Bold Graphics Celebrate Women’s History

As a female-founded brand, Stacy’s Snacks is intent on empowering and supporting other female entrepreneurs as they launch their own businesses.

Aaron Hand
Mar 5th, 2020
Stacys

That’s the impetus behind Stacy’s Rise Project, a program dedicated to helping women grow their food and beverage ventures. It’s also the impetus behind the limited-edition pita chip packages that tell the story of a female entrepreneur’s journey to success.

Stacy’s—a brand of Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of PepsiCo—is always looking for ways to connect its brand with consumers. Honored with a Gold Award for Printing from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), Printpack produced the packaging that takes this to a whole new level—connecting and aligning the Stacy’s brand with female entrepreneurs as well as supporters of female-founded businesses. Six colorful package designs celebrate Women’s History Month with artwork from six different female artists. The graphics depict the six key stages of a female entrepreneur’s journey: inspiration, courage, grit, nourishment, success, and community.

Sold online through the United Way, the packages had to withstand the rigors of e-commerce channels. They also had to have the kind of impact that is particular to the digital shelf, with vibrant graphics designed to be instantly eye-catching and recognizable.

Printpack used six-color digital printing (as opposed to the typical three or four colors) to realize each artist’s vision on the package. This was important not only for the package itself but also so that the package art would closely represent the limited-edition matching prints that customers receive along with the package when they donate at least $10 to the project. “They were a direct replica of the art files,” says Alisha Howard, marketing manager for Printpack.

Digital printing was also a natural fit for such limited-edition packages. It enabled Stacy’s to order only the quantity it needed, helping to reduce waste and obsolete inventory. Digital printing provides other benefits as well, Howard notes. “You can have endless options of designs and variable content,” she says. “Digital allows for quick turnarounds and there is no need to create printing plates.”

The packaging itself uses a reverse-printed matte oriented polypropylene (OPP) print web. Because the OPP is white, Howard explains, it doesn’t compete with the eye-catching graphics.

Stacy’s Pita Chips has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in female founders through its Stacy’s Rise Project. The project will begin accepting applications for the 2020 class on April 6.

Companies in this article
Flexible Packaging Association
Printpack
Videos from PrintpackView all videos
Packaging Expert Discuss How Resealable Packaging Can Reduce Food Waste and Enhance User Experience
Packaging Expert Discuss How Resealable Packaging Can Reduce Food Waste and Enhance User Experience
Feb 23rd, 2017
Printpack's Packaging Expert Discuss How High Barrier Packaging Can Reduce Food Waste
Printpack's Packaging Expert Discuss How High Barrier Packaging Can Reduce Food Waste
Feb 23rd, 2017
Printpack's Packaging Expert Discuss How Substituting One Packaging Format for Another Reduces Waste
Printpack's Packaging Expert Discuss How Substituting One Packaging Format for Another Reduces Waste
Feb 23rd, 2017
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Vert Logo Full Color Cmyk
FPA Announces 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 5th, 2020
Hills
Compatibilizer Makes Pouch Recycle-Ready
Winner of a Gold Award for Packaging Excellence plus a Silver Award for Sustainability and another Silver for Technical Innovation in the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition was a standup pouch for pet food treats.
Mar 5th, 2020
Aero Flexx1
AeroFlexx Named Top FPA Award Winner
Described as the “perfect e-commerce package” yet perfectly suitable for brick-and-mortar channels as well, the winner of the Highest Achievement Award in the 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition is AeroFlexx.
Mar 5th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 04 At 7 23 29 Pm
Live From PACK EXPO East: Mono-Materials Still Trending
Here at the Philadelphia show, converters and machinery builders alike are taking notice and advantage of brand owners' rekindled love for easily recycled mono-materials films and resins.
Mar 4th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Box Pouch With Zipper[1][7]
Zippered Box Pouch
Shakoflex’s zippered pouch features four vertical faces and a flat bottom that can be formed in a square design.
Mar 4th, 2020
537110
TC Transcontinental Packaging Partners with T.M.E SpA
TC Transcontinental Packaging announces the formation of a strategic partnership with T.M.E. SpA, a coffee packaging equipment solutions manufacturer, to deliver flexible packaging solutions for the coffee industry.
Mar 3rd, 2020
1
Liquibox Completes Acquisition of DS Smith Plastics
Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, completed the acquisition of DS Smith plc's Plastics Division.
Feb 27th, 2020
Graph Recycling Group En
TC Transcontinental Creates a Recycling Group
TC Transcontinental created a Recycling Group within TC Transcontinental Packaging.
Feb 27th, 2020
Fp Alogo
The Flexible Packaging Association Launches New Website
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) launched a new, more streamlined and user-friendly website.
Feb 26th, 2020
Facility Image Pro Ampac
ProAmpac to Build Collaboration & Innovation Center
ProAmpac, a flexible packaging company, announced it will build a Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC) at its manufacturing facility near Rochester, NY.
Feb 24th, 2020
Cropped Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Launches New Website
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Pw 9685061 Ecophane Press Release 6 3
Biodegradable PET Film
Terphane introduces Ecophane biodegradable PET film designed to accelerate the decomposition of the material by up to 95% in landfill conditions, transforming the plastic into a natural fertilizer.
Jan 29th, 2020
0
ePac Flexible Packaging’s Boston Plant Receives SQF Certification
ePac Flexible Packaging announced that its Boston-based manufacturing facility received the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program Certification.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Fpa2019
FPA Publishes Annual Report to the Members
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) published its latest Report to the Members that provides an overview of the many initiatives and activities FPA conducts on behalf of its members.
Jan 17th, 2020
Le BECK&rsquo;S special edition beer cans and Busch&apos;s World Cup smart collectible cups
Ease of Use, Recyclability Push Growth of Flexible Plastic and PET Bottles in Western Europe
In 2018, food packaging accounted for a 55% share of the market in the region, followed by 37% for beverage packaging. Both the food and beverage categories saw the demand for smaller, lighter, and easy to store and handle pack sizes.
Dec 16th, 2019
2019 09 22 Optimex Verpackung Fleisch 12555 (andere)
Polykar Adds Third W&H Multi-layer Co-extrusion Line
The new Optimex adds 7 million pounds to existing film production.
Oct 8th, 2019
230513 01a R Rgb
Polymer Packaging Partners with Windmoeller & Hoelscher
Polymer Film & Bag has partnered with Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H), a world leader in blown and cast film extrusion technology, to install two three-layer co-extrusion lines.
Oct 8th, 2019
Pulp-based bag for pasta includes a see-through window.
Recyclable pasta bag
Italian pasta maker Girolomoni has launched its organic Graziella Ra ancient wheat spaghetti, farfalle, and penne rigate in what is described as a fully recyclable paper stand-up bag with a window that allows consumers to clearly see the product inside.
Nov 15th, 2019
More in Flexible packaging
New paper-based tortilla packaging.
Paper-based lidding for tortillas
Paulig, based in Helsinki, Finland, and owner of the Santa Maria brand, actively strives to reduce its environmental impact and has worked for some time now to develop packaging that protects product while minimizing environmental impact.
Nov 7th, 2019
Bear Naked&circledR;
Kellogg, Bear Naked’s Stand-Up Pouch Takes Circular Route to Recyclability
Confronted with questions around sustainability, the flexible packaging industry is working to make recyclable pouches a reality in support of a more circular economy, using the How2Recycle label.
Nov 1st, 2019
German snack manufacturer Wildcorn has introduced a fully recyclable bag for its Wildcorn organic popcorn range.
Recyclable, High-Barrier PP Pouch for German Snack Brand
For its roasted popcorn snacks, Berlin-based Wildcorn uses a multilayer high-barrier PP laminated film that is recyclable in countries having the recycling infrastructure to accept the material.
Oct 31st, 2019
The Organics line uses a colored background and a Kraft tag.
Color Drives Graphics for Organic BBQ Sauce
New BBQ sauce line in a new, inverted pouch for Uncle Dougie’s requires packaging graphics that differentiate it on shelf while aligning with the company’s legacy bottled products.
Oct 21st, 2019
A life-cycle analysis of glass jars versus flexible pouches yielded surprising results.
Serendipity Strikes a Third Time with Sustainability
In analyzing the sustainability of the new inverted squeeze pouch for its BBQ sauce, Uncle Dougie’s is surprised to learn of its environmental impact versus glass jars.
Oct 21st, 2019
The inverted squeeze pouch makes it easier for consumers to add to their favorite meal.
Inverted Pouch for BBQ Sauce a First for the Category
Responding to a survey on consumers’ pain points around BBQ sauce, Uncle Dougie’s introduces a new line of Organics in the STANDCAP pouch, eliminating messy closures and product waste.
Oct 15th, 2019
OpTri-Collapsible Bottle
Diamond Award Finalist: Danone-Nutricia Research’s OpTri-Collapsible Bottle
The OpTri bottle, says Danone-Nutricia Research, is next-generation packaging for Tube Feed nutrition, the liquid nutrition used by patients who are unable to obtain nutrition by mouth.
Oct 8th, 2019
PP and PE transparent barrier films
Toppan: PP and PE transparent barrier films
Toppan Printing launches GL-X-BP a PP-based transparent barrier film suitable for boiling water sterilization and hot filling, and GL-X-LE a transparent barrier film using a PE substrate.
Oct 2nd, 2019
The clear window in this stand-up pouch was produced by the SEI Laser PackMaster WD.
Laser Cut for Clear Window
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019 the Matik booth featured, among other things, the SEI Laser PackMaster WD.
Sep 26th, 2019
Wheeled, hinged electrical cabinet is on rails, making for easy maintenance access on the 500 bag/min machine.
V/f/f/s Makes Maintenance a Breeze
Wheeled, hinged electrical cabinet is on rails, making for easy maintenance access, among other features of the fast, snack food-aimed, 500 bag/min dual mandrel system.
Sep 25th, 2019
A more sustainable approach to film structures for pouches was a Scholle highlight at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
More sustainable pouch material
Like other suppliers of packaging materials exhibiting at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Scholle has identified a movement in the spouted pouch market from aluminum foil-based laminations to transparent laminations and, ideally, to a transparent and recyclable option.
Sep 24th, 2019
The Bear Naked package utilizes zipper style 8113, a recyclable option from the Fresh-Lock&circledR; 8000 Series.
5 Firms Develop Recyclable Pouch
New structure makes Bear Naked granola pouch acceptable to Store Drop-Off programs.
Sep 24th, 2019