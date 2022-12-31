Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s

While the Golden Arches need no introduction, it’s important to remember that the global giant relies on a robust supply chain with massive suppliers that fly just under the consumer-awareness radar. Some interesting packaging innovations spring up from partners in this supply chain.

Established in 1947, Golden State Foods (GSF) is one of those partners and is one of the largest diversified suppliers in the foodservice industry. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the global company has more than 50 locations on five continents and supplies over 125,000 restaurants in 40 countries. It produces and distributes liquid products, proteins, produce, and dairy to leading restaurant brands around the world. According to leadership, GSF’s creed and values are at the very heart of the business.

