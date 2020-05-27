Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall

Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

BW Packaging Systems
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm

BW Packaging Systems manufacturing, packaging, material handling, process optimization, plant design and implementation, the packaging machinery arm of Barry-Wehmiller, is bringing a virtual exhibit hall experience directly to customers.

Beginning today, and continuing through May 2021, BW Packaging Systems will host a unique online exhibit to showcase the collective packaging capabilities of Barry-Wehmiller companies Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink.

Registration to enter the virtual exhibit hall is free by invitation or via the link on bwpackagingsystems.com, and access will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for attendees. The virtual exhibit hall— organized into market showrooms—will feature information, including videos and case studies, on more than 80 machines and solutions for seven key markets:

• Dairy

• Food – Fresh and Frozen

• Food – Snacks, Bakery, Grains and Powders

• Food – Sauces, Condiments and Meats

• Pet Food

• Beverages and Craft Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care

Visitors to the virtual exhibit hall will see a wide variety of packaging solutions for each specific market, from primary packaging to labeling to end-of-line integrated systems. Attendees will also have access to BW Packaging Systems experts for questions.

A sampling of machinery in the virtual showrooms includes BW Flexible Systems’ new Continuous Motion Verus VFFS bagger, the SWF and Tisma case- and tray-packing systems, Nigrelli cartoning and tray-packing systems, Angelus V- Series can seamers, Pneumatic Scale Angelus/Hema Quatro electronic rotary fillers, Synerlink form-fill-seal and fill-seal cup and bottle machines, Accraply labelers, centrifuge separation systems and many, many more.

In addition, other exciting product launches will be introduced throughout the year via this online platform. BW Packaging Systems experts will use this virtual space to demonstrate technology and collaborate with attendees. Registrants are encouraged to visit the virtual exhibit hall frequently and watch for e-mail updates announcing new offerings.

“This is a very difficult time around the world amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Carol O’Neill, BW Packaging Systems Group President. “This virtual technology will help us connect with our customers, yet maintain safe distancing protocols.

“Despite the crisis, our companies are open for business and are working hard to serve our customers,” says O’Neill. “We hope to virtually see you in our exhibit space, so we can demonstrate our breadth of capabilities and learn how we can meet your needs. And, we hope to see you in person in the very near future.”

BW Packaging Systems companies represent some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including: Hayssen, Rose Forgrove, Schib, Angelus, Thiele, Mateer, Burt, CARR Centritech, Sandiacre, Simionato, Hema, Arcil, Nigrelli, SWF, Fleetwood, Goldco, Tisma, SYMACH, Harland, Stanford, Graham & Sleevit, Trine, Ermi and many more.

Companies in this article
BW Packaging Systems
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
Hand Santizer Spray
Doctors Kline and Green Launch New BoV Spray and Aerosol Foam Hand Sanitizers
In response to extreme demand for hand sanitizer solutions, the Doctors Kline and Green brand have officially launched two new alcohol-based formulas, both in easy to dispense pressurized packaging.
May 22nd, 2020
Tufftalk M Cnc Shop Alyssa
Technology Built for the Open Road Hits the Plant Floor
General Mills turns to Sena Technologies—known for its Bluetooth motorcycle helmets—to train machine operators while social distancing.
May 22nd, 2020
Sitma Masks (5)
Sitma Machinery Packages Masks in Sustainable Paper
Sitma offered its skills, machinery, and workforce to package a supply of over 30.0000 masks for the Municipalities of Castelvetro and Vignola, in Modena area (northern Italy).
May 21st, 2020
Microb Blaster2400
Air Sanitizers
Fogg Filler’s Microb-Blaster UV-C air sanitizers are designed to provide an active layer of protection against airborne viruses for shared work and public indoor spaces.
May 21st, 2020
Abb Service Restart Image
ABB Offers Support Package to Customers Resuming Operations
ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business launched a special package of digital solutions as well as virtual and field service support initiatives to help businesses restart production lines that may have been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 19th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Glenroy&rsquo;s staff working inside its manufacturing facilities.
Glenroy Recognizes Its Workers During COVID-19
Glenroy Inc. initiated a campaign to recognize its manufacturing staff as heroes who come to work every day to continue to produce flexible packaging for essential products such as food, medical supplies, sanitizers, and soap.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
Direct digital printing on aluminum cans is what made this slogan-and-rainbow campaign possible.
Direct Digital Print Brings AR Experience to Beverage Cans
By printing a QR code on the side of aluminum beverage cans, this Canadian firm and three partnering beverage producers are lifting spirits in this time of pandemic.
May 18th, 2020
Prevention first: Disinfectants help to contain the coronavirus.
Production of Disinfectants with Busch Vacuum Technology
A customer of Busch Vacuum Solutions in Canada recently changed its manufacturing from producing sealants for the construction industry to producing disinfectants to aid in the COVID-19 fight.
May 13th, 2020
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management
Supply Chains Race to Match Shifting COVID-19 Consumer Behavior
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, discusses what retailers can expect in terms of changing consumer behavior—namely a shift away from commercial/foodservice, and toward e-commerce and retail.
May 12th, 2020
Five experts from the packaging and supply chain world offered a multi-sectoral analysis of COVID-19&rsquo;s impacts on the Latin American industry, in an EXPO PACK webinar attended by 280 professionals from the entire region.
Packaging Innovation Post-Pandemic
Anti-pathogenic packaging, disruptive structural formats and graphic design that responds to the exponential growth of e-commerce in Latin America, and new approaches to sustainability in packaging will drive the future post-pandemic.
May 11th, 2020
Bunting Essential Egv
Bunting-Elk Grove Village Stays Strong Despite COVID-19 Disruptions
Bunting-Elk Grove Village’s online retail website, BuyMagnets.com, has been able to maintain business as usual despite COVID-19 disruptions in other states.
May 11th, 2020
Pepsicolockupbrands 2line
PepsiCo Opens Two New E-Commerce Outlets
PepsiCo launches new direct-to-consumer offerings to deliver food and beverage products and meet increased demand amid pandemic.
May 11th, 2020
Ess Covid 19 Flex Filler Filling Side
Flexible Filler/Capper for Vials and Small Bottles
ESS announces the FC Series flexible filler/capper for vials and small bottles. Model FC60 handles up to 60 vials/min and Model FC120 fills 120 vials/min.
May 11th, 2020
Op X Horizontal
Food Processing and Packaging Industry Turns to Remote Access and Virtual Factory Acceptance Tests
OpX Leadership network takes a key role in preparing CPGs and OEMs for life after Covid-19 with tools on Remote Access and Virtual FATs.
May 8th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Covid19 Getty Images 1205740031
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs’ Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
At press time, survey responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods are handling the disruptions, and though strained, supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast the future, there’s less consensus.
May 7th, 2020
NCC&apos;s Kevin Mauger refuses to let the pandemic dampen his company&apos;s mission or spirit.
OEM COVID-19 #10 - Culture Eases NCC’s COVID-19 Response
NCC's Kevin Mauger offers UnPACKED with PMMI podcast a reassuring voice in a sea of uncertainty.
May 7th, 2020
Alessandro Stiffan, Schib&rsquo;s General Manager, stands with Schib flow wrapper.
Schib Packaging Lends Equipment to Package Face Masks
Schib Packaging, a BW Flexible Systems brand and a Barry-Wehmiller company, is lending a CO-50 flow wrapper machine to an Italian-based contractor to package face masks.
May 6th, 2020
By early April, online grocery ordering was continuing to surge, with 51% of shoppers placing an order in the four weeks ending April 7.
COVID-19 Spurs Wave of Changes in Consumer Shopping Behavior
Consumer survey documents quickly shifting food shopping behaviors in response to COVID-19 and explores whether these habits will continue post-pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
Placon Face Shield Alliance 01
Placon Introduces Face Shield Alliance
Placon has scaled up production rapidly in multiple internal and external manufacturing facilities to help get plastic face shield PPE to healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
Logo
COVID-19: Rohrer Corp. Stays Positive, Contributes to Charities
Rohrer Corp.’s, eight North America facilities have remained open to support critical businesses, including packaging for medical supplies, face shields, and more.
May 4th, 2020
Eric G
We’re All Apart, and All Together
You don’t need me to tell you that the pandemic is creating a weird situation.
May 1st, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Store brands posted double-digit sales increases across U.S. supermarkets, discounters, and drug stores, as shoppers stocked up on products during the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Store Brand Sales Grow Amidst Coronavirus Stock-Ups
Consumer fears over COVID-19 help propel double-digit sales increases of store brands, pointing to greater acceptance of retailer brands as the coronavirus crisis evolves.
May 1st, 2020
G I 134915 Screen Shot 2020 04 10 At 3 03 47 Pm
Sunrise Hitek Converts Shop to Manufacture Face Shields
Sunrise Hitek converted its shop to manufacture an innovative face shield that repels bacteria, is reusable, and minimizes supply chain dependence.
Apr 30th, 2020
Getty Images Sustainability Can (1)
The Shifting Sustainability Model
New packaging sustainability information unveiled at PMMI's virtual Executive Leadership Conference addresses the need for environmentally-friendly packaging, even as questions arise about how COVID-19 will impact the future.
Apr 29th, 2020
CPA Managing Director Ron Puvak explains the impact of COVID-19 on Contract Packaging and Manufacturing.
OEM COVID-19 #9 - How Contract Manufacturing is Impacted by COVID-19
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast checks in on the ways co-packers have adapted to the new normal.
Apr 29th, 2020