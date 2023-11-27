New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Kraft Heinz Introduces First Fully Recyclable Ketchup Cap

Together with Berry Global, Heinz has now switched to a mono-material cap, manufactured in polypropylene. This means it meets requirements for recyclability.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 27, 2023
The project has been eight years, 45 prototypes and more than 185,000 hours in development, to ensure the optimum balance between functionality and sustainability.
The project has been eight years, 45 prototypes and more than 185,000 hours in development, to ensure the optimum balance between functionality and sustainability.

The launch by Kraft Heinz Company of its first fully recyclable cap for its squeezable ketchup bottle demonstrates the collaborative achievement utilizing the innovative design and manufacturing capabilities of Berry Global in supporting retail brands with a move towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

“We know our consumers care about their impact on the environment and so do we, which is why we’re delighted to see our innovative, more sustainable caps on Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles across the UK. Although a small change, this makes it easy for the millions of Heinz lovers across the country to recycle their whole squeezy bottle at once – a small action with big potential for impact,” says Jojo de Noronha, president, Kraft Heinz Northern Europe.  

Historically, Heinz sauce bottles used a flexible silicone valve to deliver a consistent portion of sauce per squeeze, but this was -often challenging to recycle. Together with Berry Global Heinz has now switched to a mono-material cap, manufactured in PP. This means it meets requirements for recyclability. 

The project has been eight years, 45 prototypes and more than 185,000 hours in development, to ensure the optimum balance between functionality and sustainability.  Berry was involved through the design and production process, from concept to the creation of the series tools in Berry’s in-house tool shop, as well as the development of the assembly equipment for industrial production.

Heinz followed a rigorous testing procedure to make sure the cap met the highest quality standards. An extended consumer survey confirmed that the new concept would be well received by the public, as it dispenses the same perfect amount of sauce every time without affecting the squeezability.

In fact, the study found that the new cap design helps consumers squeeze more ketchup out of the bottle when it is nearly empty – a testament to Berry’s ability to look holistically at the overall solution to improve the cap’s performance alongside its recyclability.

Matthias Hammersen, Sales Director – Food Market at Berry Global, commented: “Heinz set us the kind of challenge that suits us and our development departments best: to reconstruct the design of the cap to make it fully recyclable, without affecting the performance that millions of consumers know and love. We’re delighted that the finished result exceeds our initial expectations and actually improves the consumer experience.”

The concept won Rigid Pack of the Year for Kraft Heinz at the 2023 UK Packaging Awards.

The caps are being rolled out UK-wide on 400mL and bigger top-down bottles of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, including 50% Less Sugar and Salt varieties. In the future, the cap will also be rolled out across more of the Heinz sauces range in the U.K. and Europe.

Heinz claims the move to the recyclable cap will save a potential 300 million plastic lids from being sent to landfill every year globally. PW


Companies in this article
Kraft Heinz Co.
Berry Global
Related Stories
Pw 190355 Berry Logo Pms 293 Updated 3 14
Containers
Berry Global
Lantmännen Unibake’s new packaging eliminates the LDPE bag that held the frozen bread loaves inside the corrugated shipper and instead incorporates a barrier paper on the inside of the case that protects against grease and moisture.
Materials & Containers
Sustainability ‘Baked in’ to New Paper Packaging for Frozen Bread
Label artwork for NEUE Water is an intrinsic part of the premium experience, as it features different artist-designed collections that change with each fashion season.
Materials & Containers
Luxury Bottled Water Overcomes rPET Design Limitations
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
The project has been eight years, 45 prototypes and more than 185,000 hours in development, to ensure the optimum balance between functionality and sustainability.
Materials & Containers
Kraft Heinz Introduces First Fully Recyclable Ketchup Cap
Together with Berry Global, Heinz has now switched to a mono-material cap, manufactured in polypropylene. This means it meets requirements for recyclability.
Procter & Gamble's first refill point in Mexico City includes four different P&G hair products.
Sustainability
Procter & Gamble, Aroma Elite, and Yves Saint Laurent Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations
Puvak Covid19 5f19a9347f94f
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
How the Pandemic Changed CPG and CM/CP Packaging Relationships
Companies that have adjusted their wage policies to account for the challenges inherent with service technician work have found success filling these positions.
Workforce
How Companies Have Successfully Navigated Labor Shortages
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Unknown
PCR Retort Pouches
ProAmpac’s ProActive PCR retort pouches contain post-consumer recycled material designed for products requiring ultra-high barrier and high-heat resistance, such as shelf-stable ready-to-eat proteins.
R.A Jones Addresses Labor Concerns
Cartoner for Cannabis Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »