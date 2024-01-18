With a strong focus on environmental stewardship, Melitta has obtained and added to its packaging two certifications, the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certification and the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)® certification, both contributing to the brand’s ongoing sustainability efforts in the coffee industry. Additionally, all packaging for Melitta cone filter boxes is made with 100% Recycled Paperboard.

“As a brand dedicated to sustainability as one of our guiding values, we continue to innovate within our supply chain to align with stringent global standards set by organizations like the FSC and BPI,” said Donna Gray, Sustainability Director at Melitta. “Paired with corporate volunteerism and giving back through our partners, our commitment is to work towards the pursuit for better coffee and a better planet.”

The BPI certification confirms that the Melitta Cone Coffee Filters are crafted using compostable materials in commercial facilities that accept compostable products and the FSC certification ensures that the paper used in the Melitta Cone Coffee Filters is sourced from responsibly managed forests.

Introducing these new sustainable certifications aligns with Melitta's long-standing commitment to sustainability and its dedication to providing eco-friendly solutions.







