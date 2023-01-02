New Tool: ProSource
Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #2: World’s First Tequila in Paperboard ‘Bag-in-Bottle’ Design

Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #2, Buen Vato is the world’s first tequila in a bottle-shaped paperboard container and 750-mL metalized PET pouch, made from 84% recycled material.

Jan 2, 2023
Claes Puebla Smith, CEO of emerging tequila brand Buen Vato, understands that by electing to launch in a paperboard bottle system with internal pouch, he isn’t choosing the easiest or least expensive path to market. He knows the brand will face the headwinds of a more expensive product for the consumer. He overcame some of those headwinds himself when convincing his team, investors, and distributors to try this paperboard route, even when the math on ROI and turning a profit looked daunting.

“Everybody was skeptical, saying there was no return on investment and this would never work. They thought that consumers wouldn’t pay more for a product that is packaged in a more ethical way,” Puebla Smith says. “And the more they told us, ‘You cannot do this,’ the surer we became that we needed to prove to the world that doing things as ethically and sustainably as possible is the right way. We went to all the distributors, all the other providers we’ve been working with for many years, and we said, ‘guys, look, this is the future, and we know how to do it. Let’s do it.’”

Continue to the full article here: World’s First Tequila in Paperboard ‘Bag-in-Bottle’ Design

