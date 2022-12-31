New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s

Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #4, let's see how McDonalds and its suppliers teamed up to invent a flexible packaging-based applicator solution.

Dec 31, 2022
Top 10 4

While the Golden Arches need no introduction, it’s important to remember that the global giant relies on a robust supply chain with massive suppliers that fly just under the consumer-awareness radar. Some interesting packaging innovations spring up from partners in this supply chain. 

Established in 1947, Golden State Foods (GSF) is one of those partners and is one of the largest diversified suppliers in the foodservice industry. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the global company has more than 50 locations on five continents and supplies over 125,000 restaurants in 40 countries. It produces and distributes liquid products, proteins, produce, and dairy to leading restaurant brands around the world. According to leadership, GSF’s creed and values are at the very heart of the business. 

Continue to the full article here: Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s

Related Stories
Flexible Packaging Association Logo
Flexible packaging
Call for Entries: FPA 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition
Cover 1122 10 25 22 Db Crop
Flexible packaging
Approaching a ‘Holy Grail’ of Food-Grade, Film-to-Film Recycling?
Harvest Snaps Snap Sounds
Flexible packaging
On-Pack QR Attracts Students with Beats
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Top Stories
Top 10 4
Flexible packaging
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s
Join us as we look back at the most-read Packaging World stories of 2022. At #4, let's see how McDonalds and its suppliers teamed up to invent a flexible packaging-based applicator solution.
Top 10 5
Sustainability
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #5: Coca-Cola Bottler Unveils ‘U.S. First’ Paperboard Multipack
The Starter Kit for the Dove Reusable Body Wash Bottles + Concentrate Refills system comes with either an aluminum or a plastic bottle and one bottle of concentrate.
Sustainability
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #6: Dove Debuts Reusable Body Wash Packaging System
One example of the vivid printing Hart is able to produce is shown here.
Coding, printing & labeling
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #7: Digital Continues to Transform Printing
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Lenticular2
Lenticular Security Labels
Nanografix offers lenticular security labels designed to allow an image to be shown with an optical illusion, movement, elevation, and depth in a variety of viewing angles.
Industrial Collaborative Robot
Automatic Bag Inserter, Bag Uncuffer for Bulk Bagging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »