The Flexible Packaging Association Launches New Website

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) launched a new, more streamlined and user-friendly website.

Flexible Packaging Association
Feb 26th, 2020
Fp Alogo

The FPA is committed to connecting, advancing, and leading the flexible packaging industry, and the new website is a key communication tool in that quest.

The homepage offers an “FPA Spotlight” section that highlights the Market Tracker, the State of the Flexible Packaging Industry Report, the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, Upcoming Events, Advocacy, and recent publications.

Many of the resources contained in the website are for FPA members only and require a login. When FPA members log into the new site for the first time, they will be required to reset their password.

“FPA offers a wealth of information for our members, stakeholders, and the public, and our new site is more streamlined and user-friendly, making it easier to find critical information,” says Alison Keane, Esq., CAE, IOM, and FPA President & CEO.

The ‘Industry Information’ section includes business statistics and financial benchmarking reports, such as the State of the Flexible Packaging Industry Report and the quarterly “Pulse of the Industry” Reports under industry resources. This section features the advantages of flexible packaging, the market tracker, an industry overview and industry facts and figures. The section also contains the pressroom which offers a variety of news and information tools to keep members up-to-date.

The “Programs” section highlights key association programs such as the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, the Flexible Packaging Student Design Challenge, Human Resources, and the Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council. The “Programs” section also highlights FPA market research and outreach materials that we encourage members to use and share with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

FPA advocates on behalf of the flexible packaging industry and advocacy priorities include ensuring that the flexible packaging industry is represented in legislative and NGO discussions on solid waste management, material composition transparency, sustainability, the role of packaging in reducing food waste, and food safety issues. The new “Advocacy” section highlights FPA efforts to ensure reasonable government legislation and regulations around environmental, health, and safety concerns; water and waste regulations; and occupational safety and health rules.

From its fossil fuel and water usage, to its carbon impact and product-to-package ratio, flexible packaging's efficiency is environmentally effective. As a leading voice in the sustainable packaging movement, FPA has significant resources to support flexible packaging's sustainability efforts, all of which are highlighted in the “Sustainability” section. Through ongoing research and initiatives, FPA provides a greater understanding of the environmental advantages and benefits of flexible packaging among consumer product companies, retailers, and consumers.

