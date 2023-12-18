New Tool: ProSource
Kraft Heinz 360CRISP Delivers Crispy, Microwavable Sandwich

Kraft Heinz’s first frozen product under its Lunchables brand, Grilled Cheesies uses new 360CRISP susceptor technology to produce a crispy and warm, microwaved snack.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 18, 2023
The Lunchables Grilled Cheesies product is available in two varieties, Original and Pepperoni Pizza, both featuring Kraft Singles American cheese.
Kraft Heinz believes it has cracked the code on delivering a frozen, grilled cheese sandwich that when microwaved, has a golden brown, pan-like crust outside and melty cheese inside, making the days of a burnt exterior and frozen interior history. The technology enabling this is the company’s new proprietary 360CRISP platform, and the product is its Lunchables Grilled Cheesies—the first frozen food offering under the company’s Lunchables kids’ snack brand.

According to Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruption for Kraft Heinz, 360CRISP is an example of the company’s mission to lead the future of food. “The things we are doing today would not have been possible at Kraft Heinz even a couple of years ago,” he says, “and we are constantly exploring how we can bring consumers more convenient options to meet their evolving needs.

   Read about another recent Kraft Heinz packaging innovation, “Kraft Heinz Introduces First Fully Recyclable Ketchup Cap”

“As part of our new approach to innovation, we created One Innovation Engine, which reimagines product development and leverages breakthrough technologies to create a portfolio that delivers value for our customers and consumers—not only based on where they are today, but where they will be in the future. We’re building consumer-first innovations that sit at the intersection between food and technology to revolutionize the meal table, and the 360CRISP platform is just the beginning.”

360CRISP was developed in just under a year—from prototype to innovation platform—through what Kleinerman refers to as an “agile pod” at Kraft Heinz. The microwavable product consists of multiple, differentiated, focused susceptors with strategic venting and varied heat points to ensure proper cooking throughout the food. The sandwich sits inside a tray, with a another susceptor on top of the product. All three are packaged in a film overwrap.

The 360CRISP crisper tray features multiple, differentiated, focused susceptors with strategic venting and varied heat points to ensure proper cooking throughout the food.The 360CRISP crisper tray features multiple, differentiated, focused susceptors with strategic venting and varied heat points to ensure proper cooking throughout the food.Preparation instructions are as follows: 1.) Remove the plastic wrapper, but keep the lid on; 2.) Microwave the box on a paper towel for 60 sec on high (for 1100-watt microwaves); and 3.) Cool down for 60 sec and enjoy. The simple instructions allow kids to easily prepare the sandwich on their own.

Says Kleinerman, “As current frozen kid-friendly sandwich options fall short in texture and preparation, we wanted to offer a nostalgic family favorite that many kids ask for after school, on the weekends and beyond—providing a convenient snack option that empowers kids to independently prepare it in the microwave, no pans or stove necessary.”

   Read this related article, “Kraft Heinz Explores Potential of Paper-Based Ketchup Bottle”

The Lunchables Grilled Cheesies product is available in two varieties, Original and Pepperoni Pizza, both featuring Kraft Singles American cheese. The snack debuted in September 2023 priced at $4.99 for a two-count box. PW

Ai For Cp Gs
Business Intelligence
Generative AI for CPGs
Still in the early days, generative AI is a tool not yet used broadly by packaging companies, but those brave enough to try are finding surprising results.
Materials & Containers
Kraft Heinz 360CRISP Delivers Crispy, Microwavable Sandwich
Balpack’s new Star Wheel Capper.
Controls & Automation
VFD, PLC, and HMI Automation Means Productivity, Precision
When it comes to holiday branding, Starbucks leads the way, with the annual unveiling of the latest red holiday cup design.
Package Design
Sleigh The Competition With Your Holiday Branding
