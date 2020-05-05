Placon Introduces Face Shield Alliance

Placon has scaled up production rapidly in multiple internal and external manufacturing facilities to help get plastic face shield PPE to healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Placon
May 5th, 2020
Placon Face Shield Alliance 01

Placon manufactures sustainable plastic packaging for medical, food, and consumer goods products and has been producing the plastic face shield subcomponent since March 19, 2020. It started with demand from a local hospital and grew exponentially from there. Placon has nine tools producing product at three of our manufacturing locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana.  

Placon has shipped over 15 million units to date, but that volume is not enough. “We hear stories everyday about healthcare workers and first responders not having the personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs safely,” said Dan Mohs, Chairman and CEO. “We wanted to change the story, so we created a Face Shield Alliance.”

“I reached out to some of my trusted peers in the industry and described our production process,” said Dan Mohs, Chairman and CEO. “We had already scaled up multiple facilities, so why not reach out externally and assist an alliance partner ramp up production.” Dan Joyce, President and CEO at Portage Plastics and Randy Gordon, President and CEO at Paradise Plastics welcomed the opportunity and rose to the challenge to get much needed PPE face shield subcomponents to the Ford Motor Company for assembly.

“These companies have a great reputation for quality, and they were able to create additional capacity to aid the cause. The alliance helped us meet a common goal to make the world a safer place for healthcare workers and our communities.”

Production is currently at 4.5 million units per week. The PPE face shield subcomponents are shipping daily and sometimes twice a day to keep up with demand. “All essential workers deserve to have the correct PPE to keep them safe. We are honored and grateful to do our part to battle COVID-19.”

Placon has been running at full capacity and 24/7 at some locations to keep up with customer demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. We implemented extra safety precautions to minimize the introduction of COVID-19 into any of our facilities through sanitization, compartmentalization, health monitoring, PPE, and social distancing.

Our employees are proud to say they are helping protect our frontline heroes. “I want to thank all of our employees, alliance partners, freight carriers, customers, and suppliers for the important work they are doing and product or service they provide us. We all need to work together to end this global pandemic.”

For more information, call us at 800.541.1535 or visit www.placon.com.


