Sold online through the United Way, the packages had to withstand the rigors of e-commerce channels. They also had to have the kind of impact that is particular to the digital shelf, with vibrant graphics designed to be instantly eye-catching and recognizable.

Printpack used six-color digital printing (as opposed to the typical three or four colors) to realize each artist’s vision on the package. This was important not only for the package itself but also so that the package art would closely represent the limited-edition matching prints that customers receive along with the package when they donate at least $10 to the project. “They were a direct replica of the art files,” says Alisha Howard, marketing manager for Printpack.

Digital printing was also a natural fit for such limited-edition packages. It enabled Stacy’s to order only the quantity it needed, helping to reduce waste and obsolete inventory. Digital printing provides other benefits as well, Howard notes. “You can have endless options of designs and variable content,” she says. “Digital allows for quick turnarounds and there is no need to create printing plates.”

The packaging itself uses a reverse-printed matte oriented polypropylene (OPP) print web. Because the OPP is white, Howard explains, it doesn’t compete with the eye-catching graphics.

