New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Live at interpack: Barrier Paper Replaces Plastic as nucao's Primary Packaging

This ambitious chocolate start-up now packages its products exclusively in paper, using a new barrier paper, Koehler NexPlus Advanced. It meets the demand for sustainable primary packaging for the food industry

Matt Reynolds
May 7, 2023
Koehler NexPlus Advanced, used in this application, has a good oxygen, mineral oil, and grease barrier.
Koehler NexPlus Advanced, used in this application, has a good oxygen, mineral oil, and grease barrier.

Chocolate start-up nucao is shaking up the chocolate market, becoming what Koehler Paper says is the first chocolate manufacturer to embrace primary packaging made from paper. It launched chocolate products “nucao fruits” and “nucao nuts” in paper primary packaging at the end of 2022.Nucao

Koehler Paper says its flexible packaging paper Koehler NexPlus Advanced, used in this application, has an excellent oxygen, mineral oil, and grease barrier, which is necessary for applications where there is direct contact with chocolate and nuts. Making this switch enables nucao to meet a key consumer demand for greater sustainability and to lead the way in the chocolate market with how it chooses to package its products. 

“We opted for Koehler NexPlus Advanced 75 g after extensive tests," says Mathias Schwarz, Sustainable Packaging Engineer at nucao. "In addition to product protection, which was assessed using storage tests with a subsequent sensory analysis, the fact that the paper could be recycled in the paper recycling was an important factor. Another important point for us was its rating of 19 out of a possible 20 points from the environment service provider Interzero.” 

Companies in this article
Koehler Paper
Related Stories
Persil Gpi
Materials & containers
Live at interpack: Unilever's New Child-resistant Paperboard Detergent Pack
Compleat Food Group has launched a special-edition pack of sausage rolls to celebrate the coronation on King Charles III. A fitting tribute to the eco-conscious royal, the film packaging is fully recyclable.
Materials & containers
Packaging Fit for a (New and Eco-conscious) King
The 30% PCR content in the bags is based on post-consumer used plastics, which is turned into pyrolysis oil in an advanced recycling process, and remade into virgin quality polypropylene.
Materials & containers
Mono-PP Pasta Pack First to Use Advanced Recycled PCR
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Top Stories
Img 1368
Materials & containers
Live from interpack: STELLA Cosmetics Refills Use 90% Certified Renewable Polymers
This value chain collaboration achieves what's said to be a cosmetics market breakthrough, with refill containers and caps made almost entirely using mass balance-certified polymers from SABIC.
Koehler NexPlus Advanced, used in this application, has a good oxygen, mineral oil, and grease barrier.
Materials & containers
Live at interpack: Barrier Paper Replaces Plastic as nucao's Primary Packaging
Persil Gpi
Materials & containers
Live at interpack: Unilever's New Child-resistant Paperboard Detergent Pack
1d Jorge
Sustainability
Live at interpack: CPGs Need Sustainability Progress. These OEMs Deliver.
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
PHS-30 model
Live at interpack: Volpak Presents Intermittent Stick Pack Machines
This week at interpack, Volpak is showcasing Enflex PHS Series intermittent stick pack machines designed for the pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.
Helical Denesters
Bulk Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
Packaging World March 2023
March 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »