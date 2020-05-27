Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall

BW Packaging Systems manufacturing, packaging, material handling, process optimization, plant design and implementation, the packaging machinery arm of Barry-Wehmiller, is bringing a virtual exhibit hall experience directly to customers.

Beginning today, and continuing through May 2021, BW Packaging Systems will host a unique online exhibit to showcase the collective packaging capabilities of Barry-Wehmiller companies Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink.

Registration to enter the virtual exhibit hall is free by invitation or via the link on bwpackagingsystems.com, and access will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for attendees. The virtual exhibit hall— organized into market showrooms—will feature information, including videos and case studies, on more than 80 machines and solutions for seven key markets:

• Dairy

• Food – Fresh and Frozen

• Food – Snacks, Bakery, Grains and Powders

• Food – Sauces, Condiments and Meats

• Pet Food

• Beverages and Craft Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care

Visitors to the virtual exhibit hall will see a wide variety of packaging solutions for each specific market, from primary packaging to labeling to end-of-line integrated systems. Attendees will also have access to BW Packaging Systems experts for questions.

A sampling of machinery in the virtual showrooms includes BW Flexible Systems’ new Continuous Motion Verus VFFS bagger, the SWF and Tisma case- and tray-packing systems, Nigrelli cartoning and tray-packing systems, Angelus V- Series can seamers, Pneumatic Scale Angelus/Hema Quatro electronic rotary fillers, Synerlink form-fill-seal and fill-seal cup and bottle machines, Accraply labelers, centrifuge separation systems and many, many more.

In addition, other exciting product launches will be introduced throughout the year via this online platform. BW Packaging Systems experts will use this virtual space to demonstrate technology and collaborate with attendees. Registrants are encouraged to visit the virtual exhibit hall frequently and watch for e-mail updates announcing new offerings.

“This is a very difficult time around the world amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Carol O’Neill, BW Packaging Systems Group President. “This virtual technology will help us connect with our customers, yet maintain safe distancing protocols.

“Despite the crisis, our companies are open for business and are working hard to serve our customers,” says O’Neill. “We hope to virtually see you in our exhibit space, so we can demonstrate our breadth of capabilities and learn how we can meet your needs. And, we hope to see you in person in the very near future.”

BW Packaging Systems companies represent some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including: Hayssen, Rose Forgrove, Schib, Angelus, Thiele, Mateer, Burt, CARR Centritech, Sandiacre, Simionato, Hema, Arcil, Nigrelli, SWF, Fleetwood, Goldco, Tisma, SYMACH, Harland, Stanford, Graham & Sleevit, Trine, Ermi and many more.