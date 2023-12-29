New Tool: ProSource
Top 10 of 2023 – No. 5: Coca-Cola Bottler Swaps Plastic for Paper

This Coca-Cola bottler says it will replace 200,000 lb. of plastic a year with the addition of a paper-based mulitpack solution. Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages partnered with WestRock to replace plastic multipack rings with paper in this application.

Dec 29, 2023
Coke Product Shoot 27 West Rock 656e26170f63b

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, a local Coca-Cola bottler serving Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City, and WestRock a supplier of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, will collaborate to implement a paperboard carrier that replaces plastic rings for its multipack bottled beverages. 

The move by the bottler is yet another example in an ongoing trend of large beverage brands and their packaging partners/bottlers making the switch from plastic-based to paper-based multipacks in a variety of applications. Most recently, Coca-Cola bottler HBC in Austria made the switch to paper-based multipacks. PepsiCo announced a similar move in Canada in August 2023. And Liberty itself switched to paperboard for its mini-can lines. 

Continue to the entire article here. 

