New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Skin Care Bottle Uses 50% Chemically Recycled Content

This thick-walled bottle uses chemically recycled PET from Eastman that's specifically formulated for extrusion blow molding (EBM).

Matt Reynolds
Mar 22, 2023
This thick-walled bottle uses chemically recycled material that's specifically formulated for use in extrusion blow molding (EBM).
This thick-walled bottle uses chemically recycled material that's specifically formulated for use in extrusion blow molding (EBM).

Beauty brand LUMENE is launching its new Nordic Hydra Birch Dew Jelly skincare line in a recyclable bottle containing chemically recycled PET content from Eastman. It's also recyclable in the PET stream. 

For this product’s bottle, LUMENE chose to use 50% certified-recycled content that is specifically designed for extrusion blow molding (EBM). Recycled content is allocated via the ISCC-certified mass balance approach. The chemically recycled resin, Cristal One E, is Eastman’s latest addition to its Cristal One portfolio.

“LUMENE’s ambition is to have 80% of its packaging made of recycled or recyclable materials by the end of 2025. When developing this two-in-one hydrating skin care product, we were looking for a sustainable packaging option that would not compromise on the product presentation. Cristal One E allows visibility of the beautiful formula and elevates the overall consumer experience,” says Julia Vlasova, global senior brand manager at LUMENE.

“All of the recycled content in Cristal One E is from Eastman’s molecular [chemical] recycling process,” adds Rainey Garland, market development manager - Cosmetics and Personal Care at Eastman. “It is part of our polyester renewal technology that unzips the polymer and uses the monomers to create new materials.”

Eastman says the resin provides brands the brilliance and luster of glass with rigid, thick-walled construction for EBM that is not typically achievable with conventional recycled resins. So, what makes this particular resin so great for EBM processes? It’s formulated to a higher intrinsic viscosity (IV) than typical resins used for injection molding or injection stretch blow molding. This enables the parison to be supported while the mold closes around the resin during the EBM process.

LUMENE worked with bottle molder and EBM specialist Rebhan to bring the package to market. The two selected Cristal One E Renew to maximize the sustainability profile of the Nordic Hydra Birch Dew Jelly’s cleverly designed bottles, which feature a vibrant blue-gradient decoration. It was important that the packaging enhance the unique formulation of the serum-in-moisturizer, which is based on a potent combination of organic Nordic birch sap, triple-hyaluronic acid, and new, innovative moisture spheres to quench and deeply hydrate skin, the brand says.

Both Cristal One E and Cristal One E Renew are compatible with the PET recycling stream and are endorsed by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and the European PET Bottle Platform as Resin Identification Code 1 (RIC1).

The bottle is labelled with a PET label, which is two-color digitally printed.

Companies in this article
Rebhan
Eastman Chemical Co.
Related Stories
According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional EPS packaging.
Materials & containers
Tyson Pilots Flow-Wrap Packs for Case-Ready Beef
Mars’ transition from a petroleum-based polypropylene film wrap to one made of advanced-recycled, recyclable materials for its KIND snack bar is the culmination of a closed-loop collaboration between Mars, Landbell Group, and SABIC.
Materials & containers
KIND Bar Wrap Closes the Loop
The new cartons, for four-, six-, 12-, and 24-ct multipacks of single and mixed SKUs, were designed in-house by Maui Brewing’s marketing team.
Materials & containers
Maui Brewing Ditches Plastic Rings for Paperboard Cartons
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Sponsor Content
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Top Stories
Getty Images 83388218
Materials & containers
Foil Tariff Preliminary Update: March 2023
Per a Federal Register notice published Mar. 22, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily determines that imports of certain aluminum foil from the Republic of Korea and from the Kingdom of Thailand are circumventing duties.
Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.
Sustainability
Burger King, SC Johnson, and Fenty Skin Offer Refillable Packaging Solutions
CPGs are finding benefits to robot-related technologies like collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots.
Robotics
Robots Stand Out in an Automated Future
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 107
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 2 - Aluminum
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Products
Kuka%20 Pro Mat%202023%20 Mujin%20demo
Mobile Robot
Kuka Robotics’ KMP 600-S diffDrive mobile robot is ideal for palletizing and depalletizing consumer goods. It features operating speed of up to two meters/sec.
Bucket Filling System
Conveyor System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »