Partnership Creates Infused Face Mask to Counter Dreaded “Maskne”

The FPA awarded Karlville and The Packaging Lab with the Gold Award in Shelf Impact for their Infused Face Mask. Karlville is a provider of converting and packaging machinery systems for shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, pouches, and tape multipacks while The Packaging Lab is a provider of custom packaging systems.

This face mask is copper-infused and impregnated with Shea Butter moisturizer as doctors, first responders, and millions of people are dealing with redness, irritation, or “maskne” caused by masks. Nufabrx, the product’s end-user, says of the masks, “Skin care enthusiasts, dermatologists, and even some A-list celebrities, were thrilled to learn that wearing a mask no longer meant sacrificing their skin care routine.”

For the packaging, the pouch is digitally printed CMYK on white film using an HP Indigo 20000. The pouch is laminated on a Karlville PackReady machine and pouched on a Karlville pouch machine. The entire process from loading film on the press to finished pouches in a box is less than five hours, which the companies say is previously unheard of in the flexible packaging market.

A 1.2 mil film of matte BOPP gives a moisture barrier and is thermally laminated to a white 3.5 mil PET/EVOH/PE prelaminate. The PET provides structure through the print and lamination process, while the EVOH provides the barrier to keep moisture from transferring through the film. The total thickness of the material is 4.7 mil.

To avoid future outgassing from lamination adhesive, this pouch was also produced without using any adhesive in the lamination process.

