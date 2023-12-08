New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Compostable Biodolomer Cups Debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The new biodolomer substrate can be used for everything from grocery bags to cover film for agriculture. It is 100% compostable, CO2 neutral, and does not result in any microplastics, the company says.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 8, 2023
Biodolomer, devised by Swedish material tech company Gaia Biomaterials, is a bioplastic primarily made from natural minerals and vegetable oils. It comes in granules and can be used in most plastic production methods.
Biodolomer, devised by Swedish material tech company Gaia Biomaterials, is a bioplastic primarily made from natural minerals and vegetable oils. It comes in granules and can be used in most plastic production methods.

We’ve been keeping an eye on how captive audiences at major sporting events and concerts can serve as laboratories for new sustainable packaging systems and materials—general these tend to be foodservice packaging systems. That’s why it piqued our interest when we heard that a F1 race in November had marked the first time a major global sports event used compostable bioplastic beer cups. That’s according to Gaia Biomaterials, who created the substrate, and Happy Dolphin, a converter of “plastic-free” bags, utensils, and packaging who made the cups. At the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 150,000 beer cups made of emerging compostable substrate biodolomer were used in place of traditional beer cups in order to keep waste, microplastics, and CO2 to a minimum.

"It's a fantastic sign of recognition to have been chosen by such a prestigious event,” says David Hughes of UK-based Happy Dolphin. “The cups are very durable and stable and are suitable for printing. They can be collected along with food waste and put straight in an industrial compost. The result will be soil that is very high in minerals.”

Industrially compostable materials are uniquely intriguing for these sorts of closed-system events, usually in ballparks or other venues where collection efforts can be concentrated to a single location, without much spillover into the communities around the gates. These sorts of locations can be incubators of ideas like industrial compost before the wider, municipality-based infrastructure is in place to make them practical. Industrially compostable packaging could contaminate mechanical recycling streams if an uneducated public were to try to recycle them, and wouldn’t degrade in your flower garden the way backyard compostable materials would.  

Biodolomer, devised by Swedish material tech company Gaia Biomaterials, is a bioplastic primarily made from natural minerals and vegetable oils. It comes in granules and can be used in most plastic production methods. It has the same characteristics as plastic – but is compostable, very durable, and does not leave any micro plastic or plastic pollution. Biodolomer is used for everything from grocery bags to cover film for agriculture. It is 100% compostable, CO2 neutral and does not result in any microplastics, the company says. "This a fantastic opportunity for us to show the world what our material can do, And that it is possible to totally eliminate plastic waste", says Peter Stenström, CEO of Gaia Biomaterials.

The beer cups used in Abu Dhabi were developed by Happy Dolphin in order to be suitable for major events. They are sturdy, which reduces foaming from beer taps, and can be printed on all sides. Two different measurements are embossed in the cups.

“They are extremely robust”, Hughes adds. “We’ve stepped on them, hit them with cricket bats, sat on them and they just wrinkle and can be put back in shape – ready for a refill. The only thing that broke them was when we ran them over with a car.” PW

Related Stories
A bar or restaurant that serves a sufficient quantity of a certain spirit—say Smirnoff as a house vodka, or Bacardi Superior as a house rum—can simply swap out these large glass bottles into a dispensing device behind the bar, akin to a watercooler or beer tap.
Materials & Containers
Diageo & Bacardi's Circular Spirits Format Emerges by Land, Sea, & Casino
The 12-oz (355-mL) and 16.9 oz (500-mL) products packaged with the durable, easy-to-hold carriers will be distributed throughout Liberty’s multi-state territory.
Materials & Containers
Paper-Based Carriers Help Coca-Cola Bottler Replace Plastic Multipacks
A close-up view of debondable glue sticks designed by Cal Poly Professor Phil Costanzo and his students.
Materials & Containers
Eco-Friendly Glue Receives Patent
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Biodolomer, devised by Swedish material tech company Gaia Biomaterials, is a bioplastic primarily made from natural minerals and vegetable oils. It comes in granules and can be used in most plastic production methods.
Materials & Containers
Compostable Biodolomer Cups Debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The new biodolomer substrate can be used for everything from grocery bags to cover film for agriculture. It is 100% compostable, CO2 neutral, and does not result in any microplastics, the company says.
The pharma sector holds the highest production expansion investment levels in 2023, with several large manufacturers announcing investments in the billions.
Business Intelligence
End User Sectors Vary in U.S. Packaging Machinery Purchase Trends
A bar or restaurant that serves a sufficient quantity of a certain spirit—say Smirnoff as a house vodka, or Bacardi Superior as a house rum—can simply swap out these large glass bottles into a dispensing device behind the bar, akin to a watercooler or beer tap.
Materials & Containers
Diageo & Bacardi's Circular Spirits Format Emerges by Land, Sea, & Casino
2023 Packaging And Automation In The Warehouses Of The Future Executive Summary
E-Commerce
PMMI Report Reveals CPGs Investing in Automated Warehouses
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Goodloop Pr1
Refillable Jars for Beauty Brands
FASTEN Packaging's Goodloop refillable jars allow beauty brands to strengthen brand identities while also meeting sustainability goals.
Collaborative Robot
Condition Monitoring Technology
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »